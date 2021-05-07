Friday’s Letters to the Editor

Air support

EDITOR: We were frustrated and saddened to read that the availability of the supertanker as a firefighting resource has been eliminated, not just here in Sonoma County but around the state and the West (“Supertanker grounded,” Saturday).

It’s frustrating to think that given the budget surplus here in California and the critical need for resources such as the supertanker, the state has not already put in motion plans to purchase at least three supertankers — one each in Northern and Southern California and one as a floater to bolster crews or loan out as needed.

It seems logical we would buy our own tankers, since Cal Fire already has an air force and the federal government does not see it as part of its mandate to allow the armed forces to marshal a similar response for use inside the country.

Surely these plans are underway. For as we know, the house is already on fire.

CHIP SCARBOROUGH

and SUZANNE TENNYSON

Sebastopol

Wine and weed

EDITOR: All these letters from Wine Country inhabitants wailing about pot are almost surrealistically hypocritical. I mean alcohol essentially works by killing brain cells. Now we have a study on twins that says pot use in adolescence reduces mental ability little if at all, mainly working to reduce ambition (not sure that’s entirely bad). As the saying goes, give five guys a barrel of wine and you’ll end up with a brawl. Give five guys a bag of pot and you’ll end up with a band. But I guess it’s that scruffy hippie image taking a beating from wine’s pseudo Euro-snob image.

MIKE SHERRELL

Sebastopol

Conserving equitably

EDITOR: Elected officials at all levels will soon have to make decisions regarding water use. Let us urge them to enact equitable, fact-based limits rather than quick-to-implement but arbitrary limits. An across-the-board cut may be easy to enact, but it is hardly fair.

If a household has no outside water use, such as an apartment, a cut of even 10% would be harder to achieve than for a household that uses the majority of summer water outdoors.

Sonoma County’s default guidelines list indoor water use without landscaping as 0.2 acre-feet a year. A dwelling with unspecified landscaping uses 0.5 acre-feet, or 2½ times as much. Lawn is listed as 3.6 acre-feet, other landscaping as 1.8 acre-feet.

Certainly we don’t want to increase fire danger by allowing trees to die for lack of water, but cutting water to lawns and other ornamentals and requiring covers for pools and spas should come before requiring more-difficult-to-enact indoor reductions.

Certainly we all need to do our part, but there is a huge difference between letting your lawn go brown and telling people they must cut indoor water use significantly, especially if that is their only water use.

CAROL CASTILLO

Petaluma

David and Goliath

EDITOR: Want more money in your paycheck? Add health care, child care, vacation time? Join a union. Collective bargaining through unions has improved the lives of millions of Americans. Martin J. Bennett gives an excellent account of the relevant details (“Restore the right to organize a union,” Close to Home, April 21).

Labor unions are as American as apple pie. They have their origins in the original colonies. Unions were created in an effort to protect workers from abuses and provide economic justice. The first trade union in the U.S. was organized in 1794, and unions have had an uphill struggle ever since.

The basic rights of employees to organize unions was guaranteed by the Wagner Act in 1935. Unions were so successful during and after World War II that big business persuaded politicians to weaken the Wagner Act in order to obstruct union formation.

For more than 50 years corporations have had Goliath. Organized labor is now sending in David. The House of Representatives approved the Protect the Right to Organize Act to counterbalance some of the power of corporations and protect collective bargaining rights. Encourage the Senate to restore American workers’ right to organize.

GENE A. HOTTEL

Santa Rosa

Missing comparison

EDITOR: While watching local high school basketball, my former gym teacher helped me analyze Staff Writer Phil Barber’s article about coronavirus cases related to youth sports (“How safe are sports?” April 24). What was missing was the incidence rate of COVID-19 among high school students in general during the same time period, a control group against which to compare the risk of new infections among the athletes.

KEVIN MILLER

Healdsburg

Hats off to Chris Smith

EDITOR: For years I have been telling Chris Smith that he was the main reason why I subscribe to The Press Democrat (“Retirement is for old people, and yet here I am,” April 25). For so many years he has written such great and moving stories and made us laugh at times with his column.

The paper has been lucky to have him bringing readers his talent and experience in writing all the great stories about the great people he has met. I pray that he will do a Gaye Lebaron and not leave the paper completely.

Thank you, Chris Smith, for all that you are and all that you have done to make Sonoma County a better place. You are a gift. Enjoy life, relax a little and do what makes you happy. You will be missed by many readers.

ROZ MORRIS

Windsor

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.