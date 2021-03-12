Friday’s Letters to the Editor

The cure? A hug

EDITOR: In the age of COVID-19, when sadness, even depression, is widespread and hope suffers, I submit that there is a cure of sorts that is available to all of us. It’s a simple thing called a hug. Most of us have exercised our inalienable right to the hug, which is endemic to us as a species. The history of the hug goes back to Darwinian times and is practiced today in all primates, including us. The hug is expressed for a lot of things: love, joy, a balm for sorrow, friendship, celebration, hellos, goodbyes, and more.

We are now severely limited in how we can enjoy hugs. It seems that the only way we can get one today is with a close family member. But that should be enough if we remember that with each hug we can bring back the joy of all those other hugs we enjoyed in the past with family of all kinds, friends, colleagues, neighbors, even past adversaries or enemies. It helps us remember the joy we shared with all of these.

So when you hug the only one you can, remember all of these past wonderful feelings with others that are 6 feet out of reach now. I remember.

KEN HEINZEL

Santa Rosa

Klamath dam removals

EDITOR: The salmon population in the Klamath River is declining because the hatchery below Irongate Dam (after removing the eggs) is trucking the carcasses up to Washington instead of employing people in California to filet them and return the carcasses to the Klamath to provide nourishment for the young salmon released from the hatchery.

Instead of destroying the dams on the Klamath River, fish ladders or elevators could be built, as was done on some other dams. We built dams to stop flooding, store water and produce electricity without polluting the air we breathe.

With the removal of the dams, the Klamath will be a small stream throughout the summer months and a raging torrent in the winter.

California is in a drought. We need water storage. The Sierra Club was against building the Lake Sonoma dam, which helps supply water for Sonoma County. The Sierra Club should now support a fish ladder there.

Please contact your state representatives and tell them what you think.

LEONARD RIEPENHOFF

Santa Rosa

In defense of big dogs

EDITOR: I am the owner of a large dog. Oreo is a beautiful animal with the sweetest disposition of any dog I have known. Many people think she is a male, perhaps because of her size. For the same reason, some people think big dogs are aggressive (“Keeping small dogs safe,” Letters, March 5).

We walk the streets of Santa Rosa every day. Every small dog we meet growls and barks at her, but the large dogs don’t. As we walk, we are followed by a chorus of yapping coming from the surrounding houses. One should not generalize about dogs. There are good and bad in all sizes. Just hug your dog and be glad you have him or her.

ROGER WINSLOW

Santa Rosa

Addressing homelessness

EDITOR: And around and around we go. Over four months after the election and still no viable propositions to deal with the homeless issue from any of our elected officials, all of whom in their campaign platforms had grand ideas about how to deal with the problem.

Buying hotels? Dedicated parking spaces? Not enough resources, I keep reading. Well, here’s a proposition for the Santa Rosa and Sonoma County boards. I’d gladly pay a quarter- or even half-cent sales tax to do something productive (operative word) about this situation, with two requirements.

One, it’s a three-year tax maximum. Two, there is a citizens oversight committee that has to approve all expenditures from the tax so that they go only to meaningful solutions to homeless issues. Otherwise, the money is going to find its way into the general fund. Sorry, elected officials, but history shows you simply can’t be trusted to make rational decisions on this issue.

But for the sake of the general public and quality of life in this city and county, do something proactive and productive. Please.

GREGG GRUBIN

Santa Rosa

A city treasure

EDITOR: I am writing in response to Don Snow’s letter suggesting Bennett Valley Golf Course be converted to low-income housing and a nine-hole golf course (“A golf course compromise,” March 2). Bennett Valley is a regulation 18-hole course, the only municipal course in Santa Rosa, a city of 173,000 residents. It is used by more than 50,000 residents and nonresidents annually and is a beacon of open space and recreation for even more citizens of the city. Numerous high school and college golf teams use Bennett Valley for competition, which cannot be done on a nine-hole course.

Trying to fit 50,000 golfers on an already busy 18-hole course while cutting it in half makes no sense at all. Instead, I would encourage the city to explore several other sites not currently providing recreation and green space to the citizens of Santa Rosa before they proceed with trying to “re-imagine” (bulldoze) a 50-year-old city treasure.

JOHN WHITING

Santa Rosa

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.