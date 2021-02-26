Friday’s Letters to the Editor

Testing conundrum

EDITOR: Am I missing something on the more testing “crisis” (“Decline in virus tests imperils reopening,” Feb. 19)? We are only supposed to get tested if we show symptoms or think we have been exposed. The number of COVID-19 cases is falling, the number of people who are sick with the normal flu appear to be less this year due to the social distancing protocols. Why would you expect the testing to remain the same when you have fewer sick people and request that only sick people get tested?

There are fewer sick people so there are fewer people getting testing — seems blatantly obvious. If you want more testing, then you have to test people who are not sick or not exposed to sick people. We want to help our public health officials, but give us some clearer guidance and information on this. Please.

CHARLES KENNEMORE

Windsor

Landlords need help

EDITOR: The eviction moratorium is protecting tenants but provides no support for landlords. By June 30, landlords will have been in financial limbo for 16 months. Many landlords have been collecting no rent or as little as 25%, but expenses haven’t stopped. Taxes, insurance, homeowners association dues, utilities, trash collection and debt service must be paid.

Most coverage of this crisis is from perspective of tenants, with limited attention to the landlord side. The financial burden on landlords is unfair, unsustainable and will intensify the housing crisis as landlords sell rentals they can no longer afford.

Now the push from tenant organizations is to cancel rent entirely. The accrual of rent to noteworthy sums should not be a surprise — missed rent payments were going to add up. Although landlords were assured they would eventually receive at least some of the back rent, with the current push to cancel rent it seems landlords will be getting nothing.

If the government desires that all people be housed, then all rents, including accrued sums, should be paid directly to landlords, not to tenants. Keep in mind that at least half of landlords are individuals, not rich corporations.

MARYELLEN SHEPPARD

Fort Bragg

A west county school plan

EDITOR: I recently expressed my admiration for the job Lynda Hopkins is doing on the Board of Supervisors. On one issue, however, it seems her “wish that it weren’t so” has gotten in the way of dispassionately evaluating the declining enrollment in west county schools and the apparent inevitability of closing one El Molino High School in Forestivlle.

I know only what I read in the paper about this issue, but for years it has been clear that the day of reckoning was approaching. Consolidation would be complicated and might have to be accomplished in stages, but I can imagine a compromise that might make the process and end result more palatable.

As students are moved to Analy High in Sebastopol, the county or school district could provide adequate bus service from multiple pickup points to get former El Molino students to school, whatever their class schedules, and additionally have service available for pre- and after-school activities.

This could be funded with money saved from the consolidation. It would also allow for the bused students to socialize with friends from their neighborhoods.

PAMELA TENNANT

Sebastopol

Rites and rights

EDITOR: We should all be able to agree that First Amendment freedoms are essential, but there can be good faith disagreement regarding the limits of their expanse. Jeff O’Brien accurately quotes the constitutional promise of free exercise of religion (“Reopening churches,” Letters, Feb. 14) and then appears to imply that any law affecting religious practices would violate the Constitution. However, in the context of COVID-19 rules, is limiting indoor gatherings for religious observances “prohibiting the free exercise of religion”?

I am aware of many congregations of many faiths that are conducting their observances outdoors, in cars and online. I am unaware of any prohibitions on these practices.

I assume we can agree that the government may prohibit a church from conducting services that require the ringing of loud bells every 10 minutes throughout the night, from meeting as a congregation in an intersection or conducting human sacrifices. So the issue becomes one of line drawing.

With reference to the local church that has been in the paper, I tend to agree that attending church is as essential as going to the grocery store. However, there appears to be a serious question as to whether the church limited capacity or required masks. Neither of these requirements appear to me to violate the free exercise of religion.

TOM MABIE

Santa Rosa

SR needs parks

EDITOR: Santa Rosa children, especially those living in the southeast area, are forced to squeeze into the same city parks that served about 84,000 residents in 1980. We have double the population using play structures and trying to park in the small lots.

Have you visited Howarth Park on a nice weekend lately? Why is the city considering building on land that is one of Santa Rosa’s last open spaces?

With simple changes, Bennett Valley Golf Course could be transformed into a large park with play structures and an enlarged parking lot. This would allow hundreds of families living in southeast Santa Rosa’s existing apartments to have a park nearby. If golf is desired, keep it to nine holes.

For Santa Rosa children, it’s not about the golf course.

DEBRA B. SCHNEIDER

Santa Rosa

