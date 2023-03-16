Extra Letters: School violence

Unmentioned victim

EDITOR: The tragedy at Montgomery High left many victims. Obviously the young man who died is a victim. But he is also responsible for this tragedy. The young man who defended himself is another victim. But he killed his attacker and must live with that as well as the legal consequences. The other students, teachers and parents are victims, though indirectly. But there is a victim who no one has mentioned, the teacher in that classroom. A teacher is not trained to protect a student against the attack of two older bullies. The teacher tried to stop the fight, but in the end failed. I cannot imagine the guilt and the range of emotions that would follow. I want to say this to that teacher: It is not your fault. Be strong. We need you back in the classroom.

DON STRATTON

Petaluma

Volunteers at schools

EDITOR: I was moved by calls from students for more adults on school grounds following the death of Jayden Pienta. While it may be difficult for schools to afford additional paid staff, there is a solution — a well-organized volunteer program.

A large volunteer program could provide the additional adult presence that students are calling for and allow retired members of the community to support the younger generation. It could provide mature, alert and sympathetic volunteers to get to know students, help when needed and intervene when things get out of hand. Volunteers could play a critical role in creating a safe and welcoming school environment.

Of course, there would be costs associated with such a program, such as vetting, training and supervision of volunteers. However, I believe that many people would be happy to contribute their time and energy to a well-run program. It’s a way for schools to strike a balance between the need for additional security and funding constraints and a way to answer students’ urgent and heartfelt calls for more adults at their schools.

ROBERT ADLER

Santa Rosa

Parents’ responsibilities

EDITOR: Not only are there two sides to the story, but three. What are the parents’ responsibilities here? Do they not carry some burden for not knowing their children are bullies or they carry weapons to school? The school should not be expected to anticipate what children might do when their parents do not know what they are doing. While the loss of a child is unbearable, feeling the need to go to school armed each day to protect yourself from bullies is outrageous.

ELAINE CALDWELL

Petaluma

Supporting students

EDITOR: Police and school administrators say they do not think there is a connection between the students arrested for bringing knives to Montgomery High on Friday and the March 1 stabbings (“Montgomery students arrested,” Tuesday). Has anyone considered that the students may have armed themselves because they did not feel safe because of the stabbings, school violence in general, or both? Administrators and police reacted in a predictable way — by invoking the criminal justice paradigm. While it is important to address potential threats, it is also important to focus on prevention and intervention, rather than solely relying on punishment. This includes providing support and resources to students who struggle rather than simply punishing them for their behavior.

JEFF DiCELLO

Santa Rosa

