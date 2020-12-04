Friday’s Letters to the Editor

Pandemic pressure

EDITOR: It is coming up to be the first anniversary of the introduction to the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, we have exchanged school and work for online meetings, used an astronomical amount of hand sanitizer and toilet paper, and masks have become the latest fashion statement. But here we are, living under yet another mandatory curfew to stop the spread of the virus.

But let’s be honest. What difference is a 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. closure going to make? Defiant people won’t let a curfew stop them. The only way that we may be able to begin to keep up with other counties in decreasing case numbers is if we unite as a society. We need to set our personal differences aside and focus on the greater goal of creating a healthy county.

A great place to start would be if everyone would learn the importance of keeping their mask over both their mouth and nose at all times. Or we could start to educate others that holiday shopping sprees and French Laundry dinners are not categorized as essential. Then maybe we will have a shot at defeating this twisted pandemic.

MADISON PECORARO

Santa Rosa

Suppressing the vote

EDITOR: By the time I graduated from high school, I knew that the 15th Amendment guaranteed the right to vote for Black American males. I also knew that the Voting Rights Act of 1965 was enacted to enforce the 15th Amendment, 95 years after it was passed. Until then Black Americans were effectively disenfranchised in the South by poll taxes, unfair literacy tests and other illegal practices.

Republican lawmakers in many states have recently prevented minorities from voting by enacting illegal voter ID laws, discouraging early voting and reducing the number of polling places, especially in cities. The postmaster general even tried to negate mail-in voting by using the U.S. Postal Service itself to delay the mail.

President Donald Trump himself has constantly attacked the very heart of our democracy — free and fair elections. For four years, without any proof, he has alleged that our voting process has been rife with fraud, cheating and other flaws.

And now, his lawyers have filed frivolous lawsuits, attacking voting results only in urban districts that have a large number of Black American voters. This is exactly what those corrupt literacy tests in the South aimed to do — take away their vote.

GREG JACOBS

Sebastopol

The party’s over

Editor: It’s time to quit identifying so closely with our political parties. First and foremost, we are Americans. Our strength comes from being united, one nation. E pluribus unum. Out of many, one.

Our leaders have let us down, and we have been complicit. Imagine what could be accomplished if both parties put country before power, were willing to compromise on party priorities in favor of the greater good and dared to reach across the aisle for the betterment of the people. Yes, even at the risk of losing votes at the next election.

Our leaders need to pull together to accomplish great things, to work as a team representing all the people. And we citizens must be more involved — to do more than vote, to do what we can where we stand.

Speak out. We are the glue that binds our nation together. Question what we hear and read. Ask if it strengthens our nation’s ideals or chips away at decency and democracy. Does it promote the values our kids must develop in order to become responsible citizens? United we will stand. It’s time.

S. LEE JACOBS

Santa Rosa

Education and politics

EDITOR: The types of education that each of us have are relative to our passions, opportunities and experiences. A college degree or a high school diploma doesn’t define our political affiliation or who we are. On Nov. 13, during the PBS NewsHour, columnist David Brooks described the Democratic Party as the party of college degrees and the Republican Party as the party of high school graduates. In light of the election outcome, this description seems elitist and divisive rather than unifying.

People pursue a degree because a chosen profession requires it. Others earn certificates of competency for accomplished apprenticeships in a specialized trade. Others earn a high school diploma allowing them to work while deciding on further education or a different way to earn a living.

No matter what educational path is taken, a person is not defined by that role. All experiences, relationships and education contribute to a person’s character and sense of values.

For the United States to move forward with the intention to unify, a person is to be respected for who they are and the education they have. Everyone has something to offer as we unify as a country.

PEGGY WEBER

Cotati

Wear masks correctly

EDITOR: I have been dismayed to see, both in person and in photos in your paper, people wearing masks incorrectly. On Nov. 27, accompanying a story about Thanksgiving meals, two women were shown with masks on but not covering their noses. One woman was serving food, one was receiving. There were many people nearby. You have had photos of other people, including military personnel, wearing their masks the same way.

Remember, if your nose isn’t covered, you aren’t protecting yourself or anyone else. The virus lives in the nose and respiratory track. That’s why they test COVID with nasal swabs or saliva samples.

Nobody likes wearing a mask, but we need to do it correctly for our own health and the health of our community.

ALICE FORD-SALA

Santa Rosa

