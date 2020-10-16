Friday’s Letters to the Editor

Democrats and relief

EDITOR: As a staunch Democrat who has supported Nancy Pelosi as a bulwark against the worst excesses of the Trump administration, I am nevertheless increasingly frustrated by her hard line in the negotiations for a COVID relief bill.

Millions of people are facing eviction, foreclosure, food insecurity and worse. Winter and the holidays are around the corner. It’ time for the Democrats to meet the $1.8 trillion number the president offered and put the ball squarely in the hands of Senate Republicans. If they balk, then their inhumanity is out there for all to see.

So get with it, Democrats, and do the right thing. People are suffering, both those who support Donald Trump and those who don’t, and they need help now. Get those funds out to our desperate fellow citizens; the rest of the wish list can be hammered out later.

HANK SKEWIS

Healdsburg

Newsom’s blueprint

EDITOR: Gov. Gavin Newsom’s establishing the four color levels in his COVID-19 “blueprint” is a good start. It sets up, in advance, the criteria for various actions each county must take as it moves up or down the risk levels. This puts the responsibility on each county and makes the processes much less political or seat-of-the-pants. What is missing is the black level.

The purple, or widespread, level begins at seven new cases per 100,000 population per day. We have seen, though, New York reach 50, Florida reach 63, Texas reach 34 and California reach 25. These are on a statewide, large-state basis. Individual counties certainly have exceeded these values.

Clearly, a rate of seven is very different from a rate of

20 or 30. At those higher values, increased restrictions must be imposed. The governor and our local authorities should plan for a black level and set those trigger points and actions now.

MICHAEL VON DER PORTEN

Santa Rosa

Consolidating schools

EDITOR: The story about merging three high schools in west Sonoma County doesn’t break my heart, it makes me mad (“Merging of three high schools up for debate,” Oct. 12). Just cut the nonsense and admit that El Molino is on the chopping block. Declining enrollment is the reason given. Why was an expensive performing arts building just completed? And interdistrict transfers to the “preferred school” will no longer be a problem. This whole situation doesn’t pass the smell test.

GARY HARRIS

Forestville

Experience in Petaluma

EDITOR: Anyone who has ever studied politics knows that it is the art of compromise. It’s a process of trying to do what’s best for the entire community, not just a few vocal interests.

Experience matters. Kathy Miller, Gabe Kearney and Mike Healy have gone through this process for years, analyzing Petaluma’s problems, attending hearings and committee meetings, listening to constituents, reading reports, sacrificing their own time so that Petaluma can be a better place for everyone who lives here.

Not every project that comes before them is perfect. But they have worked to do what is best for us with the limited resources we have. Rebuilding the freeway; a commuter train getting cars off the road; parks being built and refurbished; street lights replaced; a modern wastewater treatment plant; solar arrays constructed on city locations; river finally being dredged; roads being repaved; bike paths being added; new sewer lines being laid, all under their watch.

A city council by itself cannot solve climate change, wage disparity and homelessness. But it can solve those needs of our town that are closer to home. Vote for Miller, Kearney and Healy because they have done an outstanding job of making changes to keep Petaluma running.

LYNN HAGGERTY KING

Petaluma

Giudice in RP

EDITOR: I have been a Rohnert Park resident for over 30 years and in D section, now a part of District 3, for the past 20 years. I have supported many City Council members, but with the implementation of district elections we have an opportunity to provide direct representation and support for all community members. My vote for District 3 is Gerard Giudice.

I support Giudice because of his tireless support, dedication and commitment to our community, through his business, his volunteerism in Rotary, his service to the youth of our county as a board member for Social Advocates for Youth and for the community as a city planning commissioner and a board member for the Rohnert Park Chamber of Commerce.

He has proven himself to be a thoughtful leader and a compassionate volunteer, which are unique qualities that will serve him well as a council member. Rohnert Park deserves a council member who understands the diversity in our community and will take that diversity into consideration when making decisions.

Change is needed, and I think bringing Giudice’s dedication, and compassion, to the council is the change I wish to see for our community.

SHARI LORENZ

Rohnert Park

