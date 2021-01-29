Friday’s letters to the editor

Takes issue with homeless sweeps

EDITOR: How heartless! On Monday, Santa Rosa police evicted unsheltered people from Olive Park - this just before all knew we already had freezing nights and fierce winds and torrential rains were on their way. Where could these people go? There aren’t enough safe shelters. This action comes at the same time the City is considering police funding. Who would want to be a police officer knowing they have to repeatedly commit these heartless acts? This must be very demoralizing to their spirits.

The City and County must follow through on their promises to establish safe places in each district so that unsheltered people can be safe and secure. These include places for tiny home villages, safe parking lots and sanctioned encampments with trash pickups and sanitary facilities along with navigation centers and other support. These would then result in the unsheltered not having to keep moving from one communal homestead to another. Santa Rosa City Council will be discussing such properties and I trust these places can be established soon. Everyone deserves a safe, secure place to sleep at night and a place to shelter during the day.

EILEEN BILL

Santa Rosa

Politicians failing elderly

EDITOR: I am sure that the letter from Mr. Adams in Wednesday's paper (“Vaccine priorities”, Jan. 27) struck a nerve with me and others. Why should a 90-year-old veteran with chronic conditions have to wait indefinitely for a vaccine shot that could save his life?

This man has already paid his dues, just like most seniors have who are not anywhere near his age. I myself am a senior, 65 years old, who is also compromised and can't even get on a list. Even though 1 million vaccines are shipped per day, at this point on the local level, there is still no plan in place to distribute these vaccines.

Again, our local governments have failed us, just as our “poster boy for white privilege“ governor has failed us: 30 Billion in EDD fraud, thousands of business failures and numerous others. He needs to go.

Someone, somehow, somewhere needs to get Mr. Adams a vaccine before It is to late. It's no wonder that record numbers of Sonoma County and California residents are leaving to other states. Other than Chris Coursey and Linda Hopkins, Sonoma County residents need to vote out and recall those politicians who continually fail this once-beautiful state and county.

JOHN DUBKOFF

Santa Rosa

Don’t recall Newsom

EDITOR: Michael Burwen insists (“Recall Newsom”, Jan. 27) that Gavin Newsom deserves to be recalled (and not fondly) for his egregious visit to the French Laundry almost three months ago. That dinner, while wrong, has become the new Benghazi for the California right: a single event to keep hammering on to smear a political opponent. It didn’t work against Obama, and hopefully it won’t work now -- but I’m guessing that, for those who demand a recall, the ends will justify any means.

That seems to be the sad state of any modern discussion of political affairs: Facts take a back seat to one’s ideology-affirming echo chamber. Burwen rightly noted that, as of early January, California lagged far behind most other states in coronavirus vaccinations. However, by Wednesday (according to the CDC) we’ve delivered shots to 5.3% of our population - just below the national average of 6% - while giving over 2 million more shots than any other state. The trend is upward, yet these facts don’t support his narrative; perhaps that’s why he’s left them out.

I support a healthy discussion about removing any politician for crimes or incompetence, but Newsom’s tenure has been marked by neither.

PAUL JOLLY

Santa Rosa

A bizarre perspective

EDITOR: Jonah Goldberg ("It’s time for both sides to call out bad actors," Jan. 23) once again demonstrates his bizarre perspective on political protest. His position is that if our leaders condemn the Trumpist invasion of Congress, they should also condemn the subsequent attack on Democratic headquarters in Portland, Oregon, which got so little coverage I only found three references on Google.

Goldberg pretends he's not equating the two events. But merely mentioning both in the same column implies they are of equal weight: a minor incidence of vandalism against a political party vs. an attack on the Capitol that cost five lives, apparently was intended to overturn a valid national election and was instigated by the president.

He provided a similar instance of false equivalence last year comparing Stacey Abrams’ complaints about the 2018 Georgia gubernatorial election to Trump’s claims of massive voter fraud in the recent presidential election. The former made the news for only about two days, the latter for months.

These are only the two most egregious examples. Please find us some less hysterical commentators to represent the conservative side of the house -- David Brooks, Bret Stephens, even George Will or Ross Douthat.

JEFF MEYN

Santa Rosa

Preserve the archives

EDITOR: As a special collections librarian and archivist at Sonoma State University, I want to add my voice to the concerns expressed regarding the location of the Sonoma County Archives at Los Guilicos.

In my dealings with researchers and scholars in our North Bay community, as well as around the world, I frequently refer people (and make requests of the county archives myself) to the vital collection of records housed at Los Guilicos.

These unique materials are essential records of the history of our economy, our social interactions and more. Preserving them matters not just to the library and to the county itself, but to all who seek to understand the North Bay and its place in history and in future decision-making about the lives, health and safety of our communities.

It is time, after all of these years, to make 2021 the year that proper care is paid to these archives, for the sake of all who deserve to have access to the collection's materials. It is time to budget for a move of these materials to a properly controlled, safe environment.

LYNN PRIME

Novato

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.