Friday’s Letters to the Editor

Addressing homelessness

EDITOR: On a recent trip to Southern California, we drove through a large swath of Los Angeles. The freeways, overpasses and many open spaces were filled with homeless encampments. Anyone driving around Santa Rosa would see the same. Homeless encampments large and small are spread throughout our city in a slowly evolving process of settlement and dispersal — with settlements rapidly eclipsing dispersals.

It is beyond time for those responsible for managing our city to restore public spaces, including sidewalks, neighborhoods, underpasses, parks and downtown, to residents and businesses, before life becomes intolerable for all. The City Council, the police, the Board of Supervisors and social service agencies must address this problem collaboratively.

This effort must address the needs of the mentally ill and the drug addicted. Most agree that the vast majority of those we refer to as homeless fall disproportionately in these categories.

Anything less than a coordinated effort to address the issues around homelessness and encampments throughout the city meets a common definition of insanity: doing the same thing over again and expecting different results. Act now by demanding that the City Council, the Board of Supervisors and the police chief take action.

MITCHELL CARTER

Santa Rosa

Denying democracy

EDITOR: I’m outraged at the new law intended to discourage and limit the voting rights of citizens of Georgia. Every one of us should be appalled at the law, which clearly makes it impossible for many citizens to exercise their right to vote and participate in this essential way in our democracy. It is a move by the white patriarchy to ensure that power will remain theirs by default.

Every one of us should be up in arms, shouting from the rooftops, clamoring for the federal government to declare this un-American and illegal. This law should not be allowed to stand in a country that calls itself free.

Will you sit by and let this go as if it doesn’t affect every one of us who is trying to live by the ideals in our Constitution? Why would you do that? Please find a way to take your power. Speak out against this outrageous move to keep people of color and women out of power.

They cannot oppress us if we cry out together that this is not acceptable in our democracy.

REGINA REILLY

Santa Rosa

Recall Newsom

EDITOR: I read the puff piece on Gavin Newsom (“Mistakes, progress and peril in office,” March 22). I suppose I should feel sorry for how tough his job is, but I don’t. Kick him to the curb!

PATTI MANNATT

Cloverdale

Postmaster’s conflict

EDITOR: Your March 22 article on the U.S. Postal Service offered a clear message of delays and slowdowns but did not mention a crucial part of the Postal Service story (“Postal service remains sluggish”). Postmaster General Louis DeJoy has a conflict of interest. According to CNN, DeJoy has retained $30 million in investments in his prior company, XPO, which delivers packages just as the Postal Service does. It is unequivocally in DeJoy’s interest to see the Postal Service hobbled by reducing public trust in its services. Doing so will likely lead to more business for XPO, where DeJoy’s real money is.

As obviously unethical as this relationship appears, the Trump administration was known to appoint the fox to guard the chicken coop. Betsy DeVos, who preferred private over public schools, was education secretary and Scott Pruitt, who disparaged environmental regulations, was head of the Environmental Protection Agency.

President Joe Biden has nominated three new members for the Postal Service Board of Governors, but a month later Senate confirmation still awaits. Readers, please write Sen. Alex Padilla and urge him to press for rapid confirmation. Clean this swamp, like the prior administration had promised to do.

PAUL ROCKETT

Sonoma

Racist groups are here

EDITOR: In reference to the letter from Jim Barrett (“Newsom’s racism claim,” Letters, Sunday), just because someone doesn’t something doesn’t mean it doesn’t exist.

In his letter, he said he has never seen a Proud Boys rally or Confederate flags or Nazi symbols. According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, there are 72 hate groups in California, with chapters of Proud Boys in Sacramento, Anaheim and Modesto.

I’m not going to address the recall of Gov. Gavin Newsom, which his letter was addressing. I’m pointing out that just because the Proud Boys do not rally in Sonoma County, thank goodness, does not mean they are not in our state. It’s shocking to me that we have 72 hate groups in Californa, including racist skinheads, white nationalist movements, anti-Muslim groups, anti-LGBT groups and neo-Nazis, the majority of whom are in Southern California where also, coincidentally, the Newsom recall started.

LAUREL HOLMSTROM-KEYES

Cloverdale

Businesses’ rights

EDITOR: I see a lot of ink being used for stories about businesses and patrons refusing to wear masks (“Workers fears return,” Wednesday). I am reminded of signs universally seen in businesses in my youth, “No shirt, no shoes, no service.” It never dawned on us to stab the worker behind the counter in protest. I know I sound like a curmudgeon, but honoring the rights of businesses shouldn’t be generational.

PATRICK NAGEL

Ukiah

