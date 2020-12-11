Friday’s Letters to the Editor

EDITOR: More depends on whose vote counts than on how votes are counted. In a democracy, every qualified citizen gets one vote; in a republic, only qualified citizens may vote. The difference is in the qualifications.

American democracy 2020: any mentally competent adult not currently incarcerated for a felony is entitled to vote. American republic 1789: only property-owning or taxpaying white males could vote. Over the following 200 years, property, income, national origin, race and gender were abandoned as qualifications — at least on paper — to be replaced by more subtle forms of control over the vote.

Those who liked how things were way back when in the republic by their words and deeds have favored those with money (suburban women), land (Midwestern farmers), etc. over city-dwelling people of color barely living on weekly paychecks by controlling the process of voting to discourage participation.

Donald Trump has made no attempt to conceal his disdain for those he regards as lesser beings. He demands unflinching loyalty from his minions. Be kind to Trump’s ardent rally supporters, they’ve had a disappointing month. He will turn on them too as “suckers and losers” and not really qualified like his billionaire buddies.

DONAL B. BOTKIN

Windsor

Back to basics

EDITOR: They say it takes a village to raise a child. But what are we supposed to do when our village is limited to immediate household members during the pandemic?

Parenting is one of the hardest and most rewarding jobs out there. Without a support system of extended family, friends, school and activities, our children and teens are struggling (and parents, too).

During times like these, I like to focus on getting back to the basics with my family and the patients I care for — eating nutritious foods, moving our bodies daily, having a regular sleep schedule, decreasing screen time and enjoying some sunshine.

If these basics seem like an awful lot right now, how about just choosing one specific goal for the week? Having just one family meal together or going on a 20-minute family walk this week may be just what you and your children need. Or take advantage of the beautiful fall weather with a hike.

We will hopefully be back with our villages soon, but in the meantime, let's get back to the basics and, most importantly, remember to be gentle with ourselves and with our children.

DR. JENNA JORGENSEN

Santa Rosa

Election squabbles

EDITOR: Every so many years you hear about some locality electing a dog, cat, pig or some other animal as mayor. I guess the point is they feel that this was the best choice, given the options.

Let's say that allegedly a majority of people in a locality feel this way, but the election results determine that an actual person wins the election. Howls of anguish and protestations later, the supporters threaten lawsuits and other means to overturn the result of the election. Meanwhile, the dog, cat or whatever lays around sleeping, eating, playing with its toys and isn’t even seen in public.

The elected human doesn’t respond to all the hubbub and simply goes about the business of preparing for the impending responsibilities. Invariably, the person takes office and life goes on. Just saying.

TOM MAKIN

Rohnert Park

Freedom Force

EDITOR: So, a number of newly-elected Republican House members have decided to form a group to represent the values of “love of country, business and respect for God” and name themselves the Freedom Force. It is meant as a counter to the Democratic foursome ostensibly led by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. While none of these prescribed values is inherently bad, Republicans under President Donald Trump’s leadership have emphasized the worst aspects of each.

I thought love of country meant putting country over party, not continually pushing false notions that the election was illegitimate and looking for every possible way to invalidate and suppress voting (especially of minorities). Supporting business is fine but not at the expense of workers’ wages and right to health care. Respect for God seems only to apply to those who believe in Christianity.

How about some real freedoms such as freedom from fear of losing your job and thus your health care, and, most importantly, freedom from an authoritarian leader willing to punish those who speak out against him?

Somehow, I have a feeling the so-called Freedom Force doesn’t represent freedom much at all.

CHRIS CARPENTER

Petaluma

Taxes vs consolidation

EDITOR: When my daughter was in the Twin Hills school district and then West Sonoma County Union High School District, I always advocated and voted for property taxes to raise money; too many candy bar and giftwrap fundraisers.

I still pay school district taxes yet fewer than 50% of the students live in (and pay taxes to) the Twin Hills school district. There are many out-of-district students at Analy, yet few students from west county seem to attend in other districts.

Maybe if we stopped paying administrative costs for 40 school districts (yes, 40 ) in Sonoma County, we wouldn't need another tax.

WEEDY TUHTANJOSEPH

Sebastopol

A trouncing

EDITOR: In a recent letter (“Cheated from Day One,” Dec. 1), T.K. McDonald posed the question, “We are supposed to believe that Joe Biden got 79 million legal votes when the most Barack Obama ever received was 65 million?”

In fact, Obama received 69.5 million votes in 2008, but that aside, when you consider there are 89 million more registered voters today than there were in 2008, the answer is, no one got cheated; someone got trounced.

REX MORGAN

Santa Rosa

