Friday’s Letters to the Editor

Postal woes

EDITOR: Your Aug. 19 editorial reiterated the well-known issue of diminishing use of mail and how that affects the financial picture for the U.S. Postal Service (“One mail crisis averted, but others remain”). What wasn’t mentioned is the 2006 law that requires the Postal Service to fund 75 years’ worth of retiree health benefits within a 10-year period. That cost the Postal Service almost $110 billion.

No other government service is required to do this, and to add insult to injury, the money that should go to postal retirees is being diverted to pay down the national debt.

Republicans have wanted to privatize the Postal Service for years, and for those who think that’s a good, idea I have one word for you: PG&E. A public utility owned by shareholders. We all know how that’s worked out.

Here’s what should happen: Congress should pass a new law as soon as possible that would reflect what other government services do for their retirees, or all of us who depend on mail will be in serious trouble.

CONNIE KELLOGG

Sebastopol

Keeping seniors safe

EDITOR: Seventy-five of our neighbors and family members have died from the coronavirus in Sonoma County. You note I didn’t say “because” of the virus. The “cause” is a question that needs to be answered, since 60 of these souls were in senior care homes and didn’t have a chance.

Individuals in senior care facilities have long been victims of cost cutting and understaffing. We would hope that the virus would inspire increased caution in their procedures. When we look to Dr. Sundari Mase and our county health team for answers, all we get is a collective shrug. Sure it’s bad, but these were older people most of whom had underlying health problems, or sure it’s bad, but these places are licensed by the state.

Sorry, but that does not cut it. The buck stops with our health director.

I am 81. If I go into an elder care facility in Sonoma County, I want to know that the county I have lived in and supported for 45 years is going to care enough about me to be my ombudsman. I would expect them to monitor the state and its licensing procedures. I want an even chance of survival.

PIETER S. MYERS

Occidental

Ignore the wizard

EDITOR: If you have seen “The Wizard of Oz,” you will recall the scene where the “great and wonderful Oz” is revealed as a fake and wants you to pretend he is real, saying “pay no attention to the man behind the curtain.”

Replace the wizard with Donald Trump, and you have a man with false pretentions trying to be bigger than he is. The wizard is fake with unrealistic promises. The wizard is full of deceit, and so is Trump.

Please vote in November for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris — good people (just like all the good people making appearances and speeches at the Democratic National Convention). Pay no attention to the bully with all his bluff and blustery language.

LINDA VANDERMADE

Santa Rosa

Sheriff’s helicopter

EDITOR: On Aug. 21, two deputies operating the Sonoma County sheriff’s helicopter were dispatched to the fire at Point Reyes (Sonoma sheriff’s helicopter rescues two firefighters,” Sunday). Two Marin County firefighters were surrounded by advancing flames and cut off from their escape route.

The helicopter flew to the scene and located the firefighters. After making equipment adjustments, it flew back to their location. As the pilot hovered above them in high winds, the tactical flight officer lowered himself to them. He told them what they were going to do. The firefighters were fitted with the extraction equipment and all three were lifted to safety. Thank God.

Now, if the helicopter had been defunded by the Board of Supervisors, Marin fire officials might be planning funerals for their firefighters. Thankfully, the helicopter was able to respond and make the rescue as they do many times a year.

Community and social activists want to defund the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office, which would mean losing the helicopter. The saved dollars could go toward their pet projects. Is it worth the possible loss of a life to ground this invaluable tool?

ANTHONY MORGAN

Cotati

Where’s the military?

EDITOR: State Sen. Mike McGuire said “no expense is being spared” fighting the Walbridge fire in Sonoma County (“Lightning threat looms over county,” Monday). That statement is laughable if the situation here was not so sad and dire.

It’s nice that the military lends two helicopters in a fight against a fire with little containment after a week. But the $18 million, and counting, the county has spent fighting this fire pales in comparison to the $14 billion spent this week alone on the military.

Why can’t the military be more involved in fire suppression? Or is it laughable that one even asks?

MICHAEL ALLAN EWBANK

Laytonville

A costly second home

EDITOR: The Aug. 15 article about a $14.75 million home sale in Sonoma said it was bought by a San Francisco family who intend “to use the home to work remotely during the coronavirus pandemic and later as a second home.” Somehow the thought of a $14.75 million second home during the double crisis of homelessness and affordable housing strikes me as outlandish.

To me this is the complete failure of the American brand of capitalism. The nation must address the inequities of this society before it gets worse and only the very rich and the very poor are left.

GREGORY TICHAVA

Bodega Bay

