Friday’s Letters to the Editor

Pack it in, pack it out

EDITOR: Along with the increase in outdoor recreation, I wish all the folks heading out to enjoy nature would remember one basic rule: pack it in, pack it out.

Even as our county experiences record turnouts at beaches, parks and campgrounds, parks staff are shorthanded, and cleanup nonprofits like one I work for are cut to a skeleton crew because of the pandemic.

Unregulated Russian River beaches with no services are being overwhelmed by trash. One staff person covering the Cloverdale/Geyserville area singlehandedly collects several thousand pounds of trash every week from river beaches. Three volunteers recently collected two pickup truckloads of trash from under the Hacienda Bridge in Forestville.

Every day I ask how can people who enjoy spending time at the river have so little regard for it, and for the fish, birds and animals that are harmed by trash?

When you go to the beach or river, bring a trash bag. If there are no garbage cans, take it home. Don’t leave it for someone else to deal with. And the beach isn’t an ashtray; cigarette butts are deadly to wildlife.

Your trash, your responsibility.

ROBIN FACTOR

Clean River Alliance /

RussianRiverkeeper

NIMBYs in Sebastopol

EDITOR: Where is the compassion for our fellow human beings? The reasons offered for not buying the Sebastopol hotel made me think I was reading the National Lampoon (“Effort to buy hotel draws ire,” Aug. 13).

I live in Santa Rosa’s Junior College neighborhood, where there are several group homes within blocks of our house. These residences are part of our community. Our house still costs too much, and it is a great place to live.

True progressives value diversity. We see value in all people and the fundamental right for all of us to live with dignity. “Whatever affects one directly, affects all indirectly. I can never be what I ought to be until you are what you ought to be. This is the interrelated structure of reality,” the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. said.

A person who is down on their luck and trying to improve their lot in life often has a deep-seated understanding of humanity. Many bring real value to our communities.

Sebastopol has opportunity to demonstrate what it means to be progressive. It is an opportunity to be who you ought to be by giving a few people a chance to contribute to society. Please, no NIMBYs in my backyard.

NORMAN SHEEHAN

Santa Rosa

Long-term effects

EDITOR: Aug. 6 was the anniversary of the nuclear bombing of Hiroshima, and we are aware that the long-term effects of the radiation are still being suffered by survivors, as are the long-term effects of those who had polio — mobility dysfunction, post-polio syndrome.

But we need to be aware of the long term effects of COVID-19 — permanent damage to the respiratory system, the circulation system and others, even if we don't die from the acute symptoms or have no symptoms.

Wear a mask and keep social distance no matter how long it takes to get rid of this awful plague.

CAROL WESER

Santa Rosa

Reorder US spending

EDITOR: As a Lebanese protester said, “Don’t give this political criminal class the financial means to continue ruling over us … These thugs do not represent us” (‘Not asking anymore,’ B1, Aug. 9). How different is the situation in the United States?

Congress had the chance to cut the military-industrial complex budget by 10% to reallocate $75 billion to more urgent domestic needs, adding it to the puny domestic budget of $530 billion. It did not.

Even some of our local representatives who like to wrap themselves in a veneer of progressive outlook voted against that cut.

Sure Joe Biden is better than Donald Trump, but then almost any Santa Rosa citizen would be. Biden would take token measures like removing statues of Robert E. Lee, but would I trust him to mitigate the abject poverty in many Black districts or finance quality education in those towns? No.

As soon as he is elected we need to have more protests and pressure to make sure that real change is happening. We need a millions march on Washington to demand from Biden and Congress that the military budget never exceed the domestic budget.

HUBERT MOREL-SEYTOUX

Santa Rosa

Debate rules

EDITOR: If we are to have presidential debate(s) in 2020, As a registered Republican I would suggest the following:

Each candidate must keep one hand on their Bible and the other hand attached to a working lie detector.

Each candidate must answer every question.

The debate stops immediately if any candidate interrupts the other speaker, leaves his or her podium and wanders around the stage, simply walks offstage or keeps speaking one second beyond their allotted time.

If at least these basic fair criteria aren’t put in place, the debate(s) shouldn’t occur.

JOE CLENDENIN

Santa Rosa

Postal heroes

EDITOR: I walked a mile to the Bodega Bay Post Office to pay my bills and get my pills. I also got my Amazon book order from the friendly staff who have worked tirelessly through the pandemic to deliver our mail. They are real heroes. Can President Donald Trump truly defund the U.S. Postal Service to prevent the mail-in voting that we seniors depend on? If that’s true, I’ll walk however many miles it takes to vote for his opponent, even through rain, snow and gloom of night.

JON YATABE

Bodega Bay

