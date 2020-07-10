Friday’s Letters to the Editor

Ban fireworks

EDITOR: The sale and use of fireworks in California must be banned, except for controlled civic events. Perhaps even throughout all dry Western states. The many fires that have resulted from indiscriminate explosions all around our city and others in the state threaten lives and property like never before.

The ubiquitous booms over the past few days, lasting well into the night, dangerously unnerved our pets as well as ourselves. The stress these personal fireworks have caused has gotten to be too much for any city resident already on edge with COVID-19 fears.

The nonprofit associations that sell these dangerous explosive products are as complicit as PG&E was in the fires that made us evacuate. They need to become civically responsible and find other ways to raise money than arming thoughtless individuals.

It has gotten out of hand.

BILL TRZECIAK

Santa Rosa

This November, vote

EDITOR: Now there are two candidates for president, each one backed by powerful constituencies. One is a Republican, the other is a Democrat.

The first one’s father was a powerful developer who cheated his way to wealth before dying, The boy learned how to wheedle others, whether they be coworkers, women or construction companies. He became a builder of hotels and resorts. Later he became the host of a TV game show, which manipulated ambitious women.

The second was a lawyer who served on a city council. Fifty years ago, he became a senator from Delaware. He served on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. He has suffered tragic personal losses from which he learned compassion. He served as vice president for a popular Democratic president.

This November help your nation by voting for one or the other.

FRANK BAUMGARDNER

Santa Rosa

Back the blue

EDITOR: Despite demands to defund the police and unverified claims of systemic racism in law enforcement, the Santa Rosa Republican Women Federated conducted its second annual Cookies for Cops on July 1.

To support these men and women who are routinely criticized, we delivered dozens of cookies and muffins, trays of scones, brownies, drinks and bags of apples (for the 99% “good apples”) to our police, sheriffs and CHP officers from Petaluma to Cloverdale to Sebastopol to the sheriff’s substation in Guerneville.

They deserve our appreciation, not vilification. They put their lives on the line for us every day. More than 800,000 sworn law enforcement officers are employed across the country. Police chiefs have resigned, and many police are retiring, this due to their own cities not backing them during the riots and vandalism sweeping the country. Reportedly, many were seriously injured and a number killed, though the media doesn’t publish the numbers.

There is no police problem; there is a crime problem. We will devolve into anarchy without law enforcement.

We back the blue. Kudos to those men and women who serve to protect people and property. It’s what they do, and we can hardly thank them enough for their dedicated service.

SANDY METZGER

President, Santa Rosa Republican Women Federated

Lives at risk

EDITOR: When I saw the photo on the front page of Saturday’s paper of young patrons (without masks) gathered around a pool table in the crowded Friar Tuck’s Pub, I assumed it to be a stock photo (“Struggling bar owners face holiday with resolve”). Then I read the accompanying article. Not so. The photo was taken two days earlier.

Like many others, I feared we were opening many nonessential businesses too soon, and I still do. But I have also come to realize that it is much more our behaviors resulting in huge case increases and spikes in deaths.

If we would all strictly abide by the guidelines of physical distancing, wearing masks and staying home as much as possible, we could reverse this truly frightening trend and save lives. If you refuse to take this responsibility seriously, you are part of the problem, and this deadly virus will be in all of our lives for a very long time to come.

A wonderful young man I knew died of COVID-19 last week. This is real and none of us is immune.

DIANE WARDLAW

Santa Rosa

Cause no harm

EDITOR: When will people be responsible and wear masks in public? Those who don’t take this pandemic seriously force people in masks to leave the sidewalk and walk in the street or, when on trails, we risk poison oak by getting off the trail.

I wonder if they just don’t read the paper or listen to the news. Doesn’t the number of 40,000 new cases a day wake up locals at all? Didn’t they hear Dr. Anthony Fauci tell us if we don’t stop this spread, we will soon reach 100,000 new cases a day in this country? Yet our county is opening up to tourism and more people in our community.

Wear a mask. It’s a simple thing to do to save others from illness or death. It isn’t OK to cause harm to others.

DEB SHERMAN

Santa Rosa

