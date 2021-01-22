Friday’s Letters to the Editor

Defining patriotism

EDITOR: Ideally, America is disparate groups united in humanity and willing to “promote the general welfare” of this nation, as directed by the U.S. Constitution. This fellowship among people holding vastly different views succeeds only when the basic tenets of who we claim to be in the Constitution are honored.

Patriotism is wearing a mask during a pandemic to promote the general welfare of this country. Unfortunately, this minor inconvenience has been misconstrued as a curtailing of individual rights.

Even worse is the recent resurgence of the Ku Klux Klan, neo-Nazis and others of this ilk who claim sole ownership of patriotism. These faux patriots frequently wave the Stars and Stripes alongside rebel flags and swastikas — symbols of armies our country paid dearly to defeat. Touting Nazism, white supremacy or the Confederacy is the antithesis of patriotism.

America is an homage to diversity, to the whole being greater than the sum of its parts. U.S. Olympic teams are a metaphor for America: athletes of different colors, beliefs and experiences marching beneath a single flag, united by a common goal. E Pluribus. Out of many, one.

P.S. ADAMS

Santa Rosa

Equal justice

EDITOR: Rep. Jared Huffman’s latest newsletter describes bullet point actions he is joining after the storming of the U.S. Capitol. One bullet point is “A letter calling on Department of Justice to charge perpetrators.” It should include “across all state lines where in 2020 violence against federal property, state property and businesses were vandalized, burned, occupied or involuntarily shut down.”

There is endless intelligence and news footage to document actions by individuals. Let’s do the right thing for equal justice administered to both sides of aisle/electorate.

It’s not only the right thing to do now. If it isn’t done now it will become major source of regret in the 2022 and 2024 elections. Let’s start doing the right thing now — mature progressive vision with action representing all Americans under what hopefully will become a one-tiered justice system.

R.J. COOLEY

Bodega Bay

Tarnished medal

EDITOR: After Donald Trump’s recent awards, the Presidential Medal of Freedom has about as much prestige as a bent beer cap. Many deserving recipients have been insulted.

TOM JACOBS

Santa Rosa

Age of denial

EDITOR: There was a time when one could be beaten and imprisoned for not believing the sun went around the Earth — science, facts, observations, measurements and common sense notwithstanding. Have we come so far to find ourselves in a new Dark Ages?

PAUL THIELEN

Sebastopol

Tax-free donations

EDITOR: The Jan. 11 article about locals turning to estate planning in the face of the virus got me thinking (“Residents rush to sort out final affairs”). If you have assets in an IRA, 401(k) or other tax-protected retirement plan, the IRS and Franchise Tax Board will take their cut when you or your heirs pull the money out.

You can, however, avoid the taxes entirely by designating one of Sonoma County’s many worthy nonprofits as the beneficiary of your tax-protected account. With most of our hard-pressed nonprofits struggling for donations in the present environment, now is a great time set up your estate plan to take advantage of this opportunity.

We support Sonoma County Regional Parks and Pets Lifeline. (Full disclosure: I am on the board of the Sonoma County Parks Foundation, which raises money and advocates for our 56 wonderful county parks.) These two excellent, local nonprofits are the tax-free beneficiaries of my IRA.

It feels great to know that all the money we have saved over the years will go to causes that matter to us. I understand not everyone has this option, but if you do, it is worth considering.

STEPHEN MEACHAM

Sonoma

Wrong time to move

EDITOR: When I first read about the latest push to move the county offices to downtown Santa Rosa, something about the idea struck me as too rushed or not transparent. I put off thinking about it because of all the other turmoil around us, such as the pandemic and the presidential election.

However, Carole Galeazzi’s letter caused me to think it over again (“County should stay put,” Jan. 12). I agree with her concerns. We never hear from the county that it has an extra $300 million to $500 million lying around when asking for more taxes or assessment fees.

On top of that, if one of the important criteria is the benefit to a municipality within Sonoma County, then why jump directly to Santa Rosa as the only option? What about Rohnert Park? Or Petaluma? I’m sure other towns and cities deserve the economic benefits as much as Santa Rosa.

Or could the real push be a behind-the-scenes payback for campaign contributions, either past or future, from Santa Rosa business interests?

For now, I would encourage the supervisors to put personal interests aside and shelve this idea until more pressing priorities are addressed.

GRANT TROMBETTA

Petaluma

