Friday’s Letters to the Editor

What’s the cost?

EDITOR: Our citizens and government need to come to grips with the reality of the cost of climate change. It is true that plans like the Green New Deal would be expensive — estimated by some at $51 trillion to $93 trillion over the next decade. But what is the cost of doing nothing? NOAA estimates the cost of this year’s disasters at $1.7 trillion so far. This cost doesn’t include the loss of life or the trauma that those who experienced the loss suffered.

If we do nothing we will experience more fires, hurricanes, devastating winds and floods affecting all aspects of our economy and lives. If instead we start investing in things like solar and battery backup, electric- and hydrogen-powered cars, energy-efficient buildings and new roads, bridges and infrastructure designed to mitigate the worst impacts of climate change, we can become a more energy-resilient and safer society.

How many lives, homes and communities will need to be lost before we except the cost of ignoring climate change?

STEVE WILLIAMS

Santa Rosa

Funding fire safety

EDITOR: Each Sunday edition of The Press Democrat real estate section lists properties that have sold for a period of one week at an earlier date, a list of around 130, plus or minus. Each property then gets reassessed, increasing the tax revenue. After 52 weeks it can be assumed that there is a large windfall, perhaps tens of millions of dollars flowing into the county coffers that wouldn’t happen if these properties weren’t sold.

With proactive leadership, that money could be used as a tax credit to remove the fire-prone trees and vegetation around homes and areas that are subject to wildfires. This would preserve the taxable assets (land improvements) and be a public safety measure the entire community would benefit from.

A.C. EICKSTAEDT

Santa Rosa

Yes on Prop 18

EDITOR: As a former history teacher, I spent years teaching students about civics and the importance of voting. I hoped to inspire my students to become active voters later in life.

This year, Proposition 18 would amend the state constitution to permit 17-year-olds who will be at least 18 years old, and otherwise eligible to vote at a time of the next general election, to vote in any primary or special election that occurs before the next election.

As of June, there were about 108,000 17-year-olds registered to vote in California. The passage of this initiative would allow these voters to participate in the selection of candidates who may be listed in the general election — thereby helping select candidates who best represent their views.

Proposition 18 will expand people’s opportunity to become civically engaged. Studies show voting in one election can increase the probability of voting in the next by 25%.

Current issues such as the climate crisis, student loan debt, health care and our economic future will impact our younger generations most. It is our responsibility to provide opportunities to create lifelong voting habits.

STEVEN D. HERRINGTON

Sonoma County superintendent of schools

Trump’s evaluation

EDITOR: As a citizen with 30 years of experience in the field of human resources, I am concerned about our collective failure to make sound hiring decisions through the election process. Despite abundant workplace laws that enshrine and protect the values laid out in the Constitution, we have allowed elections that perpetuate some of the worst examples of discrimination and poor decision-making.

If Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump had applied for any position in a U.S. corporation in 2016, Clinton could have sued for sex discrimination when she wasn’t selected over the lesser-qualified Trump. Better yet, voters would have compared their records with the requirements of the job to make a sound hiring decision, and my Madame President fridge magnet would ring true today.

We are weeks away from the equivalent of Trump’s first real performance review, the election on Nov. 3. We the people — his employer — have the opportunity to remove from office a person who is wholly unqualified for the job and to replace him with a life-long public servant with the skills and qualities to fulfill the duties of the highest office in the land.

Citizens, let’s fire Trump and vote for Joe Biden on Nov. 3.

ROBYN BRAMHALL

Graton

The ‘me generation’

EDITOR: The unnamed woman in Bret Stephens’ Sept. 30 column is a perfect example of the “me generation” (“Meet one of Donald Trump’s secret supporters”). They have no thought for society as a whole, focus only on what is good for them (the stock market, really?) and overlook anything that does not benefit them personally. If this is an example of an educated, intelligent woman, we are doomed. I worry for our democracy every day. What has happened to critical thinking, checking your sources? I hope she is not representative of women as a whole. I like to think we are better than that. Am I wrong?

NANCY TODD

Santa Rosa

