Assessing judges

EDITOR: I found your editorial on the merits of justices up for election to be very helpful (“Judging justices at the ballot box,” Oct. 22). Voters are usually in the dark about how to evaluate whether certain judges should be elected, but your paper helped us understand how judges are appointed, who appointed them, and if they merited being elected. This is why local papers are so important in providing information for voters when elections come around.

STEPHEN JOHNSON

Pacifica

Exposing bias

EDITOR: I strongly disagree with The Press Democrat’s endorsement in Santa Rosa’s 4th City Council District. Once again, you expose your conservative/business prejudice by endorsing the candidate endorsed by the Chamber of Commerce and moneyed interests. I will vote to reelect Victoria Fleming to continue the great work she has already done.

I’m a senior citizen and I love this city in spite of the fact that it is extremely hard to afford to live here. I, and many of my friends and neighbors, struggle to pay bills and eat. Fleming is a working mom who bikes nearly everywhere when she can and gets what it’s like to eke out a living here. She lives and works here, on ground level, where working people and seniors, like me, try to make ends meet.

Santa Rosa needs Fleming to keep working to solve the homeless crisis, work for infrastructure improvements and so much more, and all through the lens of climate change and environmental integrity. Please join me and vote for Victoria Fleming, for a voice for everyday people on the Santa Rosa City Council.

BONNIE PETTY

Santa Rosa

Outstanding candidate

EDITOR: I only hope readers go beyond the headline that appears to accuse candidate Terry Sanders of “undemocratic” behavior (” ‘Undemocratic pressure,’ ” Saturday). While rare these days, few things are more conducive to a healthy democracy than the kind of civil communication among candidates revealed in Sanders’ emails to Henry Huang.

There’s nothing undemocratic about coalition building to achieve shared objectives. The fact that Huang has chosen to view Sanders’ outreach in a dark light and to complain publicly about having his feelings hurt only reveals his political naiveté.

Dropping his accusations on the voters three days before the election is either an amateurish attempt at a November surprise on his part or a misguided gesture by The Press Democrat to appear fair and balanced after it gave Sanders a well-deserved endorsement. Sanders has campaigned vigorously and honestly, listening to voters in his district and refraining from false promises. He’s an outstanding candidate who deserves our votes.

WENDY A. ROBERTS

Santa Rosa

What’s the big deal?

EDITOR: I never understood why candidates make a big deal about endorsements. Why would a candidate want people who can’t vote for them to proclaim them “the best?” I guess it’s like the celebrity influencer thing. Or laying the groundwork to run for higher office? Attracting as much money as possible?

In Windsor, there are three contests that will affect the town’s future. Some candidates are courting big names and big organizations for endorsements and money. If representing Windsor residents is the goal, why are candidates advertising and boasting their endorsements? These candidates should spend this much time and energy walking Windsor neighborhoods to talk to residents or try getting people to council meetings.

They want to sway voters with a laundry list of people who don’t live in Windsor, don’t attend council meetings and have no clue what is important to residents.

Vote for Windsor candidates whose sole focus is the town of Windsor and who have demonstrated they want to hear what residents think regardless of how much money or how well-connected they are. Vote for Mike Wall in District 1, Sam Salmon in District 2 and Rosa Reynoza for mayor.

STEPHEN RIOS

Windsor

Prop. 30 arguments

EDITOR: The argument against Proposition 30 seems to be an ad hominem argument against Lyft. So who owns the cars? It seems the drivers own the cars, not Lyft. If the drivers can’t afford a car, they can rent a car from a company that appears to have no direct connection to Lyft. The only benefit I can see Lyft gets is that in the long run, all else being equal, the drivers will earn more money because, in the long run, electric cars are cheaper to run than internal combustion. So what is the real argument against Proposition 30?

JON WOBBER

Cotati

Always another tax

EDITOR: Every election there’s another “worthy” cause that wants to add another 0.25% to the sales tax rate or another hike in the property tax rate. None of these tax rates ever go down. Why not just set the sales tax rate at 100% and the property tax at all of a property’s value? That’s where we’re going. When will government start living within its income? All of us who work for a living have to do that. How about government too?