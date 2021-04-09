Friday’s Letters to the Editor

A small sacrifice

EDITOR: I’m thinking of having of having a T-shirt made that says, “I survived the 2020 pandemic. It was hard. I had to wear a mask.” I wonder if the irony would be lost on people.

Our president suggested that we think in terms of being at war with the virus. For example, we should say something like, “We must do all that’s necessary to defeat the enemy, no matter the cost, no matter the sacrifice.”

There was another war — World War II — when Americans on the home front were asked to make sacrifices, something they seemed to do without complaint. People were asked to conserve fuel, oil, firewood, nylon, silk and shoes. To limit the consumption of household staples, ration stamps were used in exchange for coffee, shortening, butter, sugar and cigarettes. Parents had their children scour neighborhoods collecting tin; mothers saved cooking lard in coffee cans (for bullets). People jumped at Franklin Roosevelt’s request to plant victory gardens.

The generation that sacrificed so much during World War II deserves our thanks. They responded to what their country asked of them. Today we’re asked to wear a mask. It doesn’t seem like much to ask, a small inconvenience that can do so much to help us defeat another formidable foe.

MICHAEL O’LOONEY

Santa Rosa

Blaming the victim

Editor: This is in response to David Korte’s letter (“David Ward’s death,” April 3). Disguised as a critique of a news article about a legal settlement, this is an excellent essay in victim blaming. Korte finds everything wrong with David Ward, but nothing wrong with the angry cop who was bent on stopping another human at any cost, including taking his life. A bully cop forced his victim into submission.

The deputies and the Sebastopol police could’ve pulled up some chairs and waited him out. Talked him out of the car. They could have fed him water until he needed a bathroom. He could’ve gotten out on his own. How many dozens of other ways are there to stop a human being other than taking his life?

Why is it the choked-to-death victim’s fault for driving his own car and minding his own business? The police had alternatives, but Ward didn’t, and now we’ll never hear his side of the story because he’s dead. So, sure, make it his fault.

DWAYNE K. RILEY

Santa Rosa

Names for schools

EDITOR: Carole Woodworth Chapman suggests keeping the historical names of schools, such as Sir Francis Drake, her Marin County high school, so people can learn the history behind our flawed forebears (“Learn from history,” Letters, April 3). That is one approach. But, as she says, “someone will be offended by any name that you call anything.”

What if our schools and streets were renamed, not after human historical figures, but instead after the land, animals, trees, plants and rivers upon which such buildings and infrastructure are built? That way, future generations would know what was here before we humans supplanted and destroyed it. Talk about learning from history.

JANET BAROCCO

Santa Rosa

Living with less water

EDITOR: Reading about our low rainfall totals and water cutbacks as we head into another summer of our aquatic discontent, it seems that only Russian Riverkeeper Don McEnhill and others like him understand the real issue (“Bracing for water cuts,” Saturday). The issue is not that we’re entering another drought. The issue is that we must learn to live with permanently reduced rainfall (and thus less water from the water agency).

Officials have perpetuated a shortsighted, reactionary approach to climate change by waiting until the last of the water is under the bridge before addressing the shortage. As McEnhill noted, we are sleepwalking if we think that drought is somehow a temporary situation. It is the new normal, and we have to start living like it.

Sure, the bright green of a watered lawn looks pretty, but lawns are water hogs. Drought-tolerant landscaping looks far more interesting, vegetable gardens produce food, and native gardens create habitat and support biodiversity. It’s past time for our officials to make “living well with less” the permanent message and supporting that message with education, landscape conversion offsets and strict conservation enforcement.

PAUL JOLLY

Santa Rosa

The Apple Bowl trophy

EDITOR: Who would have thought El Molino winning the Apple Bowl would cause another dilemma for Analy and El Molino high schools? What to do with the trophy?

Having attended and graduated in 1969, I have emotional ties and fond memories of those formative years. So many wonderful teachers, coaches, classmates and friends, it’s hard to imagine El Mo will be shut down.

Regarding the Apple trophy, the tradition has been that the winner would showcase it at their school until the losing team won it back. Then it would be transferred.

Being as this was most likely the last Apple Bowl, does El Molino get to hang onto the trophy? Maybe we can make a time capsule and bury it out in the football field. Possibly in another 50 years or so the school board will reopen our campus, and we can showcase the trophy again until the next Apple bowl is played.

KEN SOLBAKKEN

Santa Rosa

