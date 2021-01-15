Friday’s Letters to the Editor

Wise words for Biden

EDITOR: I recently came across this excerpt from Franklin Roosevelt’s 1937 inauguration speech: “We are determined to make every American citizen the subject of his country’s interest and concern; and we will never regard any faithful law-abiding group within our borders as superfluous. The test of our progress is not whether we add more to the abundance of those who have much; it is whether we provide enough for those who have too little.”

These lines express a philosophy opposite of Donald Trump’s. Trump favors exclusion. He opposes protections for “Dreamers,” undocumented migrants who arrived in the U.S. as children. He frequently disparages Mexican and Muslim immigrants as well as those from countries he deems undesirable.

Trump’s domestic policies favor the haves over the have-nots. His tax reform bill disproportionately benefits the very rich and large corporations. And he has an obsession with killing the Affordable Care Act, which provides health care coverage for uninsured millions.

Soon President-elect Joe Biden will give his inauguration speech, presenting his plans for leadership. When it comes to the government’s role in our lives as individuals, citizens or not, I think Biden would be hard pressed to improve on the wise old words of FDR.

SHERMAN SCHAPIRO

Eureka

Vaccine ‘half-effort’

EDITOR: I’m concerned that state and local officials aren’t doing enough to preclude coordination ambiguity in the execution of their respective COVID-19 vaccination plans.

There is absolutely no acceptable excuse as to why the vaccination doses the state and counties have received to date haven’t resulted in an inoculation for someone on the high-risk/priority list.

The state regulates hospitals, clinics, labs and other medical facilities. And the state, via the public health community, is responsible for coordinating and establishing vaccination protocols. This effort should be a 24/7 operation with dates, locations and individuals identified to receive vaccinations should be notified and renotified. Satellite vaccination sites should be established and this entire plan with all the contingencies should have been rehearsed.

Most important, all of this should be known to everyone and widely publicized. In my opinion, state and local officials project a cavalier attitude when it comes to COVID-19. Their pay isn’t interrupted by the numerous and arbitrary shutdowns. Rules don’t seem to apply to key officials, and they have a not-my-fault attitude when asked to explain why the vaccine isn’t being exhausted as fast as it arrives.

If I had the authority, I’d fire several individuals who were responsible for this half-effort.

ROSE MOELLER

Santa Rosa

Trump’s literary lesson

EDITOR: If Donald Trump has taught us anything, it is to fear an empty bookshelf.

R. JEFFREY HELD

Kenwood

Laying blame for the riot

EDITOR: People want to blame President Donald Trump for the assault on Congress. It’s easy to point the finger at someone who has acted irresponsibly and without regard for the feelings, safety and lives of most Americans his entire time as president.

Without the help of social media such as Facebook and Twitter, however, he never could have become president in the first place and would never have been able to so easily spread his misinformation and vicious lies.

If not for the full support of Fox News, he would never have stood a chance of becoming president. Their complicit spreading of his misinformation and lies as if they had even a semblance of the truth, also directly led to the antics of the Trump supporters in Washington.

Worst of all, however, was the full support and backing of almost every elected official of the Republican Party. They have been willing to allow him to act in a truly shameful manner to help them forward their racist, elitist, mean-spirited agenda.

Yet the people who most need to be blamed for the attack on Congress are the 74 million Americans who were either greedy, foolish or narrow-

minded enough to vote for him as president.

H.G. SHERMAN

Sebastopol

The edge of life and death

EDITOR: Years ago, while helping produce a national emergency medical technician training program, I got to ride with EMTs and fire rescue personnel in North Carolina and developed a deep appreciation for what they do. They literally work on the edge of life and death. Now they must transport COVID patients at a staggering rate, adding to their stress and risk. Long ago I thought of a bumper sticker that would read, “Whatever you’re paying your paramedics … it’s not enough.” True now, more than ever.

BRIAN NARELLE

Rohnert Park

Let this backfire

EDITOR: I’m hoping Sens. Ted Cruz of Texas and Josh Hawley of Missouri gambled and lost. They were looking after their own interests in this pitiful show and hoping to boost their future careers by siding with Donald Trump. Now Trump is persona non grata. I hope they lose their Senate seats and any future in politics. This is not public service.

DEBORAH COLYER

Santa Rosa

