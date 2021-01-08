Friday’s Letters to the Editor

Working for a solution

EDITOR: Have you heard that big swooshing sound that has been coming? That’s the big suck that the coronavirus wants to hear. When it hears that, it knows we’ve gotten complacent and it comes rushing back in.

No one likes this, especially small business owners. But unless we hunker down until the science says we can come back into the daylight we will experience that sound for a while to come.

Recalling Gov. Gavin Newsom won’t solve the problem. If another person is put in his stead, the virus will still be here, probably licking its chops.

While we’re hunkering down, the local, state and federal governments must step up to help us, especially small businesses. We all want to be able to go out, sit down and eat at a good restaurant.

After this is over, and governments have stepped up, we better be prepared to hunker down again for a different reason. We’ll need to repay what was given or loaned to us. I don’t mean physically repay it, but perhaps through sunset taxes.

There will be more pandemics. Who knows what microbes will be loosed by the melting permafrost and other consequences of the Anthropocene.

So, embrace the suck and work on the solution. Hope to see you on the other side.

MICHAEL THARIN

Rohnert Park

Saving democracy

EDITOR: I have been noticing “Save Our Democracy” stickers around town lately, and they raise a few questions to ponder.

Are we saving democracy from the creeping scourge of socialism or the threat of autocracy? Are we saving democracy from the deep state or populist minority rule? Are we saving democracy from elitist control or blue-collar logic? Are we saving democracy from election fraud or voter suppression?

Do all Americans even want to save democracy? Does your opinion on this subject depend on your region, religion, education and family background?

Can we agree to disagree peacefully, respectfully, without hatred and within the bounds of our Constitution? Just asking.

DAVID M. HEANEY

Petaluma

Undemocratic policies

EDITOR: The economic crisis caused by COVID and the subsequent lockdowns has pushed millions into poverty. The money in the CARES Act was largely a handout to corporate interests.

Meanwhile, more than 150,000 small businesses have closed while Amazon has tripled its profits and Jeff Bezos has made $70 billion. Billionaires have altogether made more than $1 trillion since March, and Big Tech has consolidated the market as brick and mortar businesses have closed. Homelessness is increasing while many children are experiencing food insecurity.

Attempts to point out the economic impacts of lockdowns are commonly dismissed as “COVID denialism.” If we want to work through the real health crisis the pandemic raises, we need to be able to debate the issues in a serious way, without giving state and corporate media the final say.

Hunger, poverty, inadequate health care and corporate bailouts aren’t symptoms of COVID-19 but are the results of policies that should be up to public debate in any country worthy of being called a democracy.

EMILIO HORNER

Santa Rosa

US-Iranian relations

EDITOR: In his Dec. 29 column, Doyle McManus said of the U.S. and Iran that “the two countries have built up a deep store of animosity and mistrust since the Islamic Revolution of 1979” (“Biden’s foreign policy challenges include Iran”). I would suggest the animosity and mistrust goes back even further to the 1950s when the U.S. orchestrated a coup against the democratically elected Iranian prime minister.

McManus quotes John Limbert, one of the 52 American hostages taken at the U.S. Embassy in Tehran in 1979, as saying, “The only way to get anything done is to have regular exchanges and listen to each other.” We don’t hear much about our own country’s activities in Iran prior to 1979, but if we can truly listen, understand and acknowledge our part in the animosity and mistrust it would go a long way toward healing and building new and safer relationships.

LISA VANDERBOOM

Sebastopol

Wishes for 2021

EDITOR: I have some year 2021 wishes for print and electronic media: news items that are based on facts reported by actual journalists and not budding op-ed writers or condescending anchorpersons. I wish to see unbiased news programs and articles, no slants one way or the other. Most of us are intelligent enough to make our own decisions.

I would like to see the media approach Joe Biden’s administration with the same zeal, viciousness and nonstop intensity that was employed against Donald Trump (not that he didn’t deserve some of it).

I would like to see a media that has the guts to stand up to the bully pulpits and special interest groups. I wish to have a media that will not pander to the politically correct crowd or so-called activists.

We have been told in the past that a free and honest press is essential for the well-being and freedom of our citizens. It is time to start living up to that standard.

BOB BOSTITCH

Petaluma

Shock and ‘awe’

EDITOR: Denial of reality: climate, the coronavirus, the election results, the Constitution. The president and his supporters have redefined the term “awe:” arguing without evidence.

BRUCE HAGEN

Petaluma

