Friday’s Letters to the Editor

Rose Garden politicking

EDITOR: Imagine the outcry from conservative media, and Republicans in general, if a Democratic president were to repeatedly use the White House as a stage for political rallies, during which the president ridiculed and condemned political opponents. Their silence about Donald Trump’s Rose Garden rants seems deafening.

Trump’s recent speeches have used a lot of words to describe values, honor, traditions, strength, acceptable behavior and many other qualities he doesn’t possess but, like his coronavirus news briefings, they seem to devolve into rants about how horrible other people are and how he never gets the tremendous credit he deserves.

Even the GOP is beginning to see that the biggest problem with Trump is Trump. He isn’t capable of being a leading example for the entire country, which oddly enough is what many voters expect from a president.

Trump has been on a partisan campaign for reelection since he was inaugurated. After years of on-the-job training, he has yet to understand his job description or our Constitution. We can probably expect the same during four more years.

He’s a cheerleader, not a coach. Don’t expect him to take responsibility for anything. That’s not his style.

DON GALLOWAY

Sebastopol

Sonoma and race

EDITOR: Thanks for publishing Bill Lynch’s column (“The incredible whiteness of Sonoma,” July 26). I'm white; my husband's Filipino. Our children attended Sonoma public schools. My son would meet with his (white) best friend and walk to 7-Eleven without problems. However, when he went with another friend (mixed race with darker skin and an Afro), they were trailed by a deputy. Eventually our son turned to the car, asking “Why are you following us?” The officer ignored them, driving away.

Years ago, I took our daughter on an errand to the Sonoma Post Office. While in line, a white woman made a phone call, saying, “Black men are in a car parked with guns.” When we went to our car, another had parked next to ours. Two little Black boys sat in back, with small plastic water pistols, not weapons.

The father, in front, told them he’d drive to the Plaza so they could play with their new toys. Shortly after, a Sonoma police officer pulled up, asking, “What are you doing in Sonoma?” The father politely explained, showing the toy water guns, but the accusatory treatment continued. We left, shaken by this incident.

My daughter asked me what the police officer was doing. It was a teachable moment.

CHRISTINE PENA

Santa Rosa

Identifying agents

EDITOR: Mark Morgan, a Trump administration official, showed reporters a camouflaged ballistic vest labeled “Police” as proof that Homeland Security agents in Portland, Oregon were identified (“Fanning unrest to court voters,” July 22). I’ve visited Washington, D.C. many times, and on many corners you can purchase a ball cap with FBI on it. Does wearing one make me a FBI agent?

JEFF PARR

Santa Rosa

Recovery and resiliency

EDITOR: On Oct. 9, 2017, the Tubbs fire devoured two of our family homes. Since then, we have worked diligently to piece our lives back together. We aren’t alone. As a community of fire survivors, we have sifted debris, suffered through displacement, scrambled for new housing, tangled with the incomprehensible mire that is the insurance process and wrestled with the hardships and ever-surmounting costs of rebuilding.

The $149 million in settlement funds recently awarded to Sonoma County by the PG&E bankruptcy court offer an opportunity for recovery from the 2017 and 2019 wildfires. Even though use of these funds is at the discretion of our civic leaders, our community of fire survivors strongly believes that they should be used for what they were intended and wish to have input.

We aren’t naive about the stress COVID-19 and other pressing matters have placed on the coffers of the county. We realize that multiple interest groups will tempt our leaders by asking for these funds to be diverted to other needs. As victims, we wish to stress that the funds garnered from this settlement are meant for recovery from the devastating wildfires and future fire resiliency.

LISA C. FRAZEE

Santa Rosa

Standing up for protesters

EDITOR: I read with concern about the violence perpetrated by uninvited federal law enforcement agencies against peaceful protesters in Portland, Oregon, which has resulted in seizing and detaining protesters without probable cause. I read with hope that Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum filed suit against the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Marshals Service, Customs and Border Protection and the Federal Protective Service.

I strongly recommend that we urge all governors and attorneys general of other states to join in that suit. I appeal to Gov. Gavin Newsom and Attorney General Xavier Becerra. At a time when so many of us joined together to protest the horrific violence perpetrated by some racist police against people of color, I find myself confused and disturbed that there hasn’t yet been a national outcry when federal law enforcement agencies have unlawfully escalated the violence against protesters.

We can’t let Portland or the state of Oregon stand alone now. These are moral national issues, and we can’t let the federal government forces divide and conquer us, picking off one city at a time. As Rosenblum said, “If this can happen in Portland, it can happen anywhere.”

RABBI MEREDITH CAHN

Petaluma

