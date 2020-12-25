Friday’s Letters to the Editor

Vaccine safety

EDITOR: All of us have heard a great deal about the amazingly rapid development of a vaccine against the new novel coronavirus (SARS-nCoV-2), which causes many people to doubt the safety of the vaccine that is now coming available. I am hoping to convince skeptics that it is safe.

Virologists and immunologists have been working on vaccines for coronaviruses since 2002, which is when SARS (severe acute respiratory syndrome) broke out in China. It spread rapidly in Asia, but within a couple of years, it died out.

Then in 2012 a similar coronavirus was diagnosed in Saudi Arabia, MERS (Middle East respiratory syndrome). It has a 30%-40% mortality rate and has continued to recur in Middle Eastern countries. Our current pandemic is caused by a virus very similar to these previous coronaviruses.

Intensive research began on coronaviruses in 2003, so there already existed a large body of knowledge before our current virus began to sicken humans. Scientists around the world began collaborative work on a vaccine as soon as they realized the threat of this virus.

When many scientists confirm that emerging vaccines are safe and effective, please believe them.

PAMELA TENNANT

Sebastopol

The humanities matter

EDITOR: I strongly disagree with Gordon Farrow, especially with his denigration of the humanities (“Ill-advised debt relief,” Letters, Dec. 21). The humanities include history, linguistics, law and politics, philosophy and religion. It is exactly our neglect of and disrespect for these areas of study that has gotten us into the mess we’re in today.

The humanities lay the foundation for our civilization and provide the principles that allow us to live together. They also provide us with purpose and a reason to engage in mathematics, science and the other things Farrow values.

It will benefit the country and everybody in it to make higher education, including the humanities, free to anyone who can make the grades.

EDWARD MEISSE

Santa Rosa

Air travel isn’t essential

EDITOR: While reading the news recently, I scanned an article about holiday travel. It was similar to an article that had been printed just before Thanksgiving. As we all (should) know, large gatherings in closed spaces can be “superspreaders.” This can be verified by the extreme rise in coronavirus cases that occurred after the holiday. When thinking of the most obvious, unmonitored example of this, I think of air travel. Why are the airlines, seemingly, the only businesses not having restrictions placed on them? It makes no sense.

I assume that the restrictions don’t exist because of revenue losses, which is a serious problem for all of the businesses that have been forced into nonoperation. It’s a sacrifice that has been made to stop the spread of this dangerous virus.

Nonessential travel should be banned until this health crisis is under control. We can all see our living, breathing, healthy friends and family next year.

E.B. BROADERS

Santa Rosa

Mixed messages

EDITOR: It’s no wonder the amount of contrarianism about mask wearing, indoor vs. outdoor dining, staying home or just saying phooey, it’s a free country, et al. Meanwhile, COVID-19 cases increase, deaths climb and people are genuinely hurting.

Those small business owners who have spent thousands to keep their businesses going in compliance with government rules are rightly frustrated with the mixed messages and rules coming from the same sources.

Why must a restaurant, retailer, church and some personal service providers operate at 25% or less capacity when the airlines are packing planes, literally advancing the virus spread around the country if not the world? Yet we will no doubt bail them out when the dust settles.

What about our favorite restaurants, salons, gyms and other mom and pop businesses?

Thank God, we have a new administration taking over soon, but will it be soon enough for these local businesses? Something to ponder next time you strap on your mask (or not) and decide to risk traveling or socializing with friends.

Stop and think about those front-line workers who are risking their lives and giving their precious time to help others while sublimating their families and friends. Have a safe and happy holiday season.

JAN POST-SCHWARZ

Rohnert Park

Harm by inaction

EDITOR: More than 160 years ago, a famous English philosopher — John Stuart Mill — wrote: “A person may cause evil to others not only by his actions but by his inaction.”

This has been an unusual year for us and the entire world. In the United States, more than 324,000 people have died because of COVID-19, and millions lost their income.

We have politicians who not only deny climate change but seem not to understand — or don’t want to admit — its effect on destruction of the species.

We had an election with a lot of aftermath discussion about baseless allegations of voter fraud. Our country has become extremity polarized.

There seems to be light at the end of the Tunnel. Two U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved vaccines are out, and a new administration will be sworn in with the hope of unifying the country.

With the experience that we have now, we should know:

— The importance of not politicizing science. If done, it will cause something irreplaceable, it will cost lives.

— The importance of active participation in socio-political affairs. Let us not forget that bad people may cause harm but a society’s inaction — sometimes — causes more harm.

PIROUZ FAKHRAEI

Windsor

