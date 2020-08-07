Friday’s Letters to the Editor

The police debate

EDITOR: The trendy proposition “defund the police,” which has had a polarizing effect on public thinking, is the wrong place to begin. To some, it means we don’t need police and, by association, law. Bank robbers and husbands frustrated with their mothers-in-law are fascinated with the concept. In my opinion, the questions to ask are what kind of policing do we want and, considering other demands on the public purse, how much policing can we afford? If we want higher quality, we may have to settle for fewer cops.

I believe Black Lives Matter and support that movement because it is a righteous cause. I support revision of police standards, procedures, recruitment and training and close scrutiny of police behavior by outside agencies. I would like to see a truly independent national police inspection service.

Coming from a police family and having served the first responder community, I am concerned that we must not diminish, marginalize or demoralize the overwhelming majority of these public servants who do an incredibly difficult job on our behalf.

Lastly, there must be room in this conversation for all of us, not just the protest groups.

RICHARD L. GULSON

Santa Rosa

Rising infection rates

EDITOR: The coronavirus outbreak in Sonoma County appears to be out of control. I agree with others saying we need more transparency regarding who is getting infected and where the transmission is occurring.

The infection rate has been more than doubling every month. I did a little math using the Sonoma County administration website, which contains the number of active cases, new cases, deaths and recovered cases each day. I arrived at these totals:

March 1: 0 cases.

April 1: 98 cases.

May 1: 252 cases.

June 1: 568 cases.

July 1: 1,273 cases.

Aug. 1- 3,046 cases.

This looks pretty grim. If this keeps up, half the county will be infected by next February or March. I urge our county leaders to give us more detailed information on the transmission of the virus so we can avoid hot spots and maybe convince others to take this more seriously.

And, please, everyone, wear an effective mask (and wear it correctly) when you are around others not in your household.

PATRICIA WESTMAN

Santa Rosa

Douthat’s argument

EDITOR: Columnist Ross Douthat offered a logical argument against Planned Parenthood (“Abortion and the ghost of Margaret Sanger,” July 28). On the face of it, he was decrying racism, but in actuality he was promoting conservative pro-life values.

Many people find birth control and abortion objectionable on the theological grounds that God prohibits it. Conversely, those who support women's self-determination claim that science should determine when life begins. But these are personal values rather than logical conclusions.

Douthat's supposedly logical conclusion was that Planned Parenthood is a racist organization that should “repent of its support for abortion and devote itself exclusively to helping support African American pregnancies instead." But that's not logic, it's religion. Most Black Americans, indeed most Americans, support abortion access, valuing the right of each woman to anticipate the quality of life of the not-yet-born child and to make decisions for her own life.

While I sympathize with the anguish of people who believe babies are being murdered, it's a religious value that I don't share. Douthat tried to appropriate anti-racism in the service of anti-abortion, but his logical argument was insincere, and his transparent attempt at a “gotcha” to catch pro-choice liberals in racist hypocrisy, failed.

ELLEN SKAGERBERG

Santa Rosa

Trump doesn’t care

EDITOR: As of July 30,150,000 Americans are dead and 4.5 million have been infected with the coronavirus. Meanwhile, 30 million Americans are receiving unemployment benefits, according to Forbes. The federal government is paralyzed, unable to provide either a medical or economic path forward to ease the national pain. In a rare moment of honesty, Donald Trump said to the American people: “We don't care ... We really don’t care” (“Hopes dim for new jobless aid,” July 30).

When an elected official tells the American people he doesn’t care about them, their families or their problems, he loses the privilege of representing them. Why should you care about a politician who doesn't care about you or your problems? Why would you want to elect someone who doesn’t care?

Regardless of their political leanings, I urge people not to vote for Donald Trump in November. As he admits, he doesn’t care about America. At least Joe Biden cares, as demonstrated throughout his lengthy political career. If you can't bring yourself to vote for a Democrat, please don't vote at all or write-in a candidate.

Trump doesn’t care about us.

BRENT BABOW

Petaluma

Rents and mortgages

EDITOR: It’s all well and good to have empathy for renters who can’t pay their rent because they lost their jobs. It’s also a fact that most landlords have mortgage payments on those same properties. This has gone on longer than almost everyone thought, and the banks want their money too. Unfortunately, banks have never been known for their forgiveness of agreed-to payment structures. What will renters do when banks foreclose on properties for mortgage payment defaults?

JACK BURGER

Cazadero

