Friday’s Letters to the Editor

Resuming school sports

EDITOR: The Jan. 29 guest editorial from the San Jose Mercury News calling for no school sports this year should be challenged (“High school sports still pose unacceptable risks”). Unfortunately, they took some reasonable ideas and extrapolated too far.

There are solid reasons why we aren’t ready to resume some sports — those that are indoors and involve a great deal of contact. However, the editorial did not address others. I have yet to see information about even one athlete contacting COVID-19 from an outdoors competition. The editorial discussed the problems with professional athletes and COVID-19 but didn’t say anything about how they caught it.

Outdoor competitions such as cross country and swimming have zero reported spread, which are the exact types of competition that our area is considering restarting.

I take my hat off to the California Interscholastic Federation, which has followed the science of restarting the appropriate activities, and heartily reject the shortsighted opinions of people who are epidemiologist this week, constitutional scholars the next and will tell me how the stock market should function on Saturday.

ALAN PETTY

Santa Rosa

Essick must go

EDITOR: Your in-depth story about Spring Hills Church’s flagrant violations of social distancing orders contained a nugget exemplifying Sonoma County’s out-of-control sheriff’s office (“Fined church to continue services,” Jan. 30). The Press Democrat caught a deputy out-and-out lying in a report about conditions at the church. The sheriff’s spokespeople had no comment.

This is just more of the same from Sheriff Mark Essick. First, he refused to enforce the public health orders, then he threw a tantrum when called out by public officials. Now, he is undermining public health orders by countenancing lies by his deputies.

Sonoma County is in the midst of a public health crisis, one that has killed more than 450,000 nationwide and 267 in Sonoma County. The man we elected to protect and serve us is doing no such thing. It’s time for him to go.

NANCY PEMBERTON

Sebastopol

Where’s the apology?

EDITOR: I am one of the people 65 or older who signed up to get a coronavirus vaccine on the OptumServe website. And I was neither “trying to jump the line or sincerely confused about eligibility,” as stated in Saturday’s article (“Vetting error delays vaccine”). As a matter of fact, I honestly answered the questions asked to me. One of those questions was: Are you 65 or older and a resident of Sonoma County? No confusion there. The answer is yes. We were obviously misinformed by the very organization distributing the vaccine. So, a “Wow. We messed up. Sorry” from either OptumServe or the county’s vaccine chief, Urmila Shende, would be nice, instead of implying we, the citizenry, are at fault.

DEBORAH LEONI

Santa Rosa

Reluctant teachers

EDITOR: I am the father of a 5-year-old who “attends” a Santa Rosa school but has met none of his classmates. Your article about reopening schools left me with two impressions that would be frightening if true, but are sad because they are not (“Teachers say district not ready to reopen,” Jan. 28). Impression one is that parents are bashing teachers, and impression two is that in order to be safe, kindergarten teachers won’t be able to tie shoes or help with scissors.

At the Jan. 28 school board meeting, parents’ comments were supportive of teachers but critical of the slow progress being made to get our children back to school. I have made such comments. Parents are begging the Santa Rosa Teachers Association, the school board and Santa Rosa City Schools to figure out how to reopen schools once the state deems it safe.

A teacher in the article suggested that she couldn’t safely help kindergartners with shoes, scissors or glue sticks. Preschools have been doing those things for the children of essential workers, including teachers, for months. My 4-year-old neighbor just showed me the artistic masterpiece she created at preschool. It included very impressive glue stick and cutting work.

PATRICK BAILEY

Santa Rosa

A threat from within

EDITOR: American democracy is facing its greatest challenge since the Civil War. We have 147 Republican members of the House who, on the day the Capitol was assaulted, voted to decertify an election that was inspected and certified like no other, including by Republican legislators and Trump-appointed judges.

We have 45 Republican senators who think it’s OK for an American president to incite an insurrection and attempted coup against their own country, with their leader calling these rioters “very special” and telling them, “we love you.” If that isn’t treason, I can’t imagine what is. This was a president, by the way, who calls service men and women “suckers” and “losers.”

This group can no longer be counted on to defend 245 years of American democracy. They have allowed authoritarianism to be rooted in our system, and the next person they present may not be as incompetent or toxic as the one we just barely survived. The greatest threat to our democracy is now from within.

TONY CORSELLO

Sebastopol

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.