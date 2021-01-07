Extra Letters: Siege at the US Capitol

An act of sedition

EDITOR: This country just witnessed its first modern era act of sedition, by President Donald Trump and his ardent supporters — U.S. senators, House members and those who stormed our nation’s Capitol.

So-called Americans violently entered, vandalized and desecrated our Senate and House chambers and our country’s democratic ideals. These malicious acts were precipitated by a president who likes to incite fights but lacks the courage to be directly involved in them.

Trump and his agitators claim to only want a fair presidential election but selectively challenge results in a handful of states.

These folks never challenged 2016 results, but now they claim cheating and fraud. No facts, no evidence, all they carry are rumors, hearsay and conspiracies. They still want more proof despite over 60-plus court defeats, counts and recounts of votes, and verification from states and the Electoral College pointing to only one outcome.

That’s a predictable reaction given their infatuation with an Apprentice who embodies these traits. Let’s be frank, what we witnessed Wednesday weren’t calls for democracy but an invocation for fascist ideals.

OSCAR PARDO

Santa Rosa

Hitting bottom

EDITOR: Wednesday was a very sad day. It reminded me of being home sick from school when John F. Kennedy was assassinated. It felt as if our democracy was targeted in an assassination attempt. Using the metaphor that we are going through an intervention, I hope this was the bottom. I hope as a nation we can find the common good, and equitable connection as caring human beings connected in our hearts and spirituality. Hopefully we’ll see the integrity that we need to continue as a strong, powerful and caring nation, with not only belief in democracy but modeling it as well.

KEITH DONALDSON

Hidden Valley Lake

A third world country

EDITOR: I hate to bear bad news, but Wednesday’s events prove what we have become. Anarchists violate the hallowed halls of Congress in an act of domestic terrorism, complete with a bomb and weapons. A congresswoman is preparing articles of impeachment for a president who will only be in office for two more weeks? What a waste of time.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi tweeting “Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell” while he is still the majority leader is what we would expect of an immature child. Republicans are demanding the courts decide election issues, and then protesting because the court did just that. Violence of any kind must be prosecuted, yet over the past 12 years our courts have become toothless.

We are not the greatest country in the world because we say so. We have to act like it so others will say we are the greatest country in the world, and that is far from what they are saying right now.

These are behaviors we expect from third world countries, so the only logical conclusion is that we have become a third world country.

BOB PROCTOR

Rohnert Park

Character counts

EDITOR: It has been said that character is destiny. What happened at our Capitol on Wednesday was destined to happen when Donald Trump set foot in office. His lying, narcissism, self-delusion and propensity to incite violence were all well known to Americans.

Of the 70 million Americans who voted for Trump in November, how many voted holding their nose, saying, “Well I disagree with his style, he is personally repugnant, but I prefer his policies”? I think it was tens of millions.

The mob attack on our democracy was a result of that thinking. We must never throw our support behind a demagogue again, from either the right or the left. Character does indeed matter. Character is destiny.

RICH ELIASON

Monte Rio

Preventing a coup

EDITOR: I’m sure I’m not the only one who has noticed that if six Democrat House seats were flipped to Republican, the Trump coup would have succeeded. The flip would have given the Republicans a majority in both houses of Congress, and they could and would have voted to disallow the Biden electors.

Six votes, easily obtained, is too narrow a margin with which to trust the future of our democratic republic. Write your representative and demand a change to the statutory procedure for affirming electors that will guarantee that certified votes are binding. It is easy enough to eliminate the provision that allows a majority of Congress to determine who is president.

That statute was written 140 years ago as part of a dishonorable political deal that traded the presidency for Southern votes and gave us Jim Crow. Not an honorable pedigree, and it should be repealed or modified.

PATRICK COYLE

Santa Rosa

No double standards

EDITOR: On Wednesday, I heard screams of outrage from members of Congress because a crowd marched on the Capitol building. Last spring and summer, crowds marched in Seattle, Portland, Oregon, Kenosha, Wisconsin, Minneapolis and St. Louis, vandalizing, looting and burning. Members of Congress turned a blind eye and let citizens suffer. Could we please apply the same standards to all political violence? Millions of Americans now believe that our election process is tainted. Can Congress please turn its attention to that?

JUNE KEEFER

Santa Rosa

A chance to reevaluate

EDITOR: I hope Jan. 6, 2021 may be remembered as the day when a lot of us stepped back from partisanship and remembered that we are all one country, a wonderful country. We’ve been split ridiculously recently, and it came to an ugly crescendo in our nation’s capital. This should never happen in the democratic republic our nation's founders envisioned.

DWIGHT DALEY

Santa Rosa

Meeting the enemy

EDITOR: With the continued push to delegitimize our election process, I cannot help but think back to the famous quote from Walt Kelly’s classic cartoon strip “Pogo”: “We have met the enemy and he is us.”

RANDY COLLINS

Healdsburg

