Friday’s Letters to the Editor

Jury nullification

EDITOR: The Senate acquittal of Donald Trump is somewhat akin to jury nullification. This occurs when the prosecution proves a criminal case against a defendant, but the jury acquits anyway.

Sen. Mitch McConnell’s speech after the verdict reflects this. He justified the acquittal, while acknowledging Trump’s guilt, on the basis of a flimsy jurisdictional argument — one already rejected by the Senate and by almost all conservative constitutional scholars. (I teach constitutional law at a local university.)

The senators/jurors took an oath to be “impartial.” Yet some consulted with the parties’ counsel, and some went on TV to argue culpability vs. non-

culpability. Their lack of impartiality is visible in their votes to protect their personal political interests rather than the interests of the country.

Regular jurors have nothing to gain or lose by their verdicts, but Republican senators did — their political power or position under siege from Trumpism. An oath meant nothing to them, nor to Trump. It’s just a formality to taking office.

Based on the Trump impeachment precedents, presidents can do anything without constitutional limitations, as long as they have 34 senators behind them.

ROBERT FAUX

Santa Rosa

Day of Remembrance

EDITOR: Feb. 19 is designated the Day of Remembrance. On this day in 1942, President Franklin Roosevelt signed Executive Order 9066, resulting in the forced internment of people of Japanese ancestry from the West Coast to isolated inland camps.

Our family was interned in Topaz, Utah in tar paper shacks surrounded by barbed-wire fences and guard towers. I was 6 years old when my father volunteered for the Army to prove his loyalty by fighting in Europe. He asked his younger brother to watch over my mother and I. We survived the three years in camp due to strong family and community support.

On this day, I worry about the migrant children separated from their parents at the border and placed in holding facilities. These children do not have the support of family or community. A task force has been formed by President Joe Biden to find hundreds of parents to reunite them with their children. This is long overdue and must be completed rapidly.

JON YATABE

Bodega Bay

Lives lived well

EDITOR: On days when the news is too much, I’m drawn to the Life Tributes. Of course, these are reminders of our own mortality, death notices that the poet Emily Dickinson called “that short, potential stir that each can make but once.” But they’re also often hidden gems right there in our newspaper — wonderful short stories, compressions of a lived life of an extraordinary ordinary person among us.

Many have a decency, humor and authenticity missing in the other news. Recently I read a tribute for a 91-year-old man who sang an “O Holy Night” solo every year in a holiday concert. His family lived in fear he would miss the high note one year, but he hit it every time.

Tributes like that are reminders of the line from Thornton Wilder’s “Our Town”: “There’s something way down deep that’s eternal about every human being.”

FRED WEISEL

Santa Rosa

Tourists’ fair share

EDITOR: Over the past 25 years, I’ve written 130 travel guidebooks spanning the globe — from Hawaii and Bali to Europe, the Caribbean and right here in California. I’ve probably written more guidebooks than anyone alive today. In my travels, I’ve seen the myriad ways that famous or popular destinations try to fund their local services. Frequently they use toll booths on coastal roads, high day-use fees at beaches and special sales taxes — all of which impact locals and visitors alike.

That’s why I support Measure B, which would charge tourists for their fair share of our local services by adding a 4% tax on overnight room fees here in the west county. An extra $10 — the price of a glass of our fine Russian River wine — is not going to prevent anyone from spending the night here, whether it’s a boutique hotel or a vacation rental. Our nightly fee will still be less than other tourism hot spots, like Anaheim.

I love sharing our world-class beauty and matchless pleasures with visitors. I just want those who spend the most time and money here to help support our vital services — and ensure that our neighbors and region have the best possible future.

RYAN VER BERKMOES

Monte Rio

Corrosive social media

EDITOR: I was astounded — not an unusual occurrence these days — when I read about the uproar over server Kimi Stout’s departure from the Girl & the Fig restaurant in Sonoma because she refused to comply with the owners' mask policy (“Sonoma’s The Girl & the Fig faces backlash over mask policy,” Feb. 12). It struck me as one more illustration of how political correctness has become such an absurd litmus test on both extremes of our society, the right and the left, and how social media has so thoroughly warped our civil discourse.

The restaurant had every right to require its employees to forgo wearing any messaging on their masks, and if Stout felt strongly about showing support for the Black Lives Matter cause — which is indeed an important one — she has the right to wear her mask in public or private during all her off-hours.

I suggest she moderate her sense of entitlement and that we all focus more on battling the pandemic and coming up with ways that we can combat the corrosive effects of social media.

RAY SCHULTZE

Santa Rosa

