Friday’s Letters to the Editor

Georgia’s voting law

EDITOR: Why are the media and Democrats tripping and falling all over themselves trying to convince us how bad Georgia’s new voting law is? Voters are being given extra time to vote (even an extra Saturday). On election day, anyone in line by 7 p.m. gets a ballot. Also, voters should bring their own snacks and water.

Voter identification is great. Thirty-six states already require it. Identification cards can be obtained by providing the last four digits of your Social Security number or presenting a copy of a current utility bill, bank statement, etc. This new law will not suppress anyone’s right to vote. Hopefully, H. R. 1 won’t pass in Congress.

The lack of backbone by the CEOs of corporate America is pathetic. Pressure is put on them to assault the new law and they cave. Come on, CEOs, don’t allow the socialist left to push you around. You’re better than that. Where’s your grit?

Sadly, Major League Baseball has become political and moved the All-Star Game out of Atlanta. What a tremendous loss of jobs. The comments by the occupant of the White House in favor of this move were despicable.

ESTELLA M. STERNER

Rohnert Park

A ‘thriving’ wage

EDITOR: Too many people are looking through the wrong end of the telescope, as it were. The problem isn’t the affordability of housing; building costs are determined by market forces, and there’s not much government can do except streamline the process and provide subsidies and tax breaks.

No, the problem isn’t affordable housing, it’s affordable living. Lower-middle-income and minimum-wage earners are not paid enough to live here, let alone strive ascend the ladder of our social hierarchies.

Companies need to understand that they need to sacrifice large profits, and begin paying a bit more in wages and taxes. The only way to maintain a vibrant, growing economy that is as inclusive as possible is for the minimum wage to become a thriving wage and not just a living wage.

I’m not suggesting we make an immediate leap to $25 an hour, but that should be the target to be met within 5 years. The wages should be indexed to inflation. Where will this money come from?

Well, in a nation that has invested almost $2 trillion in a fighter jet that has yet to prove itself usable, we can begin clipping away at that and various other ways our money is being wasted on the wrong priorities.

DENNIS COLE

Santa Rosa

Point Reyes in peril

EDITOR: Point Reyes National Seashore is a national treasure in our own backyard. Every year more than 2 million people visit, hoping to glimpse rare wildlife like the migrating whales and majestic Tule elk. The seashore is a refuge for people, as it is for 200 rare, threatened and endangered species.

People love the national seashore, but few know of the threats to this fragile coastal ecosystem from the 6,000 cattle that graze 24/7 on these public lands. How have a handful of ranchers managed to remain 60 years after the national seashore was created? Why does the National Park Service permit these commercial dairies and beef operations to continue despite the damage to the land, water, wildlife and climate?

“Point Reyes: A Wilderness in Peril” explores the state of Point Reyes National Seashore and the decadeslong battle to reclaim and restore the park for the public and future generations. Watch the six-week series at cmcm.tv or learn more at restoreptreyesseashore.org.

DIANE GENTILE

Petaluma

Assessing schools

EDITOR: Dan Walters’ Sunday column struck me as damning the public school system in California with a broad brush — too broad (“California failed its schoolchildren during pandemic”). The report he cites is about failures and gaps in the Los Angeles Unified School District, but he draws a negative conclusion about the way all schools in the state have responded to the pandemic crisis.

I am sure the actual experiences are very uneven, and they probably depend not only on the particular school and teacher, but on the individual student as well. I have spent the past several months assisting my grandson as he has done kindergarten remotely, and I have been impressed with the efforts made by the Santa Rosa City Schools teachers, counselors and aides. And I have been impressed by their skill and the software and materials provided.

Others will probably have different opinions depending on their experience with their particular school, but our experience has been one of dedication and academic advancement.

RON TAYLOR

Santa Rosa

Uninformed officials

EDITOR: It does not go without note that Supervisor Lynda Hopkins was quoted as saying that she has not seen that there were 65,000 acres that would be available for cannabis growing under the county’s proposal (“Rift over cannabis farms widening,” April 4).

If she didn’t know such an important provision, it indicates to me that she may not fully understand the depth and breadth of this ordinance that she advocated for. Agricultural Commissioner Andrew Smith, when asked at a town meeting if hoop houses would need permits, gave an answer and then vacillated and changed his answer. Seems he wasn’t clear. These are very basic provisions.

The ramifications of this proposed law are huge. When our elected officials and their appointed staff are not fully educated on what they are proposing, it puts all constituents in jeopardy. This is indeed troubling.

RACHEL ZIERDT

Sebastopol

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.