Friday’s Letters to the Editor

Reneging on housing

EDITOR: Do I understand correctly that the Robert Green Co. is offering $7.25 million to the city of Healdsburg in order to renege on its agreement to build 14 acres of affordable housing, a fire substation, community park, trail network and two public roads meant to aid emergency evacuation next to their uber-luxurious resort, and the city is actually considering accepting it (“Developer seeks to rework hotel deal,” Sept. 14)? Tell me you’re kidding.

Before California found itself in its yearly state of on fire with trapped residents attempting to flee on traffic-snarled roads, and before the omnipresent COVID-19, the primary issue in this county was the lack of affordable housing. There is simply nowhere to live for the multitudes who survive by cleaning $695-$1,695 hotel rooms and serving cocktails to those who can afford to rent one. The twin issue is homelessness, and the line between those two is fine.

I, for one, will be thoroughly disgusted if the city of Healdsburg succumbs to this flaming show of arrogance and will vow to never spend my money in that town again. Have a backbone, Healdsburg.

KELLY BATES

Occidental

Trump and the Nobel

EDITOR: Am I the only one who sees the irony in Donald Trump wanting a Nobel Peace Prize for alleging that he brought peace to the Middle East, while in his own country he fans the flames of hate and discontent? While white nationalists parade through the streets of our cities proclaiming that Jews will not replace us, Trump proclaims the Black Lives Matter movement a terrorist threat, when they only seek racial justice.

JW HALE

Petaluma

Bidding farewell

EDITOR: Farewell, California. It’s time for us to go our separate ways. I was blinded by your natural beauty and warm embrace. It was love at first sight. I loved you for 69 years and remember when the California way of life was the envy of the world.

You have lost much of what made you great. San Francisco was once one of the most beautiful cities in the world. It has devolved into a third world country with people living in cardboard shelters on streets littered with feces, needles and garbage, attracting rats that spread diseases not seen in the U.S. in a hundred years.

You have become selfish, greedy and controlling with ever-increasing taxes, rules and regulations that stifle business and penalize working people. Every April 15 I send you money you demand, yet it is never enough. You plead for one more chance, that it will be different next time. Next time is no different, the infrastructure continues to crumble, the power is shut off and the housing shortage gets worse.

Instead of doing what you promised you spend the money on a bullet train, health care for illegal aliens, waste, fraud and abuse. Farewell, California.

RICHARD DAVIS

Petaluma

Trump’s detractors

EDITOR: It is tedious to read the neurotic short-sighted letters from people who still manage to make Donald Trump their life’s work. Meanwhile back at the ranch, the country is being overrun with anarchists, mobs of looters and arsonists working at the behest of people who wish to destroy our way of life and country. But that doesn’t seem to bother the limousine liberals, misbehaved children who just don’t care as long as there is a chance to get rid of Trump.

DAVID HAYNES

Santa Rosa

Three for Petaluma

EDITOR: I have had the honor of serving on Petaluma’s City Council for nearly six years. During that time, I have served with individuals who are mature, experienced, dedicated and hardworking. Three are up for reelection this fall: Gabe Kearney, Kathy Miller and Mike Healy.

Kearney started into public life immediately after high school, working on city committees before his election to the council. He is a knowledgeable advocate for public safety and finding lasting solutions to our homeless issues.

Miller represents Petaluma on the Sonoma County Transportation Authority and has been instrumental in securing funding for the widening of Highway 101 through Petaluma and the region.

Healy has served on the council for 20 years. He is a strong supporter of affordable housing and for finding transportation solutions within our city.

The foregoing is a bit of what these fine people have done on the council. Going forward, the city will be grappling with issues such as the fairgrounds, an updated general plan, climate change policy, housing, transportation and infrastructure repairs. Experience matters. Please join me in voting for Kearney, Miller and Healy for City Council this fall.

DAVE KING

Petaluma

Missed opportunity

EDITOR: “Our country is facing a threat from a deadly, contagious virus. We need to act immediately to prevent its spread. Here’s what we’ll do at the government level and what we’ll ask of you.”

There, is that so hard? It’s a sample of what our president could have said early on, when only a few people had died of COVID-19.

His loyal supporters would have trusted him; they already did. Doubters like me, who didn’t, would have quickly learned from medical professionals and other scientists what the facts were, welcomed the warning and acted accordingly.

Imagine the savior Donald Trump could have portrayed himself as, steering us all to a safe harbor as he took credit for saving millions of lives. Instead, I’m left fearing that my child, along with millions of others, will be sacrificed in the interest of making things look “normal” at election time if she is asked, too soon, to go into the classroom to carry on her work as a teacher.

Did Trump, playing with our health and lives, forget he was the subject of Bob Woodward’s earlier book, “Fear: Trump in the White House”? Or was he just too reckless to bother reading it? No matter which, he’s not the one to carry around the nuclear codes.

HELEN HUNTER

Santa Rosa

