Friday’s Letters to the Editor

When to recall?

EDITOR: When is a recall appropriate? Is it when a governor is exposed to an unexpected challenge? A challenge that had no known solutions. Is it when he is forced to choose between saving lives and allowing business as usual? Yes, for many small businesses the pandemic meant closing. That is heartbreaking. But how many lives were saved by masks and congregation rules?

The weather caused some of the vaccine supply problems, and distribution was also difficult because of refrigeration problems.

California has had a terrible loss of life. Our minority population has suffered the most and should be vaccinated as soon as possible.

Perhaps we should all be recalled. Keep in mind we are not perfect, and neither are our politicians. But we hope they will do their best to keep us safe and not have to face recall for what some of the public decide they don’t like.

How many of those recall signers are doctors, nurses and those who followed the precautions and were spared?

LYNN McGARVEY

Santa Rosa

Solutions require honesty

EDITOR: If immigrants conclude that they cannot get work without a work permit, they are not going to risk their lives and fortunes to enter the United States without that documentation.

When we hire migrants lacking a work permit, we encourage desperate people to pay smugglers to get them into the country. The solution is to jail the employers of immigrants without work permits.

Yes, such enforcement will require an investment on our part. Nonetheless, only then will the business community put enough pressure on Congress to bring our immigration laws into conformity with the actual gaps in our labor force.

What about the surge of asylum applications? If when at the border an applicant had to present their documentation and got a prompt hearing (in a matter of a few weeks instead of years), people would not try to get several years of legal status while waiting for their hearing. Again, an investment in workforce is required to reverse the consequences of years of neglect.

I suggest that the above measures will accomplish what concrete walls, sensors, concertina wire and inhumane treatment will never accomplish.

JOHN KOZLOWSKI

Santa Rosa

Needs and commodities

EDITOR: D.A. Pool compared the basic human right of access to adequate shelter — the right of our children to have a safe place to sleep — to eating doughnuts and the much-needed but meager tenant protections in place to giving away free doughnuts (“Punishing landlords,” Letters, March 21). Besides being demeaning to all who work hard and struggle to provide themselves and their families a place to call home, and even more so to our unhoused friends and neighbors, this attitude is at the root of the problem.

The commodification of housing and treating people’s most basic needs as investment opportunities has led to inaccessible rents disproportionately affecting people of color, undocumented immigrants, LGBTQ people and the poor, driving them further into poverty.

Tenants are predominantly service industry workers, grocery workers, farmworkers, domestic workers and health care workers. The risks they take every day have made it possible for us to weather this pandemic, so it is only fair that we, as a society, afford them such a minimal level of protection.

Landlords’ quarrel is not with the tenant but rather with this dehumanizing system in which people and doughnuts are equal.

TARIK KANAANA

Santa Rosa

Spending tax dollars

EDITOR: Well, finally some grand news from Sacto. The state collected over $14 billion more in taxes than expected in January (“State’s tax revenue surges,” March 23). Gov. Newsom, in partnership with the Legislature, has ensured that a good amount of the gains will go to individuals and families throughout California. Two billion dollars will be sent to struggling small businesses in the form of grants. Six hundred dollars to low-income Californians. All well and good. Instead of this giveaway, how about cutting (substantially) the 50-cent state gas tax that will, in the long run, benefit the low-income wage earners who depend on their vehicles to get them to and from work? This would also benefit many retirees who rely on their cars for living independently. While I'm at it, how about reducing the license and registration fees (are these not the same thing)?

Maybe our legislators and governor could tighten their collective belts and not be so eager spending our tax money.

ART HACKWORTH

Petaluma

Our climate dilemma

EDITOR: Michael George seems to suggest that we contribute to the problem of climate change by competing with China and building coal plants ourselves (“China’s coal plants,” Letters, March 17). While the Paris climate accords are insufficient, they are better than going in the other direction.

Yes, something needs to be done to get China to change its course of action in promoting and building coal-fired power plants in exchange for other nations’ natural resources, but throwing dynamite on the fire will not help our finite world.

We now have a duly elected president who not only won the vote of the Electoral College, but the popular vote by more than 7 million in what the previous administration’s homeland security officials declared the most secure election in history. These were Donald Trump appointees, and Trump doesn't make mistakes.

Diplomacy and prudent action are the only solution to our dilemma. War is not an answer unless it is a war against rash destructive behavior. The survival of Earth as a habitable environment for humans and indeed all species to flourish is in the balance. Let us behave accordingly.

JACK BURGER

Cazadero

