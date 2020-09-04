Friday’s Letters to the Editor

Law enforcement training

EDITOR: The article on the fatal tasing of Donald Miller was painful to read (“Video of fatal incident released,” Aug. 27). I understand the frustrated calls to defund the police. But instead I would like to see us re-fund the police. Here’s what I wish we would add to our police budgets:

An in-house mental health team. A mental health professional should have been dispatched, accompanied by deputies in case physical force is unavoidable.

Decent martial arts training, ending with a competency exam, and periodic refreshers. Several disciplines teach one how to subdue an opponent using strategy and a minimum of force. Why were two supposedly fit deputies unable to nonviolently subdue one 49-year-old man?

Periodic mental health checks, and alternate street and desk duty.

Training, and competency checks in strategic use of arms. And target practice. Why did Officer Rusten Sheskey in Kenosha, Wisconsin, have to shoot Jacob Blake seven times in the spine at close range?

I fear the answer to my last question has less to do with competency than something much uglier. Which underlies the fact that law enforcement training needs serious improvement.

KARIN BURGER

Petaluma

Trump’s tenure

EDITOR: Our society is so divided that we can’t even agree on facts — things that have actually happened. One fact we can all agree on: Donald Trump has been president for the past three-plus years. His acceptance speech makes me wonder who has been in charge of our country during this time.

Another fact we can all agree on: The Republican Party has had the majority in the Senate during that same time. Democrats have had the leadership of the House, but much of the legislation they have passed languishes on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s desk.

How can the president have it both ways — that he is the one to fix what has gone wrong in our country, when so much of what is wrong has happened on his watch? Can anyone explain this?

VIRGINIA GREENWALD

Cloverdale

Media ignores abortion

EDITOR: We've just come to the end of the Republican National Convention. There was much too much rhetoric: fear of riots, of socialism, of loss of American values. And the media made it all front-page news. But the media ignored one issue almost entirely, though it came up repeatedly in convention speeches.

Yes, several thousand children have been separated from their parents unnecessarily. Yes, George Floyd was murdered. (I’ve seen the tapes.) Yes, too many black men die at the hands of white police. Yes, many Americans have died of COVID-19 (though surely Donald Trump can’t be totally responsible).

I put them all on the scale of justice, and it weighs heavy. But then I put on the other side more than 900,000 babies last year — babies who had committed no crime, whose lives have been snuffed out by legal abortion.

Nearly a million deaths a year, every year. Yet the media scarcely mentions what should be the overriding issue. Legalized abortion, any time, for any reason, as embraced by the Democratic Party, cheapens the value of all human life, and denying the right to life makes all other rights meaningless.

JEAN GRANT

Santa Rosa

A national problem

EDITOR: In the past three years, homelessness has exploded in Sonoma County. Santa Rosa has been overwhelmed and now the campers are moving into outlying communities.

Like many of my right-wing friends, Carole Galeazzi wants to blame city, county and state efforts to mitigate the fallout as the real problem (“Homeless costs,” Letters, Aug. 17).

If we simply “stop feeding the pigeons” the homeless will magically disappear — much like the coronavirus? Some say we jail the vagrants. At what cost? Others cleverly suggest we deport them. Will adjacent counties agree not to reciprocate?

California has the largest homeless population in the country, but it isn’t a homegrown population. It is needy people migrating here from less hospitable parts of the country.

Like other cash-strapped municipalities in the state, Sonoma County cannot shoulder the financial burden of a national crisis. We need help.

Homelessness is national problem. It will require a coordinated effort by the federal government on behalf of all the states to solve. We need a Cabinet-level department to address the factors that contribute to homelessness.

We need strong, bold, decisive leadership in Washington. Unfortunately, we have Donald Trump tweeting about TikTok.

Sad. Pathetic.Trump.

PATRICK CORCORAN

Occidental

It starts with voting

EDITOR: The fiery speeches delivered last Friday at the commemoration of the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom gave way to one central message: Vote and demand change at the ballot box in November. That determination could prove critical in a presidential election where race is emerging as a flashpoint.

Not to belabor the point, but where were these persons in 2016? Did they not see and hear all that went on during that campaign? As with California, I voted in the minority, but I voted.

GARY SCIFORD

Santa Rosa

