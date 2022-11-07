Subscribe

Extra Letters: November election

November 7, 2022, 12:06AM

Assessing judges

EDITOR: I found your editorial on the merits of justices up for election to be very helpful (“Judging justices at the ballot box,” Oct. 22). Voters are usually in the dark about how to evaluate whether certain judges should be elected, but your paper helped us understand how judges are appointed, who appointed them, and if they merited being elected. This is why local papers are so important in providing information for voters when elections come around.

STEPHEN JOHNSON

Pacifica

Exposing bias

EDITOR: I strongly disagree with The Press Democrat’s endorsement in Santa Rosa’s 4th City Council District. Once again, you expose your conservative/business prejudice by endorsing the candidate endorsed by the Chamber of Commerce and moneyed interests. I will vote to reelect Victoria Fleming to continue the great work she has already done.

I’m a senior citizen and I love this city in spite of the fact that it is extremely hard to afford to live here. I, and many of my friends and neighbors, struggle to pay bills and eat. Fleming is a working mom who bikes nearly everywhere when she can and gets what it’s like to eke out a living here. She lives and works here, on ground level, where working people and seniors, like me, try to make ends meet.

Santa Rosa needs Fleming to keep working to solve the homeless crisis, work for infrastructure improvements and so much more, and all through the lens of climate change and environmental integrity. Please join me and vote for Victoria Fleming, for a voice for everyday people on the Santa Rosa City Council.

BONNIE PETTY

Santa Rosa

Outstanding candidate

EDITOR: I only hope readers go beyond the headline that appears to accuse candidate Terry Sanders of “undemocratic” behavior (” ‘Undemocratic pressure,’ ” Saturday). While rare these days, few things are more conducive to a healthy democracy than the kind of civil communication among candidates revealed in Sanders’ emails to Henry Huang.

There’s nothing undemocratic about coalition building to achieve shared objectives. The fact that Huang has chosen to view Sanders’ outreach in a dark light and to complain publicly about having his feelings hurt only reveals his political naiveté.

Dropping his accusations on the voters three days before the election is either an amateurish attempt at a November surprise on his part or a misguided gesture by The Press Democrat to appear fair and balanced after it gave Sanders a well-deserved endorsement. Sanders has campaigned vigorously and honestly, listening to voters in his district and refraining from false promises. He’s an outstanding candidate who deserves our votes.

WENDY A. ROBERTS

Santa Rosa

What’s the big deal?

EDITOR: I never understood why candidates make a big deal about endorsements. Why would a candidate want people who can’t vote for them to proclaim them “the best?” I guess it’s like the celebrity influencer thing. Or laying the groundwork to run for higher office? Attracting as much money as possible?

In Windsor, there are three contests that will affect the town’s future. Some candidates are courting big names and big organizations for endorsements and money. If representing Windsor residents is the goal, why are candidates advertising and boasting their endorsements? These candidates should spend this much time and energy walking Windsor neighborhoods to talk to residents or try getting people to council meetings.

They want to sway voters with a laundry list of people who don’t live in Windsor, don’t attend council meetings and have no clue what is important to residents.

Vote for Windsor candidates whose sole focus is the town of Windsor and who have demonstrated they want to hear what residents think regardless of how much money or how well-connected they are. Vote for Mike Wall in District 1, Sam Salmon in District 2 and Rosa Reynoza for mayor.

STEPHEN RIOS

Windsor

Prop. 30 arguments

EDITOR: The argument against Proposition 30 seems to be an ad hominem argument against Lyft. So who owns the cars? It seems the drivers own the cars, not Lyft. If the drivers can’t afford a car, they can rent a car from a company that appears to have no direct connection to Lyft. The only benefit I can see Lyft gets is that in the long run, all else being equal, the drivers will earn more money because, in the long run, electric cars are cheaper to run than internal combustion. So what is the real argument against Proposition 30?

JON WOBBER

Cotati

Always another tax

EDITOR: Every election there’s another “worthy” cause that wants to add another 0.25% to the sales tax rate or another hike in the property tax rate. None of these tax rates ever go down. Why not just set the sales tax rate at 100% and the property tax at all of a property’s value? That’s where we’re going. When will government start living within its income? All of us who work for a living have to do that. How about government too?

STEVE HAEFFELE

Santa Rosa

Superior choice

EDITOR: If you were to ask the candidates for Assembly, “What have you done for me lately?” Damon Connolly would clearly be the superior choice. In a race where both candidates are pro-choice Democrats and equally concerned about climate change, it’s necessary to look at actual accomplishments to distinguish between them. Simply put, Connolly has a track record of working with people to get things done on several local fronts, including preserving open space, addressing homelessness, improving education, going after big oil in court and being instrumental in starting both Marin Clean Energy and Sonoma Clean Power. Sara Aminzadeh doesn’t come close to his record.

Looking at their candidate statements, mailings, etc., Aminzadeh touts the support of her Sacramento friends and places her gender front and center as a reason to vote for her. Connolly, in contrast, stresses his support from the major firefighter unions, health care workers and teachers as well as the Planned Parenthood Action Fund, Conservation Action, the North Bay Labor Council and four of five Sonoma County supervisors. Vote Damon Connolly for Assembly.

JOAN SIMON

Cotati

Yes on H

EDITOR: A yes vote for Measure H is not an increase in taxes; it is a continuation of a sales tax measure voters passed in 2004. This quarter-cent sales tax is due to expire in 2025. Measure H would extend that tax for 20 years to maintain emergency response times, maintain fire protection, continue a police presence downtown, provide youth violence prevention programs and improve mental health services. A yes vote for Measure H is a vote to help keep Santa Rosa a safe, resilient and compassionate community.

ELLEN BAILEY

Santa Rosa

Sebastopol candidates

EDITOR: Across the country, there is a trend of candidates for elected offices who have a worrisome combination of inexperience in public offices and libertarian or “small government” values. I’ve been caught off-guard to see this playing out in Sebastopol in the vacuum left by the retirement of incumbents on the City Council and high school board.

We need elected leaders who understand the lessons of the pandemic that revealed how critical it is that we invest in tax-funded services that keep people healthy. Our leaders must also understand — not diminish — the relevance of George Floyd’s murder to every community, and be committed to making our community more inclusive, just and equitable.

In a recent debate sponsored by the League of Women Voters, it was clear that a slate of three Sebastopol council candidates lack an understanding of either, let alone the ideas and values to lead. I’m voting for candidates who understand our local issues and have concrete strategies about how to serve our youth and our most vulnerable community members. I’m voting for Sandra Mauer and Stephen Zollman for City Council and Debbie Ramirez for West County Union High School District board.

RENATA BRILLINGER

Sebastopol

Voting for Fleming

EDITOR: We have lived in one part of Santa Rosa or another for nearly 40 years. We love the area and are proud to be part of this community. We write now supporting the reelection of Victoria Fleming. She is the best Santa Rosa City Council representative we have ever had.

Fleming has helped us and our neighbors navigate city government to address illegal short-term rentals and serious fire risks in our neighborhood. To understand our concerns, she has come to neighborhood meetings. We have been impressed by her knowledge of local government, as well as the diversity of our city. She understands the complexity of our city and that the varying needs of Santa Rosans must be balanced to achieve the best for the community.

The other District 4 candidates are too closely tied to special interests and all lack Fleming’s experience.

MICHAEL and MELANIE CARLSTON

Santa Rosa

For McDonnell

EDITOR: We have known Kevin McDonnell and his family for over 30 years. They were neighbors in the 1980s, and he coached on the soccer team. The range of his commitments to serving the people of Petaluma is truly impressive.

Running for mayor seems a natural progression, building on the deep learning he has accrued about how the city works and how it could work better. The community program he started, Know Before You Grow, was exactly the right approach for a city that wants to grow carefully and wisely.

McDonnell has a knack for getting along with everyone. His sturdy but optimistic style of leadership gets people working together for the common good. He is not doctrinaire or dogmatic. He isn’t trying to pull the council to the left or the right, but to lead us toward making smart use of the opportunities we have to fulfill the public interest in concert with private interests whenever we can.

Our family is delighted to support McDonnell for mayor. We are lucky to have an engineer who can build bridges between people, bridges to a better future.

GREG COLVIN

and DONNA EMERSON

Petaluma

Maurer in Sebastopol

EDITOR: The people of Sebastopol are lucky to have Sandra Maurer as a candidate for City Council. She is a woman of integrity, intelligence and compassion. She is an environmental activist and she is endorsed by the Sierra Club. Please vote for this wonderful woman for Sebastopol City Council.

THERESA MELIA

Graton

