Friday’s Letters to the Editor

More new taxes

EDITOR: It’s barely a month since our last election, when we got to vote to tax ourselves yet again. Already our elected representatives are working on our next round of tax increases.

They tell us these are unusual and unprecedented times. There’s nothing unusual about their solutions. More taxes. It seems the answer to every problem is more taxes. How many more times are they going to sell us the same bill of goods?

Save our schools, solve the homeless problem, fix the roads, save the police and fire departments, clean up the air, save the bay, on and on. Remember when the lottery was going to save our schools?

The point is, giving them more tax money is like giving drugs to an addict. It will never be enough.

We also need to learn that when we agree to a 20-year-long tax that it will need to be renewed and extended in a few years, and they will tell us that it isn’t a new tax. I think for a lot of people, and especially small businesses, the Golden State is losing a lot of its luster.

BILL MUNSELLE

Geyserville

Hidden in plain sight

EDITOR: Did anyone but me note that the “Christmas tree” at Santa Rosa High School shown on the front page and Page A3 of the Dec. 12 paper is a menorah (“SR High radiating with holiday and school spirit”)? Wonderfully inclusive, if acknowledged properly. I applaud the program, the lights, the cookies, etc., but I wish the lovely lighted tree had been identified properly.

MARY JOHNSON

Healdsburg

Sore losers

EDITOR: Donald Trump and his supporters have been crying for free and fair elections and to count legal votes. It would seem that courts, secretaries of state and governors across the country have been saying that is exactly what happened, yet Trump won’t accept it. Little League players accept losing with more grace. If the new precedent for our elections is that we will only accept the outcome when our favored candidate wins, we no longer have any resemblance to democracy.

In 2016, Trump claimed the election was rigged against him. He would only accept the results if he won. After that statement, is it a surprise that Trump refuses to concede now? Trump, his cohorts in Congress and the Trumpettes aren’t patriotic enough to do what voters in 2016 did: accept the electoral results and move on.

Apparently Republicans feel we can no longer conduct elections fairly. They don’t trust the poll workers and state and county officials who strive to conduct accurate elections, regardless of their political preference. How’s that for an insult, America? Nobody knows more about stealing elections than Trump, and he doesn’t trust you.

D.C. GALLOWAY

Sebastopol

March of history

EDITOR: Lately I’ve been thinking about the march of history. First there were tiny bands of humans, and eventually there were fiefdoms. Then there were kingdoms and monarchs, buoyed by religious sovereignty. Next came the elite patriarchs to rule over the lands. I believe we are in the withering end of that epoch. Coming in now is true democracy, rooted in social justice. This is our evolutionary path — the arc of human evolution bends towards kindness and justice.

PAM CAMPBELL

Santa Rosa

Patience and nonviolence

EDITOR: Staff Writer Bill Swindell described a great contrast with many other reported arrests — patience and the use of nonlethal weapons (“Man arrested after hourslong standoff in west Santa Rosa,” Dec. 6).

Even though the suspect was driving a stolen vehicle, and even though he was a suspect in another criminal investigation, he was still alive at the end of a four-hour event involving a SWAT team. Bravo for the arresting officers.

It's such a relief to read about an arrest where time was taken and a discussion using words not bullets was initiated with the suspect.

HOLLYNN D’LIL

Graton

Conspiracy claims

EDITOR: Our wannabe president-for-life continues his steadfast search for evidence of history’s greatest alleged conspiracy. That conspiracy, according to the president’s team, somehow managed to defeat Donald Trump’s manipulation of all 50 state elections, plus the District of Columbia, including eight states with Republican administrations, seven states with Republican-controlled legislatures and more than 80 million patriotic citizens.

Apparently the conspiracy has fooled nonpartisan poll watchers, partisan poll watchers, the Bill Barr Justice Department and the 102 observers from 39 countries invited by the State Department to monitor the election. Trump’s own cybersecurity agency, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, working with state, local and industry professionals, has failed to find any conspirators or changed votes. Trump, of course, has fired the disloyal CISA employees.

In more than 50 court cases, state and federal judges, some appointed by Trump himself, have failed to find any examples of fraud. No doubt with the outstanding legal prowess of Rudy Giuliani and the now-unaffiliated Sidney Powell, we can look forward to a continuation of their success in identifying the conspiratorial evildoers.

JIM HOUSMAN

Sebastopol

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.