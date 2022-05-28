Extra Letters: Texas school shooting

Grieving our country

EDITOR: Humanity is a term universally accepted to refer to our species, Homo sapiens. Synonyms for humanity reflect what it means to be human. Among them are tolerance, brotherly love, kindness, empathy, respect and compassion.

Unfortunately, those synonyms don’t apply universally. Definitions of monster include a person who excites horror by wickedness or cruelty, a fiend, devil or freak. Synonyms for monster as it applies to human beings include rapist, murderer and terrorist.

Clearly, there are monsters among us, but they are made, not born. Influencers who mislead others for profit are chief among the monster makers, but they aren’t alone.

How can people who claim to worship a compassionate God, or consider themselves patriots, embrace purveyors of lies and terrorism, be it from social media, elected officials, the gun lobby or the pulpit?

How can parents who claim to love their children, teach them to hate by example? How can those who profess to be pro-life consider themselves righteous when they refuse to demand policies that protect living women, children and families?

How can politicians who pander to the worst in us continue to be elected? How can an angry 18-year-old get a weapon of war and massacre children or shoppers?

I grieve for our country.

GINA CLOUD

Bloomfield

Amend the amendment

EDITOR: Uvalde, Texas, Buffalo, New York, and a plethora of other cities. Mass shootings have become a pitiful norm in our country. It is time to wake up, America. It is time to redo the Second Amendment, which was written in 1791, when muskets and flintlock pistols were the arms of choice. The muskets were stored in an armory to be used in mass to protect a town or city. So, let’s update the Second Amendment to limit the use of assault rifles and automatic weapons to the military and law enforcement. If anyone in Congress stands up for political reasons, then vote them out.

Our country now is known as a place where you can purchase assault weapons and use them to kill innocent children or people of color. This is exactly what Vladimir Putin and other adversaries want to destroy our democracy. Congress and the National Rifle Association are the problem and not the solution.

ANDY FRAUENHOFER

Santa Rosa

God’s punishment?

EDITOR: First we eject God from the public schools. Then we teach our kids that human beings evolved from pond scum and are really just marginally intelligent apes. Next, we tell them that humanity is a blight upon nature and that overpopulation is poised to kill mother earth. Then we legalize the execution of pre-born babies and advocate for infanticide, insisting that human beings aren’t legally protectable until we decide we want them and say that they are. Then we turn a blind eye as our kids feast on spiritual rot euphemistically called video games, horror movies and action flicks. And, finally, when a few of those kids crack and go on a killing spree, we express shock and indignation, blame guns and piously wonder how a good God could allow such terrible evil. Well, what I wonder is how he has put up with us for as long as he has.

DEAN DAVIS

Santa Rosa

Our toxic addiction

EDITOR: There are over 400 million guns in America, more than every man, woman and child in our country. If more guns make us safer, as the National Rifle Association espouses, our country would be the safest on the planet. But it’s not. Only in America are mass shootings accepted as business as usual.

I’m horrified, My heart hurts for all those people callously slaughtered. And now more children have been murdered in another mass school shooting.

“Thoughts and prayers — but don’t you dare regulate my Second Amendment!” I am angry. When will we finally say enough is enough?

The GOP claims to love and care for a fetus from the moment of conception. But once a child is born, it is dropped like a hot potato. Provide child care and nutrition? Provide health care and safe housing? Protect the child from school shootings? Nope, not our problem, they say. Well, I say the blood is on the hands of those legislators who fail to pass responsible gun control laws. Our toxic addiction to gun violence has got to end.

VIVIANE ISABEAU

Santa Rosa

A police failure

EDITOR: I don’t know what is worse — the shooting of innocent children or the inaction of the police in confronting the shooter. For at least an hour, police in Uvalde, Texas, stood around and did nothing while children were being murdered. Not only did they do nothing, they actively prevented parents from rescuing their kids. They actually handcuffed and, according to some reports, pepper-sprayed parents trying to save their children. And now they’re trying to cover it up. I’m not one of those nuts calling for defunding the police, but if you’re going to wear the badge and uniform, you’ve got to be willing to confront an armed intruder. Especially when children are being slaughtered right in front of you.

DOUG ROBERTSON

Santa Rosa

Inaction on guns

EDITOR: What can we do? Ten years ago, it was Sandy Hook and nothing has changed. What can we do? Five years ago, it was the Las Vegas massacre and nothing has changed. What can we do? In the past few weeks, more shootings and nothing has changed. What can we do? Please, tell me what we can do.

ANDREA DAVIS

Santa Rosa

