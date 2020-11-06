Friday’s Letters to the Editor

Dubious court claims

EDITOR: Doug Ducey, the Republican governor of Arizona, claimed that his expansion of the state’s Supreme Court differs from any attempt to expand the U.S. Supreme Court (“GOP supported stacking state courts,” Oct. 25). He claims the comparison is “apples and oranges” because “we have a merit selection process in Arizona and I’m not the one who selects the judges that are put in front of me.”

What Ducey failed to reveal is that he appoints the commission members who decide which judicial candidates should be on the list submitted to the governor.

He also did not divulge that after the commission failed to include the Republican Maricopa County Attorney Bill Montgomery on the list last year because he was deemed one of the least qualified seeking the appointment, Ducey expanded the commission so that he could be sure Montgomery would be included on a subsequent list. He was. And Ducey appointed Montgomery to the state Supreme Court.

So much for the good governor’s claim that Arizona has a merit selection process.

L.J. SCOUFOS

Phoenix

County’s slow response

EDITOR: I am amazed that after all this time I am reading that there is finally “alarm” over deaths in senior care facilities (“Alarm over senior care crisis,” Oct. 27). Dr. Sundari Mase, the county health officer, is quoted as saying, “We take this very seriously.”

Months have gone by when our neighbors have been dying in these facilities, and all we have heard is that it’s the state’s responsibility. Eighty percent of Sonoma County’s deaths have been in senior care. These facilities are in Sonoma County. The county, and specifically Mase, should have taken charge of this situation long ago. Now, the county is once again urging the state’s help.

The buck stops in Sonoma County for county deaths. If our health officer cannot find a solution, get a new health officer, for starters.

PIETER S. MYERS

Occidental

Criminal policy

EDITOR: To me, there are multiple reasons to suspect Donald Trump criminal for things he has done and is suspected of doing prior to and during his presidency. But there is one thing that is a certainty of being criminal, immoral and inhumane, which he and various members of his administration are guilty of.

There are approximately 545 children of immigrants who were separated from their parents. Those parents were deported and cannot be found. Some of these children were babies or toddlers and have been separated from their parents up to three years. A judicial ruling was made that these children and their parents were to be reunited, but the Trump administration has hindered that process and was careless in keeping records of where those parents went.

The trauma and psychological damage that has been done to these children and their parents will be long lasting. This isn’t how any human being should be treated, no matter what your thinking is on immigration of any sort.

Now, in all seriousness, the phrase for Trump and those responsible for this travesty is “lock him/them up.” They are criminals.

JACOB W. BOUDEWIJN

Santa Rosa

Gallaher’s grudge

EDITOR: There is no love lost between District Attorney Jill Ravitch and me. I have seldom declined an invitation to speak my mind about the mismanagement and injustice that is rife in her office. Yet when I read Bill Gallaher’s recall petition, I got angry (“Developer looks to recall Ravitch,” Oct. 25).

I am unaware of Gallaher ever expressing an opinion on minority incarceration or conviction rates or police misconduct prior to Oakmont Management Group paying half a million dollars to settle the lawsuit Ravitch rightfully brought against it. Where was Gallaher’s vocal support for the Evelyn Cheatham Effective IOLERO ordinance if those are his true concerns?

From where I’m sitting, Gallaher has a grudge against Ravitch, and he’s got money. And he thinks that means he can repurpose Sonoma County’s legitimate gripes against the district attorney for the purpose of pursuing a personal vendetta.

I would support a recall effort for Ravitch for any of the umpteen honest reasons there are to pull the plug on the disappointing tenure of Sonoma County’s top cop, but I won’t sign Gallaher’s garbage petition, and neither should you.

IZAAK SCHWAIGER

Sebastopol

‘Victims last’

EDITOR: Victims of the 2017 fire that I know were finally contacted by their lawyers recently to start the process to “maybe” get money for things that insurance didn’t cover. They might see some compensation next year, an almost four-year wait.

Mind you, Sonoma County, the city of Santa Rosa and the lawyers have cashed their checks, and the county and city are fighting like mad not to spend any of that lovely money on fire mitigation efforts such as eliminating groves of eucalyptus within city limits.

So in essence, it’s “victims last,” and government is acting exactly like PG&E — not willing to spend monies on fire prevention. Which, of course, was the basis for the lawsuits in the first place.

GEOFF JONES

Santa Rosa

