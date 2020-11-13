Friday’s Letters to the Editor

EDITOR: Donald Trump has not attended a National Intelligence Briefing since Oct. 1, not spoken to a single world leader in 10 days, and has been MIA from any National Coronavirus Task Force meeting for several months. However, he did have plenty of time to play two consecutive days of golf, and to file myriad frivolous lawsuits against states he claims, that in his tortured mind, are guilty of voter fraud.

To paraphrase: Idle accusations are the devil’s agenda.

In its damning story about the surging cases of COVID-19 in this country, the New York Times reports that “Mr. Trump is at war with his own health officials,” furious with drug maker Pfizer, the FDA and its administrator, Dr. Stephen Hahn, for “conspiring to delay news that could have bolstered his chances of reelection.”

Poor, poor victim Trump, hear this: “To those who abuse: the sin is yours, the crime is yours, and the shame is yours.”

Is it any wonder that many are beginning to call the American strain of COVID the “Trump virus”? Such is President Donald J. Trump’s legacy.

Bob Canning

Petaluma

Declaring victory

EDITOR: Gary Varvel’s editorial cartoon in Wednesday’s paper has Biden putting the cart before the horse in declaring victory. Please show me another democracy where winning by 4 or 5 million votes isn’t good enough. I think Uncle Sam flunked out the Electoral College years ago. Maybe a system devised among a handful of colonies, half of whom are clinging to their slaves, needs a bit of updating.

Brian Narelle

Rohnert Park

Trump’s employees

EDITOR: The Trump administration has issued an order that if it is disclosed that any of its employees are looking for a new job, they will be fired. If this order had come before the election results, it might have made more sense, but now it implies that it is no longer “business as usual” at the White House. If the present administration really feels that they are going to continue in office for another 4 years, why change anything?

First, I don’t believe that a person can be fired for looking for a new job during off hours. If I were employed by the Trump administration, I would wait till near Thanksgiving, and let it be known that I had been looking for a new job in my off hours. Then, when “fired”, I would contest whatever reason the Trump administration said I was fired for, and claim it was really because I was looking for a new job. Then, I would demand unemployment benefits, relax, and enjoy the holidays.

Carl Merner

Santa Rosa

Stolen is not the word

EDITOR: In the face of clear electoral defeat the president is refusing to concede. Instead he has engaged his followers and all the levers of state in an effort to ignore the clear will of the voters. He is purging the administration and replacing senior officials with loyalists. No doubt about it, the President of the United States is attempting to remain in office by fraudulent means. He is not bothering to steal the election he is attempting to stage a coup.

Matt Stone

Petaluma

Republican or Democrat?

EDITOR: How refreshing to have our votes for City Council candidates be based on their character, effort and experience, not their political leanings. We look for their ability to connect and listen to the citizens, their interest in the community and their ability to make wise decisions.

As I listen to some of the many council meetings and subcommittee meetings in Santa Rosa, open to us all on Zoom, it is obvious that we have a group of hard working City Council members and city staff doing their best to address the important issues of our time. COVID, fire-victim support, homelessness and changes within the police are all addressed with equal vigor.

Red or blue - who cares? Let us all work together.

Shirley Cheal

Santa Rosa

You are Involved

EDITOR: Thirty percent of the population that is eligible to register to vote didn’t. Thirty-nine percent of the people that did register didn’t vote. If you are one of the DIDN’T people, you were involved and chose not to register and vote, you are in my opinion, lazy or ignorant.

A dictator wasn’t reelected because of a narrow margin of 1½%. Please register to vote and discuss your choices with someone you consider an intelligent friend and vote in every election, or keep your mouth shut if you have complaints about the results.

We have Social Security, Medicare, Obamacare and unemployment insurance. We are a socialist country, as is most every other industrial country. This isn’t communistic. These benefits are federal insurance policies. If you bought some type of insurance coverage you are a socialist person. Insurance companies are against the federal government providing insurance policies because they want to sell you their policies and make a profit. Obamacare is for everyone, so everyone should pay. Public schools were built with the taxes other people paid, and you were educated in these schools for free. It’s our turn to pay.

Leonard Riepenhoff

Santa Rosa

Count vs Congress

Iris Lombard did not read my letter. (“For a full count,” Nov. 11). I said yes all people should be counted in the census but the number of representatives that a state has in Congress should be determined by the number of citizens that state has. Yes count all people but don’t increase the number of congressmen. Count for funding and logistics re: infrastructure but don’t reward a state with more votes in Congress.

Roger Delgado

Sebastopol

