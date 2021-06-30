Fireworks shows too risky this Fourth of July

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and don’t necessarily reflect The Press Democrat editorial board’s perspective. The opinion and news sections operate separately and independently of one another.

“Sonoma Strong” the signs proclaim, memorializing the community ethos we have trotted out after every environmental disaster since 2017. In Sonoma County, we care about each other, and we persevere.

But this Fourth of July, I fear we’re not Sonoma Strong. We’re being Sonoma Stupid.

As of Tuesday, two of the county’s cities are proceeding with holiday fireworks despite a historic drought that has reduced vegetation moisture levels to unheard of depths and made water a precious commodity.

Rohnert Park and Santa Rosa, among other communities, made the right choice and canceled community fireworks shows; Sonoma and Petaluma still somehow think it’s acceptable to send hundreds of combusting shells into the sky over a parched landscape.

Lauren Spates

The National Fire Protection Association said fireworks started an estimated 19,500 fires in 2018; brush, grass or forest fires accounted for almost 60% of them. With vegetation extraordinarily dry and no rain in the forecast, how are we comfortable with these odds?

What’s so ridiculous it’s almost funny is that these cities will send fireworks “higher and brighter” than usual to ensure residents can see the display for miles and therefore avoid congregating and spreading the coronavirus.

So they’re pumping up the displays out of concern for public safety, but since 2017, fires have killed dozens and torched thousands of local buildings, all while subjecting us to unhealthy air day after day after day.

Are these not public health issues too?

Municipal shows are supposed to be safe, a way for residents to enjoy fireworks without having to explode them at backyard barbecues, which is exactly as irresponsible as it sounds. Just this month, Vallejo endured two at-home-fireworks-related fires, one that sparked a four-alarm, 15-acre vegetation fire and caused a neighborhood evacuation.

But professionals launching the mortars doesn’t guarantee safety. In 2000 and 2001, formal displays started 17 fires at Mount Rushmore; several ignited more than 1,000 feet from the launch site, according to Bill Gabbert, managing editor of Wildfire Today and the park’s former fire management officer. And the park was only in moderate drought; not our exceptional circumstances.

The funds for municipal shows should instead pay for an “It’s Not Worth It” campaign, a la Santa Clara County, where residents are reminded of the gravity in choosing to light ‘em at home.

Of course, Sonoma firefighters have a plan: soak the fallout zone with 20,000 gallons of water beforehand to ensure any still-lit parts don’t spark a fire upon landing. How is this acceptable when towns have mandated significant water use reduction? Petalumans can only water outside three days a week. Sonomans get two days of outdoor irrigation, and Healdsburg residents can’t water outside all.

Sure, let’s go ahead and spray 20,000 gallons on an open field. What a waste, regardless of the fact that the fire department will use nonpotable, reclaimed water. That stream could be used for irrigation or flushing toilets. And you can’t tell me a family farmer wouldn’t welcome a bonus 20,000 gallons.

I am aware these shows are a 50-year tradition. As a patriotic American who is descended from Revolutionary War veterans, I understand the temptation to celebrate ditching King George III — even though everyone in the U.S. wasn’t freed from tyranny when the colonies declared independence from Great Britain.

But after years of fire-induced death and loss and anxiety, can’t we all forgo the spark-flinging? Sonoma County should set an example. Let’s sacrifice tradition both in town and at home to illustrate just how much we care about one another and how strong we are. That’s what we would do if we are what we claim.

Otherwise, we’re just Sonoma Stupid.

Lauren Spates lives in west county and is a co-creator of “Chronic Catastrophe,” a podcast looking at what living with repeated environmental disaster does to our minds, bodies and spirits. The show drops midsummer.