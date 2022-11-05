Extra Letters: Nov. 8 election

Yes on Measure H

EDITOR: In 2004, the voters of Santa Rosa got it right when over 70% of us approved Measure O, a quarter-cent sales tax that enhanced public safety in our community. As someone who worked 31 years for the Santa Rosa Police Department, I saw the benefits of this funding source that directly contributes toward putting additional officers on the street, adds resources to the Fire Department for construction and relocation of fire stations and hiring of paramedics and firefighters, and funds innovative programming that serves at-risk, low-income and homeless youth and families.

This year, voters have an opportunity to continue that investment. Measure H is an extension of the quarter-cent sales tax; it’s not a new tax. Public safety challenges have changed since 2004, and Measure H reflects those challenges. The new inRESPONSE team, which provides a proactive and alternative approach to assist individuals and their families experiencing a mental health crisis, was established in January. Measure H funds can support this innovative program.

Please join me in voting yes on Measure H and supporting a safer Santa Rosa.

TOM SCHWEDHELM

Santa Rosa

For Colthurst

EDITOR: I want to rebut Jim Horn’s letter regarding the City Council election in Sebastopol (“Choose wisely,” Wednesday). Like our national politics, apparently local politics is deteriorating from how to approach problems and issues to a focus on personal attacks. Sad.

Neither Horn nor I can vote for Sebastopol City Council candidates; we live outside the city limits. However, could I vote, I would vote for Dennis Colthurst. A vote for Colthurst is a vote for sound city government.

Having served with him on boards, I know he is a dedicated, honest, honorable and public-minded person, interested in his constituents and dedicated to addressing their concerns. He examines the facts, seeks solutions, listens to suggestions, and he knows how to read a budget.

Now retired, he served over 30 years in Sebastopol law enforcement and knows the community — its problems, residents, business owners and public servants. Willing to listen to all views, he is not committed to any one group, and he will put in the time and effort to assure that Sebastopol is well served.

GAIL THOMAS

Sebastopol

No on Prop. 30

EDITOR: I’m writing in support of The Press Democrat’s no on Proposition 30 recommendation (“Reject Prop. 30, a tax giveaway,” Sept. 30). There is no question that the warming of Earth’s atmosphere is an overwhelming threat to our future. Climate change, sea level rise and species extinction are real concerns.

The problem with Proposition 30 is that giving away public money to subsidize the sale of electric vehicles is an inefficient and wasteful approach to addressing the issue. If public funds are used to promote the transition to renewable energy sources, they should be focused on the replacement of fossil fuels as a source of electric power generation. We must ensure that adequate vehicle charging capacity is available, but handing out cash to individuals to buy vehicles that will run on electric power currently produced in part by burning fossil fuels should not be part of the program.

A transition to all renewable sources for electric power generation will involve the replacement of much of the current electric power generation worldwide. A transition to renewable sources is underway, but it will require significant financial resources and international coordination over the coming decades.

JOHN LOWRY

Sebastopol

Dedicated leader

EDITOR: Having served with Shelby Moeller these past four years on the Rincon Valley Union School District’s board, I can attest that she cares deeply about public education and listening to all stakeholders and has done an exemplary job advocating for students and families while representing all residents of Rincon Valley.

A tireless volunteer and advocate for public schools, she has lived in Rincon Valley since 2006, and her five children have attended our elementary schools. Moeller has proven herself a dedicated, ethical and hardworking school board member, focused on the needs of students and their families while being a responsible steward of taxpayer dollars. I hope you will join me in voting for Shelby Moeller to ensure she continues representing the students and residents of Rincon Valley.

JEFF GOSPE

Santa Rosa

A closing pitch

EDITOR: In the election for state Assembly, voters in Sonoma County have an opportunity to vote for a North Bay local and environmental champion with 18 years of public service, doing the work for our community.

The first in my family to graduate from college, my wife Dawn and I raised our family in neighboring Marin County. We know our neighbors; we know our community; and we know how important it is for local perspectives to be heard as life-changing decisions are made by our state government.

In my role as a county supervisor and city council member, I’ve been honored to serve on numerous regional bodies focused on virtually every issue of importance to the North Bay, from the threat of wildfires and drought to the homelessness crisis to the ways we can defend our family farms. I’ve developed perspectives and insights that simply cannot be replicated on the lobbying circuit in Sacramento.

I’m endorsed by the Santa Rosa Press Democrat, four of Sonoma County’s five supervisors, Santa Rosa Firefighters Local 1401, and so many others. I ask that you join them in voting for me for state Assembly.

DAMON CONNOLLY

San Rafael

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.