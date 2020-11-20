Friday’s Letters to the Editor

A refusal to sacrifice

EDITOR: I was watching a documentary about D-Day in which participants were interviewed. Listening to their stories made me appreciate all that they and their families had endured during World War II. It also made me realize how spoiled we have become in this country. All we are being asked to do is to wear a mask and social distance to prevent the spread of COVID-19. There are a few things we aren’t allowed to do, such as dining indoors or going to bars. These aren’t difficult if they will save someone’s life. I would hate to think what would have happened had we been asked to make the sacrifices the World War II generation willingly made.

KATHY DONOVAN

Santa Rosa

A historic opportunity

EDITOR: In assessing Senate Republicans’ actions at this critical postelection moment, I believe history will not be a very forgiving judge. Historians could reference any given senator’s actions in one of two ways. Either he or she shows the guts, character and patriotism to publicly break from Donald Trump and declare Joe Biden the winner or chose instead to support and enable a deranged Trump in his endgame attempts to blow up our democratic, electoral voting process.

On which side of history will individual Senate Republicans stand? What will their legacies be? A momentous opportunity now presents itself for them to speak what they know to be the truth. American voters have legitimately elected Biden to be the next president of the United States.

DAVID DILLMAN

Occidental

Alternative facts

EDITOR: I respect the right of everyone to have a factual opinion on any subject. I don’t respect an opinion that is based on alternative facts. The opinion of Gayle Kozlowski regarding the results of the presidential election is at best based upon alternative facts, but possibly based upon conspiracy theories (“A necessary recount,” Letters, Nov. 13).

Kozlowski didn’t offer one fact to support her supposition that the recent election was fraudulent. So to call for another election that, in her word, isn’t “shameful” is to call for an assault on our democracy.

What brought about Donald Trump’s election loss was Trump himself. If the presidential election was fraudulent, several Republican senators would have lost their reelections, and Democrats wouldn’t have lost seats in the House of Representatives.

SUSAN TEEL

Bodega Bay

Postelection whining

EDITOR: Donald Trump may have been mocked because of his clownish appearance, but he was and continues to be investigated because of his behavior, both before and during his term as president.

The Republican Party selected a lightning rod in 2016, and if it has been tarnished because of that choice, it should look to itself.

Deflecting attention onto misdeeds by others doesn’t address the accusations of mendacity, fraud and self-dealing, to say nothing of irresponsibility in attending to the duties of the presidency, which Trump has been revealed to have indulged in.

Painting Republicans as victims of a smear campaign is just whining.

ANN SAMSON

Santa Rosa

Back to school

EDITOR: As an author, grandfather and former high school and junior college educator, I am very concerned that schools, especially our Sonoma County public school districts, are closed to in-person teaching. Current studies throughout the United States of schools show that virtual learning, via Zoom or some other media, is failing the vast majority of our youth.

While it is to the credit of the current administration that vaccines are on the way, they are not going to help anyone in the near future. The death facts already are staggering: over 250,000 dead.

As anyone who has ever taught can confirm education, like a good marriage, is not easy or simple. Learning is a two-way street. It involves setting up the right environment, a dedicated, caring teacher, current curricula and motivated students. Poor students, especially those without stable family support, are losing out.

This letter is already too long so I’ll end. Pray for Congress to pass a second stimulus bill for health and educational reasons. And for a return to classes in person.

FRANK BAUMGARDNER

Santa Rosa

Spotlight on racism

EDITOR: Staff Writer Yousef Baig has written an article that calls for a series (“No room for racism,” Nov. 17). Four leaders in Sonoma County offices came together after a Zoom meeting on homelessness was disputed by someone using personal and racist slurs. Together, the women were able to move beyond the hurtful attack.

Their story, one of microaggressions in the workplace and outright exclusion from meetings that they should be attending, is a picture of Sonoma County racism as it exists.

We need continuing coverage, not just apologies when warranted, on what Sonoma County is doing to put anti-

racism into the culture of county government.

LINDA L. FRALEY

Santa Rosa

