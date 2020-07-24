Friday’s Letters to the Editor

Democracy in jeopardy

EDITOR: Federal agents in Portland, Oregon, using unmarked vans and wearing camouflage, essentially kidnapped American citizens. Had those people fought they might have been badly hurt or killed. White supremacists could do the same. This is clearly unconstitutional and criminal.

President Donald Trump has no interest in governing. He wants to rule. Congress and the courts seem unable to restrain him. He directs staff not to testify, to defy subpoenas and to withhold information.

I am concerned that officials and various agency personnel, like Customs and Border Protection, will blindly follow orders. We like to think Americans won’t commit atrocities like the Germans did during World War II, but it’s a slippery slope. Under prior administrations, we invaded another country and legitimized torture, kidnapping, targeted assassinations and indefinite imprisonment.

My Lai, Abu Ghraib, Guantanamo are names that have an ugly ring. Police brutality against peaceful protesters makes it clear that the militarization of the police has created dangerous conditions as well.

November can’t come soon enough, but I worry about the Republicans’ ability to suppress votes and throw the process into chaos. I never thought I’d see the day democracy in this country was in jeopardy. But I do.

MOSS HENRY

Santa Rosa

Fulfilling kids’ needs

EDITOR: Americans pride themselves on their so-called first world country. It’s high time that the intelligence and creativity used to build electronic toys and create video games and new ways to provide entertainment pivots to providing fair and equal access to education. It’s not rocket science: Virtual learning means that every student needs a working computer and adequate Wi-Fi. And every parent and guardian needs support.

I teach mostly low-income children and young adults in several schools in Sonoma County. It is extraordinary that Gov. Gavin Newsom can order the closing of schools without ensuring that every student has her or his own working computer and every household has broadband Wi-Fi. And that every student without a home is equally served. And every parent and guardian has adequate child care.

But maybe I am someone who still holds a foolish shred of hope that authorities who profess to care about our health include in their directives low-income communities, the foundation of our economic health. If we really care, let’s start by using our intelligence, creativity and economic resources to make sure every child has a working computer, free or affordable broadband access and proper academic and social-emotional support.

MARGO PERIN

Santa Rosa

Unpaid vehicle fees

EDITOR: There is little doubt that our roads require significant ongoing funding to be properly maintained. A recent increase in the gas tax (now 50.5 cents per gallon) across California should prove of value in having better roads, and Measure M also is an important source of revenue.

However, there is more than $450 million of overdue vehicle registration fees that should be resolved in addition to, or even before, further taxation alternatives are applied.

These unpaid fees are under the collections responsibility of the California Franchise Tax Board, yet the unpaid balance has increased to a point that the board doesn’t even post the balance on its website as it was doing a year or two ago.

ED KINNEY

Windsor

Testing priorities

EDITOR: It seems that every day there is an article in your newspaper or a story on TV about the shortage of COVID-19 tests and the long time it takes to get the results.

I find it disturbing that when I turn to the sports page, I discover that NBA and major league baseball players and other professional athletes are getting tested nearly every day, and their results are back in a much faster time frame than the everyday person.

I love sports and am looking forward to their return, but not at the expense of the American public. Why should these athletes be placed above everyone else just because they can play a game better than most? I think we have our priorities skewed.

KATHY DONOVAN

Santa Rosa

Confronting racism

EDITOR: Sonoma County’s image as enclave of inclusion and progressive ideals has been fragmented as we face racism in our community. Here’s one recent example: a virtual meeting of the Home Sonoma County was invaded by racist and hateful messages and images targeting our director of health services, Barbie Robinson (“Meeting on homelessness hijacked,” July 11).

Robinson deserves to feel safe in her place of work and the community she serves. As leaders in the medical community, we condemn these acts and stand behind Robinson and her leadership during this challenging time.

Rather than malicious mischief-makers or technology issues, this as an act of overt racism representing a larger culture that supports and enables such threatening behavior. In addition to marching and carrying signs, we all need to be actively anti-racist and fight racism at every opportunity to protect the safety and rights of our communities of color.

Dismantling racism and facing the truth of it in our lives is difficult and necessary to protect our community, our public servants, our coworkers and our families who are being threatened. We each must ask ourselves, how do I enable or fight racism every day?

NAOMI FUCHS

CEO, Santa Rosa Community Health

And DONNA WALDMAN

Executive director, Jewish Free Clinic

