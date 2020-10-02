Friday’s Letters to the Editor

Debates need kill switch

EDITOR: The playground shouting match on Tuesday could have played out differently. Chris Wallace, as skilled as he is as an interviewer, had no control over the behavior of Donald Trump. Trump continuously interrupted any statement made by Joe Biden. The moderator is supposed to control the interchange.

How would it work if the moderator had a kill switch on the microphone of each participant in the debates? Each candidate was given a two minute window to speak, but Trump continuously interrupted Biden. Biden was more restrained during Trump’s two minutes to answer questions.

The microphone of the candidate who needs to listen needs to be cut off. Maybe then we could have a true debate, not a third-grade playground shouting match.

DOUG PILE

Healdsburg

The climate emergency

EDITOR: As I hear the sirens wail and watch the sun turn red in the smoke-filled sky, a deep plea rises up in me. I hope and pray that every citizen considers one important question before they mark their ballot for president: Who will best deal with this ever-growing emergency that is global warming?

I believe it is obvious by now that these mega-fires that are sweeping over the entire West Coast aren’t ultimately caused by PG&E or some family foolishly lighting fireworks. The underlying cause that turns a spark into an inferno is the fact that the planet is heating and the vegetation that evolved to thrive in one climate can no longer thrive in this changing climate. It dries out and becomes tinder waiting for that next spark. Besides fires, we see mega-hurricanes, melting tundra and droughts making large swaths of land unable to grow crops.

We are in an emergency of vast magnitude that will require civilizations to mobilize, change and adapt on a vast scale. So please consider which of the candidates for president is best equipped to face this emergency and lead the nation and the world toward survival.

MICHAEL KRIKORIAN

Windsor

Yes on Prop 19

EDITOR: The number of wildfires in California is only increasing each year, leading to more and more individuals who are tragically affected. I know firsthand the devastation that comes along with a wildfire. We need protections in place for families like mine who had their entire lives turned upside down by a California wildfire.

Proposition 19 would allow victims of wildfire to take their property tax rate to a new home — no matter its location or price — allowing survivors to find a new affordable home more quickly after experiencing the trauma of a wildfire.

Proposition 19 would also generate hundreds of millions of dollars for fire protection and wildfire resources, ensuring that more people don’t experience the loss I had to.

KRISTY MILITELLO

Rancho Santa Fe

The Trump party

EDITOR: The Republican Party purportedly stands for a number of things that make a lot of sense. Among those would be strong international alliances, limited, but smart government and fiscal responsibility. So how is all that working out? If you are a Republican voter, you might want to face the hard truth of being truly Republican or just a follower of the Trump party, which stands solely for its namesake.

RICK NILES

Santa Rosa

A constitutional duty

EDITOR: Democrats are crying foul again, this time against President Donald Trump’s constitutional duty to fill a Supreme Court vacancy. Speaker Nancy Pelosi even threatened to spin up another baseless impeachment farce to obstruct the will of the electorate. She needs another civics lesson.

It’s wrong to equate this situation with Merrick Garland in 2016. As Sen. Mitch McConnell made clear, “In the last midterm election before Justice (Antonin) Scalia’s death in 2016, Americans elected a Republican Senate majority because we pledged to check and balance the last days of a lame-duck president’s second term. We kept our promise.”

Today, we have a Senate majority and president from the same party. Americans reelected a Republican majority in 2016 and expanded it in 2018, largely based on the pledge to Americans to “support President Trump’s agenda, particularly his outstanding appointments to the federal judiciary,” McConnell explained.

This is how our republic works, no matter what the Democrats wish otherwise. The will of the American electorate determines big outcomes. As a Democrat once said, “elections have consequences.”

MOIRA JACOBS

Santa Rosa

Wrong time for taxes

EDITOR: I disagree with the Board of Supervisors and the city councils for putting tax measures on the Nov. 3 ballot in the midst of an economic crisis. I have never seen so many people going to the food banks, out of work and down on their heels, and small businesses are going out of business or struggling to survive. People and small businesses need help now, not more taxes.

I hope that we can all look out for our neighbors and defeat these tax measures so that more people and small businesses aren’t hurt. It is the wrong time to put more burdens on people when they are so beat down already. Please vote no on all tax measures.

MOUSA ABBASI

Santa Rosa

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.