Friday’s Letters to the Editor

Ignoring climate risk

EDITOR: I was part of a group urging the Santa Rosa City Council to put climate change on its tier one budget priority list. But it ended up on tier two. It’s easy to see why. We are faced daily with the tragedy of homelessness, increasing numbers of COVID-19 cases, the need to mitigate upcoming school problems that will affect low-income students disproportionately.

I think we have a good and hardworking City Council, and I appreciate the work they do on our behalf. But have they forgotten the devastation of the 2017 and 2019 wildfires? Does our pleasant summer weather allow them (and us) to ignore the silent deadly threat of climate change?

Placing climate change on the back burner means the heat we feel later will be all the more intense.

ARDATH LEE

Santa Rosa

An undefined threat

EDITOR: Larry Marcom (“Pot and schools,” Letters, Aug. 4) failed to note that the corner of Fulton and Guerneville roads was for many years home to a liquor store, a dive bar and more recently a massage parlor. What threat does the proposed marijuana dispensary pose to churches and preschools within its one-mile radius?

JEFF WEISLOW

Santa Rosa

Stop Sebastopol shelter

EDITOR: I’m dismayed that the Board of Supervisors is fast-tracking an application to convert the Sebastopol Inn into permanent housing for the homeless (“County may buy Sebastopol hotel to house most vulnerable,” Aug. 4).

Background: the Sebastopol Inn’s owner submitted it as a potential site through the state’s Project Homekey purchasing program. Because an application deadline is looming, the county is speeding this submission along. Transparency becomes meaningless under such a time frame.

The inn is a key piece of Sebastopol’s downtown economy. It attracts visitors who bring vitality to our city center and support local businesses. Downtown should be a marketplace — a gathering of residents and visitors who keep a city’s economy heathy. This is why zoning laws exist.

Additionally, the conversion won’t serve enough people (the inn has approximately 30 rooms) to be an effective solution to the county’s homeless problem.

The downsides of losing Sebastopol’s only downtown hotel outweigh the benefit of helping such a small population. Permanently losing this productive commercial property will further stress shops and eateries. We can expect more boarded-up storefronts to soon follow.

Of course, we want to help the homeless, but using the Sebastopol Inn to do it is a rushed, poorly planned proposal. I urge Supervisor Lynda Hopkins to withdraw this application and consider the negative effects on Sebastopol’s downtown.

RACHEL ALLEN

Sebastopol

Preventing nuclear war

EDITOR: The tragic explosion in Beirut wiped out the port area and killed about 150 people. I lived in Beirut as a child, and it’s sad to see the destruction. The disaster left Lebanon in chaos, and they’ll have trouble recovering and rebuilding.

Last week also was the 75th commemoration of the nuclear bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, which killed about 200,000. Those were small nukes.

What if a terrorist or enemy had bombed Beirut with a nuclear weapon? Hundreds of thousands would have died instantly or over the following weeks and years. Most of the big city would be destroyed, along with the nation’s economy and government. How would they be able to recover and rebuild?

Congress recently voted to spend billions on new nuclear weapons. Wars often start with an arms race and bellicose statements, then are sparked by an incident. A nuclear war would wipe out dozens, or hundreds, of American military bases and cities. Our militarism could destroy America. Why would anyone rattle that saber?

Beirut reminds us that horrible mistakes and accidents happen, and they need to be prevented. The only way to prevent a nuclear war is to stop the arms race and eliminate the world's nuclear arsenal as quickly as possible.

Our lives depend on it.

ROBERT RAVEN

Petaluma

Protecting elders

EDITOR: Jeanne Lovell asks why, since old people in “assisted-living centers” are the ones dying, should restaurants, malls and nail and beauty salons be punished by closures (“Time to reopen,” Letters, Aug. 8).

First, assisted living facilities aren’t medical facilities. Medical care facilities are those in which many seniors have died but not necessarily waiting for death. Many are recuperating from illness or surgery. Many even are loved and valued, in spite of age. Who brought the disease to them? People going out and coming in to work.

And, incidentally, frequenting a beauty salon produces short-term results but a beautiful soul shines all the time without artifice. Hell hath no fury like a privileged person mildly inconvenienced is an ugly stance.

WEEDY TUHTANJOSEPH

Sebastopol

