Friday’s Letters to the Editor

An investment choice

EDITOR: In the rush to help landlords, we must not forget that owning rental real estate is an investment choice. If I invested in retail stocks or money market funds or bitcoin and lost money, even because of the pandemic, no one would bail me out. So why should individuals or businesses who chose to buy real estate as an investment be bailed out when the rental market goes bad?

Tenants who may have lost the means to pay their rent through no fault of their own are deserving of government financial support to help pay their bills until the economy recovers. But landlords? Well, maybe they should have invested in tech stocks instead.

FRED CONKLIN

Santa Rosa

Ineffective gun laws

EDITOR: It was unsurprising to read of Rep. Mike Thompson’s inevitable annual appeal for ineffective gun control laws (“It’s time to close the loophole on background checks,” Editorial, Friday). Instead of touting Thompson’s tired trope, can The Press Democrat ask what Thompson is doing to triple the production of COVID-19 vaccines? That would seem more important, in my humble opinion.

PAUL STAGNOLI

Santa Rosa

Keeping small dogs safe

EDITOR: All large dogs are capable of attacking small dogs, even if they are nice, because by instinct dogs are predators (“Outcry grows over deadly SR dog attack,” Feb. 26). Predators attack smaller animals.

For 40 years, I walked dogs. The first 20 years, I had larger dogs, and we were never attacked. The last 20 years, I had a Boston terrier, and we were attacked four times by larger dogs. Twice the attackers came from yards, and the others were loose dogs.

The attacks are fast, so I would grab my terrier and let go of the leash of my larger dog. Because dogs are pack animals, my larger dog protected my terrier and me. Only once did my larger dog need medical care. Larger dogs know how to protect themselves.

I would never walk a small dog without a larger bodyguard. Attacks on small dogs are common. People with larger dogs need to have control of their dogs. It happens really fast.

KEVIN PARSONS

Forestville

Shameful surplus

EDITOR: In spite of the projected $19 billion surplus California expects for the next fiscal year (“California’s coffers brimming,” Monday), the Golden State’s homeless population ranks third in the nation, after New York and Hawaii. We should be ashamed.

YVONNE ALEXANDER

Santa Rosa

A different standard?

EDITOR: A cabal of progressives and media call the Jan. 6 Capitol event armed domestic terrorism. Julie Kelly, a reporter for American Greatness, has examined the arrest records from the Jan. 6 “insurrection.” More than 200 people were arrested, 14 of whom were charged with armed insurrection. Of that number, two were charged with carrying firearms, but their arrests were made far from the Capitol in downtown Washington, which has strict gun control laws.

Some of the remaining arrest records identify the weapons as pepper spray, helmets and shields, usually thought of as defensive. The only person officially classified as a homicide was an unarmed Caucasian female demonstrator shot by a Capitol Police officer.

However, the so-called “peaceful protests” last summer (some of which have continued into 2021), which resulted in property losses in the hundreds of millions of dollars to government and private buildings, numerous assaults on defending police, the temporary takeover of sections of at least one city, eventual activation of the National Guard and a number of incidents involving the actual discharge of firearms, and included some innocent people being killed, have never been classified as terrorism in the media.

Will reporting by the Fourth Estate ever become objective again?

JIM HABERKORN

Santa Rosa

Wineries and events

EDITOR: At the recent winery events ordinance workshop, there was much talk by county staff about balancing wine industry needs (“Clashes over winery permit event rules,” Feb. 20). Yet the county fails to recognize that for the past 20 years it permitted nearly 500 wineries, double the number forecast in our general plan. Tasting rooms morphed from drop-in, stand-up tasting to seated wine and food pairing, coupled with an explosion in the number of events countywide.

This effort grew from residents’ concerns that the proliferation of tasting rooms and events had gotten out of hand. The wine industry has made the absurd suggestion that rather than limit parties and events, the county should expand them.

It’s long overdue for county staff to put pen to paper and develop an ordinance that protects public safety and quality of life for residents living in neighborhoods with an ever-increasing number of facilities and promotional uses.

At the workshop, the public voiced strong preference for continuing the standards for events and focusing on further limiting the size of such events. If the county is considering expanding hospitality uses it must do a full environmental impact report to examine the impacts of such a significant policy change.

CHRIS MEYER

Rohnert Park

