French: Where is the evidence, Speaker McCarthy?

There is a certain pattern to modern impeachment inquiries. They typically begin after the discovery of blatantly incriminating evidence. In 1998, the House began its impeachment inquiry only after DNA tests on Monica Lewinsky’s blue dress exposed that Bill Clinton had lied under oath about their affair.

In 2019, the House opened its impeachment inquiry only after it received reports that Donald Trump had attempted to coerce President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine into investigating Trump’s chief domestic political opponent. The day after Nancy Pelosi announced the inquiry, the White House released a rough transcript of Trump’s call with Zelenskyy, and Americans could see that Trump did indeed press Zelenskyy to investigate Joe Biden, as a “favor” in response to Ukraine’s request for Javelin anti-tank missiles.

And we all know what happened after Jan. 6, 2021. The House initiated the second impeachment of Trump only after his weekslong festival of lies about election fraud culminated in a violent attack on the Capitol.

On Tuesday, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy ordered the House Oversight, Judiciary and Ways and Means committees to start an impeachment inquiry into Biden without anything approaching comparable evidence. Indeed, the absence of such evidence was used as a perverse justification for the impeachment inquiry. The pretext is the purported need to grant greater investigatory authority to House committees examining whether Biden lied about his business dealings with his son Hunter and whether the president granted Hunter “special treatment” in the ongoing criminal investigation of Hunter’s potential tax and gun crimes.

But at the risk of sounding crass, where is the blue dress? Where is the phone call? Where is the riot? There’s little question that Biden family members — especially Hunter but also Joe Biden’s brother James and daughter-in-law Hallie — have profited enormously over the course of Joe Biden’s political career. But evidence that the president was himself involved in Hunter’s schemes or shared in any of the profits is thus far lacking, as is any evidence that the president violated the law.

Ironically enough, McCarthy’s announcement came months after the initial Republican investigations failed to find any criminal activity by the president. There is no evidence remotely comparable to the evidence that spurred inquiries against Clinton or Trump.

President Joe Biden boards Marine One with his son Hunter Biden. Three House committees opened impeachment inquiries involving the president, and his son’s business dealings. (MANUEL BALCE CENETA / Associated Press)

To these facts, Republicans might respond, “Where there is smoke, there is fire.” They would point to statements such as Hunter’s apparent assertion in a text message to his daughter that half his money goes to his father. They’d note that Joe Biden falsely denied that Hunter had business dealings in China. They’d point to federal whistleblowers who claim that they faced obstacles in their investigation of Hunter. Some Republicans are pointing all the way back to the long-debunked claim that Joe Biden pressured the Ukrainian government to fire Ukrainian prosecutor Viktor Shokin in part because Ukrainian energy company Burisma was paying Hunter a lavish monthly consulting fee. (In reality, firing Shokin was a priority for both the Obama administration and its Western allies, and they wanted him terminated because he was ineffective at combating corruption, not because he was diligently pursuing Burisma.)

It’s also worth mentioning here the sheer extent of Republican hypocrisy. The deep concern that Joe Biden might have profited from his position sounds almost comical after the GOP has spent years trying to divert Americans’ attention from the blatant way that the Trump administration steered federal dollars into Trump properties during his presidency. And if we’re talking about the sleaziness of presidential family members profiting from their access to power, then Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump — who, unlike Hunter, worked in the administration — have benefited to exponentially greater degrees from Saudi Arabian and Chinese largesse.

And what to make of the idea that the House can’t properly investigate the president’s finances in the absence of an impeachment inquiry? “That’s what the inquiry is for,” Nancy Mace, R-South Carolina, told CNN’s Kaitlan Collins in an interview before McCarthy’s announcement, “to get more evidence.”

But while an impeachment inquiry arguably expands the House’s subpoena power, the House still possesses broad investigatory authority even in the absence of such an inquiry. Late last year, for example, the Supreme Court rejected Trump’s effort to prevent the House from obtaining his tax returns. The House was seeking Trump’s financial information as part of its legislative oversight role.