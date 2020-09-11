Friday’s Letters to the Editor

Tough need not be cruel

EDITOR: Gayle Kozlowski says we need a tough president (“Four more years,” Letters, Sept. 1). I would like to quote President Franklin Roosevelt: “Human kindness has never weakened the fiber of a free people. A nation does not have to be cruel to be tough.”

Instead of bringing our country together during a time of great loss, we have a “leader” who thrives on creating chaos and distrust. Hate groups have been given the green light by this president. Lies and deceit have become the norm, with bullying and prejudice encouraged.

I thought we had stooped as low as possible when children were forcefully taken from their parents’ arms and incarcerated, but the corruption and injustices are worse with every day. How can our democracy survive four more years of undermining by the Republican Party?

This is a dark time for our country. We need a leader who will have compassion and unity as their main goals, not division and fear. We need a leader who can bring out the best in our people, not one who sees the worst in everyone and everything.

We are better than this.

MAGGIE MEDEIROS

Healdsburg

Anti-science in 2020

EDITOR: In the high-tech era of 2020, is it possible to have a president who doesn’t believe in global warming? One who, if reelected, will spend the next four years fanatically eliminating as many environmental laws as possible?

We have all seen the increase in extreme weather events, which include devastating fires and horrific flooding right before our eyes. Also in 2020 we have 191,000 deaths from COVID-19. This is an unbelievably high number of deaths compared to the rest of the world.

The reason for the pathetic American response to the pandemic is that we are being led by Neanderthals rather than medical science experts. Help save American lives by voting the anti-science crowd out.

TOM LANZONE

Sebastopol

Looking for evidence

EDITOR: A letter critical of reducing the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office budget said that nationwide such reductions resulted in “increased criminal and gang activity, murders, looting and arson” (“Don’t cut sheriff’s budget,” Aug. 31). He offered not one shred of evidence to back up this claim.

Letters to the paper express opinions. However, for one’s opinion to have any credence whatsoever it needs to be supported by some verifiable proof. Otherwise it’s just some person blathering on about this or that as Donald Trump so often does, which generally turns out to be totally spurious.

Incidentally, this letter never mentioned that almost all county agencies had budget reductions proposed for this year.

WILL SHONBRUN

Boyes Springs

Defunding government

EDITOR: For the past 40 years the so-called conservatives have been defunding everything from family support services to mental health facilities, with local police and sheriff departments having to fill in the empty space because — guess what? — those were and are necessary programs.

Now, after defunding everything possible, they to love to point out how government doesn’t work.

We used to have a county hospital that worked. We used to have a state-of-the-art mental health facility that worked. We used to have many family support agencies that worked. We used to have a wealthy class that didn’t mind paying their fair share. We don’t anymore.

CHRIS WILBUR

Santa Rosa

Living near rattlers

EDITOR: I must take issue with a statement in the Aug. 30 article about rattlesnakes (“Being prepared for rattlers on trails”). While generally factually sound, the information about how far a rattlesnake can strike is misleading and potentially dangerous. Al Wolf was quoted as saying that “rattlesnakes don’t have a very long strike-range; it’s only about 15 inches.”

My personal experience and a cursory search over the internet will inform the reader that most snake experts estimate the maximum strike-range of a rattlesnake to be two-thirds to three-quarters of the length of the snake. A 5-foot rattlesnake (unusual but not impossible in Sonoma County) could strike up to 42 inches or so. Conversely, a baby rattlesnake would strike well under the 15 inches cited.

In any case, one would be well advised to stay at least one full body length away from a rattlesnake. A wiser course would be to skirt around it and leave it in peace. Please don't kill them; they are a valuable part of our natural world and help keep the rodent population in check.

GLENN McCREA

Santa Rosa

