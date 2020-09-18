Friday’s Letters to the Editor

Alerts before art

EDITOR: I cannot believe the city of Santa Rosa is going to spend $280,000, regardless of where it comes from, on questionable art work when there are still large obvious problems with the disaster alert system (“Artwork vying for spot on square,” Sept. 8). We all should know that this part of the country is prone to assorted disasters. Fire, floods and earthquakes come to mind. A well-working alert system should be a top priority. It would be awfully nice to be told what’s going on in nearby areas. Not just the city. Note the 2017 fires. Fix the system first.

JUNE HARGIS

Santa Rosa

The abortion debate

EDITOR: A year before the 19th Amendment secured a national right to vote for women, faithful Christians celebrated ratification of the 18th Amendment. Fervently believing national prohibition would end the scourge of alcohol, they soon learned otherwise. Crime flourished as drinking continued underground and became manifestly unsafe as “bathtub gin” and other bootleg brews caused serious illness, paralysis, even death.

The mission was not accomplished. This amendment was repealed 14 years later. A lesson was learned — or was it?

Today, many faithful Christians and others who identify as pro-life are working tirelessly to end abortion by making it illegal. Candidates for public office are supported or rejected based on perceived support for or opposition to laws and potential court decisions that comport with their fervently held belief. But experience has clearly shown that prohibiting this practice only drives it underground, often making it tragically unsafe.

Most Western nations now provide universal health care and generous paid maternity leave. These countries have significantly reduced pregnancy-

related economic anxiety, maternal death and infant mortality. Rather than putting dismissive labels on such progressive ideas, we who value life would do well to consider them worth careful consideration as anti-abortion alternatives.

JOAN BLACKSTONE

Little River

The home stretch

EDITOR: Crunch time, people — this is it — less than 60 days remaining to Nov. 3. I don't believe polls predicting a Biden/Harris win (remember 2016?), but I do believe there will be voter suppression, U.S. Postal Service and foreign interference, more lies, dirty tricks, unidentified military roving our cities, more divisive ugly rhetoric and thus a very clear choice on Nov. 3. Joe Biden may not be your first choice (2016 again) but Donald Trump’s base will vote, and he can win.

We (and especially the media) need to stop falling for the distraction of Trump’s attention-seeking headline-making behavior and focus on why Biden and Kamala Harris deserve our votes. Informing and motivating voters — especially in swing states — and ensuring a strong turnout are the only ways to a Biden/Harris win.

Do you care about the leadership and future of our democracy? Then pledge to do something significant every day until Nov. 3 to make sure Trump is no longer president on Jan. 20.

CAROLYN GREENE

Santa Rosa

Law enforcement training

EDITOR: I have to believe that those brave people who serve in law enforcement are honorable and caring. They respect and protect lives and property. So why do we see egregious examples to the contrary? And they keep on coming, one after another.

As much as the individual officer, we should look at how they are trained. Who is setting the guidelines? I mean, shooting a person in the back at close range seven times? How barbaric. That must be the lowest of the low. How was this officer trained? Let those figures behind the scene who set the standards of use of force emerge. This needs to change.

TOM HELM

Santa Rosa

Trump and the Nobel

EDITOR: Am I the only one that sees the irony that Donald Trump wants a Nobel Peace Prize for alleging that he brought peace to the Middle East while in his own country he fans the flames of hate and discontent? While white nationalists parade through the streets of our cities proclaiming that Jews will not replace us, Trump proclaims the Black Lives Matter movement a terrorist threat when they only seek racial justice.

JW HALE

Petaluma

Noisy, polluting tools

EDITOR: We look back to dangerous practices we once accepted and wonder how could it have been allowed. In the future, we will do the same for gas-powered lawn equipment.

Carried on one’s back, a two-cycle, gas-powered leaf blower gives off in a short time the same pollution as a new car driven a few thousand miles.

Sixty-one California cities, including some in the North Bay, and 350 cities across the U.S. ban these devices, and so will the state of California, hopefully, in a few years. Until then, in Santa Rosa we face daily these extremely noisy, highly polluting, cancer-causing Civil War relic monstrosities.

And for what? For a few of nature’s leaves on a lawn or driveway? Is a perfectly manicured lawn more important than the harm we do to our environment and to our health? Electric equipment is so much quieter and so much less polluting. Better yet, a rake.

DAVID CHARP

Santa Rosa

