Friday’s Letters to the Editor

Why Trump may win

EDITOR: Even with Joe Biden leading in the polls, we ought to be more cynical about media bias and not rule out another Donald Trump victory this November. Elizabeth Warren warned that being against Trump isn’t enough to win the election. You have to be “for” something, and in 2016, Trump’s support for middle-class workers, border security and better trade deals enabled him to win but created a terrible shock to the political ecosystem.

In the years that followed Democrats and big media tried to undo Trump’s presidency with scandals and impeachment but discovered ironically that it resulted in even more support for him than before. Imagine if Democrats had focused on issues meaningful to voters and demonstrated how they were the better choice to Trump’s impulsive and juvenile style. Unfortunately, that never happened, and people noticed instead that Joe Biden and Democrats had changed in a radical way. The party that used to be champions of free speech, blue-collar workers and individual rights ceased to exist. They replaced what worked with what sounded good (politically correct) and as a result lost many voters, including me. And Trump may win again because of that.

TOM GALLAGHER

Santa Rosa

Invest in critical services

EDITOR: Sonoma County residents have an opportunity to fund critically needed mental health services. Measure O can actually save funds that are now expended on law enforcement, fire services and emergency rooms.

Dedicated and properly trained professionals can work with those in greatest need and help them find treatment, housing and support instead of leaving them to fend for themselves, which too often can end in arrest, incarceration and death.

The Mobile Support Team expansion means that a call for service by police can become a lifeline to support for someone in crisis.

The expansion of services will aid the most vulnerable members of our community, including children, seniors and veterans. We have all given much during this very challenging time, but by giving just a little more through Measure O. we will all be rewarded with a healthier and safer community.

JILL RAVITCH

Sonoma County district attorney

A modern necessity

EDITOR: Internet access has become increasingly necessary for modern living. Almost everyone shops, emails friends or completes important documents online. Reliable, affordable and stable internet service seems to be available only to those within city limits or densely population areas. So those who choose to live beyond city limits are left mystified by the few choices that are perhaps available to them with plenty of caveats and costs.

Some people purchase a “booster” for their cellphones, which relies on the internet to work — so cellphone communication also is lost when there is no internet.

All of this can be inconvenient but also life-threatening. Therefore, as wonderful an idea as Nixel alerts are, without working internet, not all endangered people can access the blue link for the complete and often complicated data regarding evacuations. They may be left out and in the dark.

So, as much as our leaders have tried to protect citizens, more needs to be done to help provide and expand reliable internet service. We cannot control the winds that propel the fires, but we should do something about providing better internet service for everyone.

RITA SQUIRE

Calistoga

Renew growth boundary

EDITOR: Yes on Measure W will renew the city of Sonoma’s urban growth boundary for another 20 years. My organization, Sonoma County Conservation Action, was instrumental in passing Sonoma’s original growth boundary in 2000. We worked with all nine cities across Sonoma County to pass and renew each of their urban growth boundaries. We strongly support renewal of Sonoma’s UGB.

It’s well known that UGBs are a great land use planning tool. UGBs preserve open space and farmland around the urban center, prevent sprawl and encourage climate-smart, walkable neighborhoods near jobs, schools and shops. UGBs work.

Measure W has built-in flexibility. If needed, the UGB can be modified by a simple vote of the people at any time. Measure W contains the strongest land use mandate for affordable housing in city history, requiring that 100% of any land added to the UGB must be used for affordable housing and that 51% of that land must be used to provide housing for low- and very-low income residents. This would help create a community with livable neighborhoods that are diverse and equitable. Renewal will ensure that these values are upheld as development pressure mounts over the next decades.

MICHAEL ALLEN

Santa Rosa

For Petaluma challengers

EDITOR: I am writing in opposition to your recommendation for the incumbents for Petaluma’s City Council (“An experience trio for Petaluma,” Oct. 13). Contrary to your assertion, the incumbents don’t listen to the overwhelming majority of speakers or to the Planning Commission. They listen instead to out-of-town developers, and developers are the biggest contributors to their campaigns.

The incumbents have given developers what they wanted, but they have left Petaluma with badly potholed streets. Their uncompromising actions have led to many lawsuits. It’s time for a change in leadership, and that is why I am endorsing Brian Barnacle, Dennis Pocekay and Lizzie Wallack for Petaluma City Council.

ROBERT RAVEN

Petaluma

