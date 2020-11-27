Friday’s Letters to the Editor

Dodd’s Hawaii trip

EDITOR: State Sen. Bill Dodd defended his participation in a policy conference at a Maui beachfront luxury hotel as the coronavirus surges in California, calling it “business as usual” in his job as a lawmaker (“Lawmaker defends Hawaii trip,” Nov. 20). Last I read, Hawaii was careful with mainlanders, so quarantining was not in effect? Who paid for this trip as Dodd is from a purple county? Couldn't use Zoom, Live Meeting or GoToMeeting?

GARY SCIFORD

Santa Rosa

Media and facts

EDITOR: Tim Delaney wrote: “Roughly half of Americans voted for Joe Biden and half voted for Donald Trump (51% to 47%). Yet the media is strongly biased toward Democrats and liberals and against Republicans and conservatives” (“Democrats and media,” Letters, Nov. 17). I won’t quibble about the misleading and in any case inaccurate first sentence. As for Delaney’s principal point, I offer this comment from Nobel Prize winner Paul Krugman: “ ‘The facts have a well-known liberal bias,’ declared Rob Corddry way back in 2004 — and experience keeps vindicating his joke.” Viewed in that light, Delaney’s ultimate complaint seems to be that the media is unfairly biased in favor of facts.

GARY DEVINE

Santa Rosa

The actual voter fraud

EDITOR: Yes, there is evidence of attempted election fraud. But it isn’t the Democrats who are attempting to do this but the president and his lapdog Republicans.

Donald Trump has filed lawsuits challenging the vote count in all of the key states where he lost, and fortunately they are being summarily dismissed for lack of merit. Sen. Lindsey Graham has reportedly tried to have the secretary of state of Georgia discard legitimate votes. Republican members of the Detroit election board tried unsuccessfully to refuse to certify Joe Biden’s win. It is the Republicans who are attempting to change the results, to say nothing about preelection attempts to suppress voting.

It’s unlikely the results will be overturned, but the other, surely not unintended, consequence is that many loyal Trump supporters will continue to believe Biden isn’t a legitimate president.

There is recourse. Two Senate seats in Georgia will have runoff elections, which could decide the balance of power in the Senate. If Democrats win, Mitch McConnell wouldn’t be able to stifle Biden’s plans as he did to Barack Obama.

LELAND DAVIS

Santa Rosa

Golf vs. lives

EDITOR: To those who continue to support the current president, I ask: What kind of monster, with the power to literally save lives, chooses to play golf instead? What kind of monster prevents his successor who actually cares about saving lives from beginning to set up a system to do so?

SANDERS FELDHORN

Santa Rosa

Farm Bureau politics

EDITOR: It’s time to take a hard look at the Farm Bureau. Yes, we love Sonoma County agriculture and want to support small farms, but the Farm Bureau is a special interest organization.

Like most special interests, its primary concern is enhancing its financial success, not the welfare of the community at large. If you follow the history of land use policy in Sonoma County, it’s plain to see that the Farm Bureau has been on the wrong side of most issues — the open space initiative, protection of greenbelts, community separators, streamside protection, saving coastal forests from vineyard expansion, and so on.

The Farm Bureau spent more than $100,000 to squash Proposition 15 with misinformation. We had an equitable tax reform that wouldn’t have affected homeowners or renters, while protecting small business and funding local schools and community colleges.

Now we read that Executive Director Tawny Tesconi is unhappy with the appointment of Caryl Hart as head of the Agricultural Preservation and Open Space District (“Temporary director appointed for district,” Nov. 18). Hart is probably the most experienced land use expert in the county. Tesconi is afraid the district might favor open space enjoyment for all citizens over land exclusively dedicated to farming.

Tesconi wants to expand the Farm Bureau’s influence, but it’s important to ask what is being influenced.

PIETER S. MYERS

Occidental

Our new Benedict Arnold

EDITOR: I read an article in the Smithsonian magazine titled “Why Benedict Arnold Turned Traitor Against the American Revolution.” It was an interesting and perhaps prophetic read about the motivations and steps taken by Arnold and Donald Trump to undermine the ongoing existence of the American Revolution. In the end, it was all about money and status.

Both were arrogant showmen, manipulators, obsessed with their inflated sense of importance, hypersensitive to criticism and saw dueling as the way to solve problems.

I would not want Trump to suffer Arnold’s fate. I would rather have him live on in ignominy once he leaves office, based on the destructive actions he has taken, and continues to take, against our 244-year-old democracy.

DOUGLAS PILE

Healdsburg

