EDITOR: Columnist Dan Walters wrote about issues we are facing trying to protect valuable but limited groundwater (“California cracks down on groundwater pumping,” May 5). I agree this is a critical problem that needs addressing. He says some farmers will have to convert their land to solar farms, a benefit for climate problems.

I have no doubt that there is some ground that would be better served farming solar than traditional crops. But I am concerned about another side to this complicated issue. Walters mentions “the state’s declared intent to reduce the share of water devoted to agriculture.” Historically, half of this nation’s fresh fruit and vegetables have come from California. Food grows where water flows, and I am concerned about becoming a country dependent on imports for our food supply. Consider not only the security issue and economic impact, but also the climate impacts of, for example, shipping avocados from Mexico and grapes from Chile.

Water issues are as old as this state. Trying to tackle one part of it (such as groundwater) without looking at it comprehensively (including surface water) and considering all impacts is foolish.

MARY TUPA

Petaluma

The Gaza protests

EDITOR: People protesting what is going on in Gaza are not doing so to be antisemitic. The attack on the music festival in Israel and the slaughter that took place there was an atrocity. I do not believe anyone protesting would disagree. The protests are about retaliation. Bombing and reducing cities to rubble. What appears to be indiscriminate killing of women and children. One World Kitchen volunteers delivering food. When you commit worse atrocities than your enemy, you have lost all moral high ground. It’s possible to be anti-Israel and its policies and not anti-Jewish. Large protests are going on within Israel by Jews angry with what is going on in Gaza. Are they antisemitic?

JACK BURGER

Cazadero

Promoting vandalism

EDITOR: The author of the May 4 Sonoma County Reflections feature was unidentified. This person might have wanted their authorship hidden because of praising graffiti, referring to a particular scrawl as “treasure.” In the hours before reading the paper, I had been scrubbing away graffiti in a public park. There were tags all along an otherwise lovely foot bridge, scribbles on a lovingly dedicated memorial bench, doodling on a bronze historic marker and numerous scrawled marks on otherwise gorgeous lichen-covered rocks. I do not enjoy this activity, but blight will beget more blight, so I persevere. I kindly request that The Press Democrat refrain from promoting vandalism.

CURTIS SHORT

Santa Rosa

Presidential immunity

EDITOR: The Supreme Court has made a mountain out of a molehill with our ex-president’s immunity claim. They’re debating if presidents, in general, should be immune from prosecution for official acts while president.

Presidents’ official acts consist of taking “Care that the Laws be faithfully executed,” and they take an oath to “preserve, protect and defend” our Constitution. Donald Trump has been indicted on charges of defrauding our country by claiming his election loss wasn’t legitimate and his part in creating a riot meant to obstruct Congress from doing its business. Nothing in his indictments should be considered “official acts” that deserve immunity.

Crimes are crimes. Whether bank robbery or political assassinations, crimes do not equal faithfully executing our laws. If prosecutors can prove he’s guilty, he’s guilty. If he can convince a jury of his peers that he’s innocent, he’s acquitted. Let’s get on with it.

Hopefully, our Supreme Court can see through the brick wall the ex-president’s attorneys are attempting to build and do what’s right for the American public he tried to defraud.

D.C. GALLOWAY

Sebastopol

Save local cinema

EDITOR: As a Santa Rosa native, I have thoroughly enjoyed local cinema. There are several fitness gyms locally yet few unique theater houses, particularly those that show independent films. Alas, I read with dismay that Summerfield Cinemas may lose its lease to a gym (“Plan: Beloved movie house might become gym,” May 8). That would be a tragic loss for Santa Rosa. A theater experience enhances a film and allows the community to embrace these films together.

The pandemic shuttered many theaters throughout Sonoma County. We were thrilled when Summerfield Cinemas survived. The films offered are thought-provoking and enjoyable. To lose this gem would impact many of us in this county. Please consider renewing their lease and encouraging Summerfield Cinemas to live on.

TERRY SWEHLA

Santa Rosa

