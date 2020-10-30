Friday’s Letters to the Editor

Counting the votes

EDITOR: Some conservatives contend that we must know the outcome of the presidential election by Tuesday night. A more insidious expression of this idea is that vote totals recorded by that day are the only ones that count, and any votes recorded after that, even if submitted under the laws of a particular state, are invalid.

They seem to have forgotten that instantly available news is a very recent thing. The first presidential election ran from Dec. 15, 1788 to Jan. 10, 1789; the Electoral College didn’t vote until Feb. 4; George Washington was sworn in on April 30.

It would have been days and even weeks following Feb. 4 before citizens across the country heard who had been selected. After all, there weren’t even telegraph lines then, much less TV or the internet. News traveled by road, most often by stage coach. If you needed to get a message to someone quickly, you put a rider on a fast horse, but that fast horse would still have taken well over a day to get, say, across Pennsylvania.

More important than knowing on Tuesday who will be president is knowing throughout November that all citizens who voted under the rules of their respective states have seen their vote honored and counted.

BILL HOUGHTON

Sebastopol

A no-brainer election

EDITOR: Donald Trump created a policy and practice of intentionally and permanently removing refugee children from their parents. It was intended to deter future refugees. This is immoral.

Trump botched the virus response because he thought if he ignored it, it would disappear, and because he has no interest in or ability to do the hard work of governing.

Now he runs for reelection by smearing his opponent’s son, because he has a horrible record to run on and no plans for or interest in governing the future. Where is that oft-promised health care plan? He’s been unable to effectively smear Joe Biden despite his decadeslong record of public service.

The choice in 2020 has never been more obvious. It’s a no-brainer. It would be wonderful if every eligible American did his or her duty on Tuesday and delivered a decisive mandate for the future. No, to the corrupt immoral con man president. We must remain engaged thereafter to demand systemic reform so this never happens again.

SARAH PHILLIPS

Santa Rosa

Coronavirus death toll

EDITOR: In an attempt to get people to understand the magnitude of deaths due to COVID-19, I suggest that every major newspaper in the United States list city or county populations in their readership areas.

For example: Santa Rosa’s population is about 175,000; Marin County’s population is about 262,000; Mendocino County’s population is about 88,000.

Try to imagine all the people in Santa Rosa and Rohnert Park are dead. Perhaps linking the deaths to an area people can relate to might wake them up.

DEBORAH BURKE

Sonoma

Leaders for Windsor

EDITOR: Windsor has it all in these unique times, including excellent town management and public safety services, fine schools, street dining, community spirit … fire threats, COVID-19, school closures, struggling businesses, housing gaps and civic improvement needs.

We also have a serious, tested Town Council reflective of Windsor’s age, gender and ethnic diversity. Mayor Dominic Foppoli applies business sense and focus to both emergencies and ongoing services; he’s great at negotiating for needed resources and advocating for their sound use.

Councilwoman Debora Fudge uses her professional planning experience to promote balanced, measured growth and innovative community projects. I say this as a former opponent, now supporter: Fudge has earned our trust, affection and respect.

As a past Town Council member who sees our founding visions coming to life over years of challenges both expected and unpredicted, I view Fudge and Foppoli as two of the best elected officials in the county. No other candidates offer the relevant preparation, nor the crucial understanding of budgets, financing and the impact of public policy on daily life.

Council colleagues and all five county supervisors endorse Foppoli and Fudge. They are the right leaders for our times.

MAUREEN McDANIEL MERRILL

Windsor

No on Prop 15

EDITOR: I grew up in Sonoma County and started my small business when I was in high school a decade ago. Although Proposition 15 claims to only raise property taxes on some, I see that it will affect everyone in three negative ways.

The first being, like most small business owners, I do not own my property. I pay my landlord for rent and cover the cost of utilities, maintenance and, most importantly, I pay property tax.

This cost going up (for many businesses a very large amount) will be passed down to consumers, bringing me to the second point — our already high cost of living doesn’t need to be driven higher. Young adults and families cannot afford this and will be driven out of the area.

Lastly, the Sonoma County I love is full of open space and agricultural land. The added cost of Proposition 15 would greatly damage business models that allow for this kind of land use, forcing many to sell their land to be developed into more sprawl.

BEN HAMPTON

Santa Rosa

