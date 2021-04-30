Friday’s Letters to the Editor

West county feud

EDITOR: I have been on the West Sonoma County Union High School District board nine of the past 18 years. Two inescapable truths have been that the district and its stakeholders will consistently support education and that Analy and El Molino high schools don’t like each other.

The people seem to get along OK. They’re like a family; some of them are families. They have been fighting since El Molino opened. The historians in each camp will gladly recite the litany of injustices perpetrated by the other.

Twenty years of declining enrollment threatens the fiscal viability of the district. Providing the classes necessary for a 21st century education is challenging. With smaller student populations, you either reduce choices or the size of classes. Class size reduction is beneficial, but too expensive to institute districtwide.

In the short term, the students should attend classes in one location. Long term, explore the fiscal impact of combining all the west county schools into a Forestville district with El Molino and the elementary districts out to the coast, and a Sebastopol district with Analy and the in-town elementary schools.

I would like to suggest a name for the temporary high school: Hatfield-McCoy High, “Home of the Fightin’ …”

DAVID STECHER

Sebastopol

Put a price on carbon

EDITOR: Paul Krugman notes that President Joe Biden’s climate plan makes no mention of putting a price on carbon (“Getting real about carbon and climate,” April 25). He then reluctantly agrees that to achieve Biden’s ambitious climate goals some sort of carbon pricing will “eventually” be necessary. The key point he neglects is that a price on carbon will start bringing down emissions in months, whereas the Biden plan will take years to become effective.

We don’t have years. To cut carbon emissions in half by 2030 the first step should be for Congress to pass a fair and equitable carbon fee and dividend bill this year. We can then work on a comprehensive climate plan. Both are required.

DAVID WARRENDER

Sebastopol

Restoring dignity

EDITOR: After the “April surprise” in Windsor politics regarding allegations against Mayor Dominic Foppoli, the town needs a new independent voice who can provide leadership and act responsively. Julia Donoho can fill the vacant Town Council seat and restore our dignity. She has experience in government and on local, state and national boards, so she knows the ropes and is ready to serve from Day One.

Donoho was the capital project manager in charge of building the Family Justice Center and knows the resources, processes and needs of survivors of sexual assault. She has been an advocate for women, moving the needle forward in her profession of architecture by nominating Julia Morgan as the first woman to win the gold medal. She co-sponsored the creation of a Commission on Equity in Architecture, which has made great changes in professional ethics.

As an attorney and an advocate for women’s issues, Donoho would not have and will not let these allegations sit unaddressed. She is a fighter who has stood up against discrimination and sexual assault. Her hard work will restore our community to its sense of safety, respect and family friendly values.

ASH CULVER

Windsor

Rethinking ‘success’

EDITOR: I am somewhat dismayed at Tuesday’s editorial (“California’s political star dims after the census”). Why is bigger always assumed to be better? California has nearly 40 million inhabitants and we are still growing, albeit more slowly than in the past and more slowly than the national average.

When I was growing up (oh, yes, it is one of “those” comments) the subject of population control was actively debated. Global population was around 3 billion. Now it is almost 7.7 billion. The planet is choking on the fumes of human activity and appetite. In California and the West, water is becoming more scarce with overuse and changing climate conditions.

Perhaps California can still lead the nation in sustainable growth, including population growth, and help the nation and the world rethink what “success” really is.

STEPHEN PAVY

Sonoma

Broken promises

EDITOR: The cannabis draft ordinance is contrary to what the public was promised coming out of public hearings from the first amendment in 2019. Namely, the amendment was a temporary patch that didn’t cover neighborhood concerns. The county promised that Phase 2 would primarily address neighborhood compatibility issues via an open meeting and outreach process.

Supervisor Lynda Hopkins said “the second set of amendments … will focus on neighborhood compatibility … I remain committed to prioritizing the neighborhood compatibility phase of the cannabis ordinance.” There has been no public outreach over the past two years, and nothing in the proposed draft increases neighborhood protections.

The same parcel size and setbacks remain. This ordinance would allow a business to manufacture a product that requires 24/7 security to be within 100 feet of a neighbor’s property. How is allowing a product, any product, that requires round-the-clock security ever compatible with a neighborhood of families?

The ordinance provides a 1,000 foot setback for “sensitive uses” like schools and parks. But when your spouse and children come home, only 100 feet is provided. Your family counts less at home?

BILL KRAWETZ

Sebastopol

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.