Friday’s Letters to the Editor

Prideful incompetents

EDITOR: While we face uncertainty about whether our kids can safely go back to school next month, whether our favorite restaurants will survive and when we might be able to go back into our workplaces, it’s no surprise that the coronavirus outbreak has been met by a massive failure of leadership by the Trump administration.

White House adviser Jared Kushner couldn’t have said it better. Asked in a June 2019 Axios interview for one or two things he believed President Donald Trump would be remembered for 50 or 100 years in the future, he answered: “The first thing is, is changing the type of people who are in Washington. What this president did is he represented an outsider who came in, brought in a ton of people who never would’ve been in Washington before, who were not qualified by conventional standards, and he’s brought in a ton of people that have brought great results to this country both economically and from a national security point of view.”

It’s a heavy toll this health and economic crisis is taking. But Kushner’s right: Trump and his proud unqualified team deserve all the credit.

ELISABETH KNISELY

Sebastopol

Learning from the past

EDITOR: I was born in 1931, which makes me 89. I have learned so much in my lifetime and witnessed changes that weren’t even a dream 80 years ago — air travel, TV, telephones and tolerance for people who look, talk, act and dress differently than me. I was taught to be afraid of them, to not associate with them. I and every other child was taught beliefs that were right for that time but since have become wrong, hateful and abhorrent.

When you are a child and have certain thoughts drilled into you by parents, teachers and even religious leaders, it is difficult to change your thoughts and actions.

So don’t condemn Thomas Jefferson, George Washington and other slaveholders for their way of life. In their time, it was the right thing to do, the right way to behave, the right way to think. They were taught their beliefs by their parents and elders, just as I was. I doubt they would behave now the way they did then.

Don’t destroy statues. They must be preserved in museums as a reminder of how much times and beliefs have changed to the good. To destroy them is to destroy the past, which we need to learn from.

I have changed, and I am learning.

MYRNA WILLS

Rohnert Park

Reporting on schools

EDITOR: Please keep up the excellent reporting on the struggle to reopen schools from kindergarten to Sonoma State University. The decisions being made about how to reopen are critical for students, parents and teachers. The remote learning of the spring did not meet the needs of many students or parents. The school boards have major challenges. The Press Democrat needs to continue keep us up to date on the status, the issues and where the public can help.

JON YATABE

Bodega Bay

Irresponsible actions

EDITOR: I was appalled — no, enraged — upon picking up the July 4 Press Democrat to see a photo of folks gathered around a pool table in Cotati not wearing masks and certainly not social distancing (“Struggling bar owners face holiday with resolve”).

We all want businesses to be able to open. Yet this lack of respect for others’ lives denotes the need for further restrictions. With the current increase in younger people contracting this insidious virus, one would hope they would realize they aren’t only helping to spread the virus further but also causing the mandates for business closures

None of us enjoy wearing masks, refraining from hugging a friend or remaining home as much as possible. It is the responsible thing to do.

Please, please stop and think what you are doing to each other, your families and the economy.

MURIEL KINGSBURY

Sebastopol

Quitting the Alliance

EDITOR: Some big companies that were members of the Sonoma County Alliance can’t get away quick enough from an organization that they were part of for many years (“More big firms leaving Alliance,” July 8). Like rats getting off a ship coming into harbor as quickly as possible.

How come no one complained about racial issues in this business organization before a letter was written by the now-former president, who acknowledged his fault and resigned quickly? It suddenly went from a good local business group to an outlier. And what have these companies done in the past to fix racial issues at their companies?

I would hope that this organization tells the companies leaving don’t comeback. You could have done more good inside than outside. Stay the course and make the needed changes.

ANDREW SMITH

Santa Rosa

Overlooked alternative

EDITOR: I just need to confirm that the Sonoma Developmental Center is still sitting unoccupied when the county is looking for safe quarantine sites for our most vulnerable senior population? Thinking outside the box is crucial to our survival — and here’s a perfect place already established and, therefore, an inexpensive alternative. Am I missing something?

JAYNE SILL-SUTHERLAND

Santa Rosa

