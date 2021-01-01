Friday’s Letters to the Editor

An abuse of privilege

EDITOR: Last time I checked, Sen. Mike Lee wasn’t wearing a toga. He single-handedly delayed a bipartisan effort to establish a new Smithsonian National Museum of the American Latino (“Enough history to fill a museum,” Dec. 26).

Regardless of the focus, the ability of a senator to use privilege to block anything in the Senate seems more appropriate to the Roman Republic than to ours. A more appropriate mechanism exists if a senator feels the need to slow or halt a legislative effort. He or she can filibuster. That mechanism carries within it the ability of the rest of the Senate to vote for cloture and then vote (as our representatives) on the matter.

I disagree with those who favor ending the filibuster (including some senators), but they could certainly end the privilege exercised by Lee. Either that or they should all start wearing togas.

JOHN WISE

Guerneville

GOP defunds police

EDITOR: The Republican Party projects an image of strong morality, fiscal responsibility, law and order and support for business. The reality is quite the opposite.

Ronald Reagan era tax cuts and deregulation overwhelmingly favored the wealthy while diminishing public services, and George W. Bush spent our taxes like a drunken sailor in port and failed to provide any oversight of banking practices that led to collapse of the global economy.

In 2017, a Republican-controlled Congress passed a tax relief bill that again favored the wealthy, providing a pittance to low- and middle-income Americans and selling this flimflam scam to a largely

ignorant populace that’s a direct result of the defunding of our public education system.

Now, they are piously saying that coronavirus relief shouldn’t extend to state and local governments because “Democrat states” are fiscally irresponsible. In actuality, states under Democrats’ control contribute more to funding the federal budget than they receive in benefits, while states controlled by Republicans are the deadbeats.

Let’s add defunding police, health services in a pandemic and fire protection to the ledger of Republican accomplishments. That’s what will happen without state and local aid.

JONATHAN McCLELLAND

Santa Rosa

Identity politics

EDITOR: As a lifelong Democrat, I was appalled by the shameful identity politics we saw over the replacement of Kamala Harris in the Senate as reported in your story (“Padilla chosen as Harris successor,” Dec. 23). Party activists pitted the Latino community against the African American community in a most sectarian way — a good example of why Democrats have trouble winning elections. Forget that Harris is now vice president-elect, the first Black woman elected to the job. Forget that California has never had a Latino senator in a state with a huge Latino population that once was part of Mexico. Doesn’t matter. Republicans must be laughing up their sleeves.

NORM HOWARD

Santa Rosa

Undermining truth

EDITOR: Donald Trump’s recent stunning actions while he remains our president are frightening, bizarre, seditious, self-serving and devoid of any semblance of reality. Millions of Americans believe Joe Biden stole the presidency from Trump. This doesn’t bode well for the Biden administration, which already has tremendous critical challenges to face.

How can so many people be utterly unwavering in their allegiance to this frightening powerful man. The facts don’t matter anymore. The courts don’t matter anymore. The election officials don’t matter anymore. How much more damage will he do before Biden and Kamala Harris are finally inaugurated?

He’s increasingly unhinged and unmoored to reality. When lies are repeatedly stated, despite all the crushing truth, facts and evidence to the contrary, they take on a life of their own. Which leads me to ask, how long is the truth the truth? Or does that no longer matter? What, in reality, is truth?

JANIE HAGGERTY

Cotati

Elders and driving

EDITOR: My driver’s license expired on the day I turned 90. During the coronavirus pandemic, the Department of Motor Vehicles has made changes to expedite the renewal of licenses. While this is a good idea, and I was pleased to learn I didn’t have to spend time and angst taking a test, I was surprised and dismayed to learn that by just filling out a form, having a thumb print taken, passing an eye-chart test and having my picture taken, my license was renewed for five years. I will be 95 when my license next expires.

I think that after age 90, licenses should be renewed for only a couple years, and a driving test should be required. In addition to reflexes declining, so does the ability to keep traffic moving, because driving well under the speed limit can be just as dangerous as speeding.

Right now I would welcome taking a driving test. But when I’m 95? Will I still be safe on the road? Should I have demonstrated that I am still a safe driver at 92 and beyond? I think so.

MARTINA LEWIS

Santa Rosa

