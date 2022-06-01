Extra Letters: June 7 election

Springer sees solution

EDITOR: Our Board of Supervisors supports a “housing first” policy. It seems to me to be a “housing only” policy that mimics San Francisco. After spending $150 million or more in the past three years and with 2,800 homeless persons still on the streets, we know it isn’t working. We need a holistic approach that holds recipients accountable and treats the pathologies that keep them bound.

I’ve visited Andy Springer’s website, and I like what I see on the subject of homelessness. His policy recommendations are based on the examples of counties and cities that are successfully mitigating homelessness.

Springer encourages formation of a communitywide homelessness task force, temporary housing and job training for addicts willing to enter rehabilitation programs and facilities and institutionalization of the mentally ill under humane conditions and in hopes of successful treatment and stabilization.

One of the documentaries he references is “Seattle is Dying.” This documentary, available on YouTube, shows how Rhode Island solved its homelessness problem. The testimonies of rehabilitated drug and alcohol addicts will bring tears to your eyes.

Because Andy Springer will walk us down this road, he has my vote.

AMIE BREEZE

Sebastopol

Sour grapes

EDITOR: Living here in Wine Country, I was unaware that there were still sour grapes in this area. But apparently there are. It appears that there is an individual who is trying whatever means may be available to win the contest for the sheriff's position. Now, having created some questions in my mind, why would I cast a vote for this party? Already, he has shown me that he would not be my first choice at election time.

As a former deputy, it has been my observation over the years that when an outsider wins the election for sheriff, morale in the department tanks. Based upon what is going on in the race for this position, only one person has shown me that he deserves my vote and the title of sheriff of Sonoma County, and that is Eddie Engram.

Contrary to recent comments, he has been careful in not only his comments, but also his appearance when in public. I wish I could write the same for others.

SCOTT WATERMAN

Petaluma

A proven leader

EDITOR: I’ve been a Sonoma County resident for 35 years, and during that time my work as CEO of the Santa Rosa Chamber of Commerce and the North Coast Builders Exchange led to close working relationships with dozens of local elected officials.

Without hesitation, I can say that Sonoma County Supervisor David Rabbitt is one of the best I’ve known, and he has earned a place on my personal Mount Rushmore of great public servants.

In a word, Rabbitt is just remarkable. His background and experience as a parent, an architect, a Petaluma City Council member and a leader on the Board of Supervisors for the past 12 years make him extraordinarily valuable to all of Sonoma County, not just south county.

Rabbitt is smart, visionary, innovative, compassionate, dedicated and a genuinely good guy. His talents are recognized and utilized by numerous regional governmental agencies, and fortunately for Sonoma County, he is at the tables where the decisions that affect all of us are made.

My plea to 2nd District voters is that they do all Sonoma County residents a favor and reelect David Rabbitt. We can’t afford to lose someone like him.

KEITH WOODS

Santa Rosa

For Coscarelli

EDITOR: We have known Brad Coscarelli for 20 years, and we have seen him grow into the capable leader he is today. He is calm in a crisis, supportive of students and faculty and open to communication with parents and the community. He can relate to all segments of public school dynamics.

His leadership is based on keeping perspective, listening and always keeping his eyes on the needs of the school. Coscarelli can walk the halls of any school at any level and relate to the students and teachers. In addition, he has a strong grasp of the financial structure of the public school system. In summary, he is organized, competent, intelligent and experienced. His schools have loved him for his firm but caring hand.

A vote for Coscarelli is a vote for students, staff and community. We will be voting for Brad Coscarelli for superintendent of Sonoma County schools on Tuesday.

MIKE and KATHY GRACE

Santa Rosa

